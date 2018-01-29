Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency for MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 7.20
- Updated: 12 May 2026
- Activations: 10
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.
Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total Stochastic for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is.
The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.
Parameters
%D Period — the period of the D line.
Slowing — slowing;
Method — method of averaging;
Price field — price type.
Line of indicator — line index.
Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup
Set of Pairs — set of symbols:
— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT.— Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".— Current pair — show only the current pair.
Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
Coloring the cells according to the — color of the table cells according to the overbought / oversold levels or according to the direction of the previous candle.
Check Lines crossing only in OB/OS zones — determine the intersection of Lines only in Overbought/Oversold zones.
Show Pair in the table only if:
— display all pairs
— specified TFs in OB or OS zone
TimeFrames for 'Show Pair'.
Color Down — cell color if the indicator decreases or crossed oversold level.
Color Stop — cell color if the indicator does not change.
Color when crossing Lines Up — cell color when the Main line crosses the Signal line up.
Color when crossing Lines Down — cell color when the Main line crosses the Signal line down.
Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
Font name — font name.
Oversold level — oversold level for alerts.
Middle Level (0 — turn off this alert) — third level crossing check (alert only). If zero is specified, checking for this level is disabled.
Check alerts only on bar closing — check alerts only when the bar is closed.
Overbought/Oversold (entry into the zone) — send alert when entering the overbought or oversold zone.
Overbought/Oversold (exit from the zone) — send alert when leaving the overbought or oversold zone.
Main line crosses the Signal line Up — alert when the Main line crosses the Signal line up.
Main line crosses the Signal line Down — alert when the Main line crosses the Signal line down.
All timeframes are Overbought/Oversold — alert when all periods enter the overbought or oversold zone.
Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
forgot to add my review. this indicator is nice and clean. a shit ton of parameters to set and it can perfectly adapt to your own approach. great buy