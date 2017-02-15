Gann Square of 144

5
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously.

Parameters

Square — selection of a Gann square model:
  • 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine);
  • 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104);
  • 144 — universal square of 144;
  • 144 (full) — "full" version of the square, combined lines from other squares. As far as is known, W.D. Gann did not have such a markup;
  • for Arcs — simplified square for arcs;
Grid — variants of grids:
  • 4x4 (52) — 4 by 4 grid, 52 markup;
  • 5x5 (40);
  • 8x8 (90);
  • 8x8 (104);
  • 8x8 (144);
  • 16x16 (144);
  • 36x36 (144);
  • disable — disable the grid;
Arcs — variants of arcs:
  • 4x4;
  • 5x5;
  • disable — disable the arcs;
Square parameters at start:
Length of Square, Bars (X-axis) — length of the square in bars;
Height of Square, Points (Y-axis) — height of the square in points;
Build at the start — build the square at the start:
    — in the center of the chart — in the center of the chart;
    — at the specified time — at the specified time;
    — to use the previous — use the previous square (if present on the chart);
    Freeze the size of the box — fix the scale of the Gann box;
    Leave the square on the chart — leave the square on the chart when removing the indicator;
    Display the rays to the right — display the rays to the right;
    Display the scale numbers — display the scale numbers;
    Display the name of the Square — display the name of the square;
    Direction of Square — direction to build the square, up or down;
    Time of the bar to start building the Square — time of the bar to start plotting the box;
    Upper price for build the Square (if the Height is zero) — upper price of the box, if the "Height of Square" parameter is zero, then the square is plotted for these prices;
    Lower price for build the Square (if the Height is zero) — lower price of the box, if the "Height of Square" parameter is zero, then the square is plotted for these prices;
    Prefix (change for several boxes) — prefix of the box objects, it should be changed if multiple squares are used simultaneously;
      Colours
      Color 1 on a white background — the color of line 1 on a white background; 
      Color 1 on a black background — the color of line 1 on a black background; 
      Width 1 — line width 1; 
      Style 1 — line style 1; 
      Color 2 on a white background — the color of line 2 on a white background; 
      Color 2 on a black background — the color of line 2 on a black background; 
      Width 2 — line width 2; 
      Style 2 — line style 2;
        Arcs
        Color on a white background;
        Color on a black background;
        Width — the width of the arc line;
          Grid
          Grid color on a white background;
          Grid color on a black background;
          Width lines — the width of the grid lines;
          Style lines — the style of the grid lines;
            Lines 1/3
            Display the Grid of one-third — show the grid 1/3;
            Font size;
            Text color on a white background;
            Text color on a black background;

            Key control

            Enable WASD keys — activate control with 'WASD' keys. 'W' is up, 'A' is left, 'S' is down, and 'D' is right;
            Horizontal shift (bars) — horizontal shift of the Square (bars);
            Vertical shift (points) — vertical shift of the Square (points);
            All timeframes — display a square on all timeframes of the chart;
            M1-MN1 — display a square on the corresponding period M1-MN1.
              Reviews 8
              sweethomeboy2
              614
              sweethomeboy2 2025.11.05 15:05 
               

              more than great

              72Ibis
              21
              72Ibis 2021.09.28 21:33 
               

              Excelent tool.

              Aleksei Baranov
              216
              Aleksei Baranov 2020.03.13 20:02 
               

              Perfect tool for those who understand Gann system!

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              sweethomeboy2
              614
              sweethomeboy2 2025.11.05 15:05 
               

              more than great

              Taras Slobodyanik
              98651
              Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2025.12.14 10:58
              You are welcome.
              Hozifa Berti
              409
              Hozifa Berti 2023.03.12 04:56 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Taras Slobodyanik
              98651
              Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2023.07.13 08:10
              Firstly, this is the advantage of the indicator, the construction can remain on the chart without the indicator working and will not go anywhere if it crashes, and you can share this with others. Secondly, the indicator works as described in the description, you can download the demo version and test it in the strategy tester. Thirdly, you can configure everything in the parameters. Read the description carefully:
              - Leave the square on the chart - leave the square on the chart when removing the indicator;
              You should write an honest review, not your speculation.
              72Ibis
              21
              72Ibis 2021.09.28 21:33 
               

              Excelent tool.

              [Deleted] 2020.03.25 17:08 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Aleksei Baranov
              216
              Aleksei Baranov 2020.03.13 20:02 
               

              Perfect tool for those who understand Gann system!

              Corrado Bruni
              378
              Corrado Bruni 2020.03.06 10:05 
               

              It is a very useful tool for my way of working. Affordable price. Taras is very prepared and helpful. I am very satisfied.

              Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
              3262
              Kristmundur Roman Zakharii 2018.07.04 02:09 
               

              If you trade Gann square this is a must. Good product and good price. Worth the money...Bought it, started applying, not disappointed like with many other indicators when you pay 200 bucks and get some useless junk in return. But this one I recommend.

              Loai Al Moulim
              232
              Loai Al Moulim 2017.11.03 21:39 
               

              Awesome

              Reply to review