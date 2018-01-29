Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency for MT5

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total Stochastic for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.





Parameters