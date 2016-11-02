FX Snipers T3 CCI Divergence version
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 10
This is the famous FX Sniper's T3 CCI indicator. It is a fixed version additionally containing search for classical and reverse (hidden) divergence. The classical divergence is displayed as a solid line, the reverse divergence is shown as a dotted line. Divergences are drawn in the indicator and on the chart (if you select the appropriate options)
Parameters
- CCI Period — Commodity Channel Index indicator period
- CCI Type of price — price used for indicator calculation
- T3 Period — Sniper period
- b — Sniper multiplier
- Method for finding divergences — display divergences:
- Classical divergence
- Reverse divergence
- Both divergence's
- Disable — do not show divergences
- Draw lines in the indicator — show lines on the indicator
- Draw lines on the chart — show lines on the chart
- Display Alert of Divergence — show popup alerts.
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