News Dashboard MT5

This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. News from mql5.com in the language of your MT5.





read the news using your EA or indicator. For more details, see the description in the You canor indicator. For more details, see the description in the comments

The EA can close market positions and pending orders before news, move stop loss to breakeven and close positions at the end of the day. Also in the Comments you can find a Script that can read the news from the Dashboard and stop the trading of all EAs by clicking on the "Algo Trading" button.

This program takes information from the internet, so you need to enable access to the ForexFactory and Investing.com sites in your terminal settings.

Press "ctrl+O", "Expert Advisors", "Allow WebRequest", and copy the links to the list (see last screenshot, spaces should be removed, they were added because links cannot be posted here):

https://www. forexfactory.com/ https://www. forexfactory.com/calendar https:// ec.forexprostools.com/

https:// nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json





Therefore, before buying, I recommend that you check out the test version, to see if it works for you, which is in the ForexFactory uses CloudFlare protection, and blocks some IP-address and VPS.Therefore, before buying, I recommend that you check out the test version, to see if it works for you, which is in the Comments





Parameters

Get data from the source:

— forexfactory.com — mql5.com — investing.com

— FFC (nfs.faireconomy.media)



News period (for FFC and MQL5)

— Last Week — previous week — This Week — current week — Next Week — future week.

Refresh data every — update data from the site every X-minutes.

Refresh data after news in (sec., 0-no update after news) — update data automatically after news release to get actual values, by default after 150 seconds.

Time Zone — choice of time zone, if it is determined incorrectly.

Chart time offset (in hours, 0-default) — time shift for drawing objects on the chart.

Activate all alerts — at start, all news will have alerts enabled;

Activate all news on the chart — at start, all news will be displayed on the chart;

Make news for an EA or Indicator. update data from the site every X-minutes.update data automatically after news release to get actual values, by default after 150 seconds.choice of time zone, if it is determined incorrectly.— time shift for drawing objects on the chart.at start, all news will have alerts enabled;at start, all news will be displayed on the chart;

Alerts

First Alert before news (seconds, 0-off) — send a first alert before the news, time in seconds.

Second Alert before news (seconds, 0-off) — send a second alert before the news, time in seconds.

Pop up alert — MT alerts.

Push notifications.

E-mail notifications.

Sound alert.

Sound of the First alert — filename for the first alert. The file must be located in the terminal_dir\Sounds directory. Only audio files in WAV format are played.

Sound of the Second alert — filename for the second alert. — send a first alert before the news, time in seconds.— send a second alert before the news, time in seconds.filename for the first alert. The file must be located in the terminal_dir\Sounds directory. Only audio files in WAV format are played.— filename for the second alert.

Panel settings

Maximum number of rows in the table.

Position on chart.

X offset (pix).

Y offset (pix).

Cell borders — options for framing table cells.

Fill rows even-odd.

Scroll width (0-auto).

Font name.

Font size.

Line spacing.

Code Page — change the code page. If the characters on the panel are displayed incorrectly, try other encodings (e.g. ACP or UTF7 .

Transparency (0-255).

Clear the chart at startup.

change the code page. If the characters on the panel are displayed incorrectly, try other encodings (e.g. ACP or UTF7 .

Sort settings

Use static settings (don't use mouse select) — this parameter disables the ability to select "currencies" and "impact" with the mouse. Only the values set below will be active.

Currency (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of currencies to be displayed.

Impact high — display high impact news.

Impact medium — display news with medium impact.

Impact low — display news with low impact.

Impact none — display news without impact.

News Colors on the Chart — news colors for displaying on the chart.

Dashboard Colors (None = default) — color of dashboard elements. this parameter disables the ability to select "currencies" and "impact" with the mouse. Only the values set below will be active.— list of currencies to be displayed.display high impact news.display news with medium impact.— display news with low impact.— display news without impact.— news colors for displaying on the chart.color of dashboard elements.

Trade management

Trade management at the time of the

— First alert — Second alert — turn off

Market positions

— Close all — Set Breakeven & Close unprofitable — Set Breakeven — do nothing

Pending orders

— Close all — do nothing

Manage trades with the currency of the news only.

Manage only if the news has an enabled alert on the panel.

Manage all trades if the USD news.

High Impact (must be on the panel).

Medium Impact (must be on the panel).

Low Impact (must be on the panel).

Magic Number (0 - no magic).

Close all trades at the end of the day.

Close all trades at (broker time, e.g. 23:58).

This EA (news panel) downloads news (news loader) from websites and displays them on your chart.