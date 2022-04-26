ASTA Trade Manager

ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management. This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at: ASTA Multipair Trade Manager.

FEATURES:

1. Entry and Exit Panel

  • Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders
  • Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell
  • Can be used on strategy tester to research or testing new manual strategies.

2. Smart MM Mode (For Scalping Management)
  • Auto Fixed TP & SL (in Points)
  • Trailing Stop Management
  • Partial Close Management

3. Smart Grid (for Grid Order Management)

  • TP & SL in Currency (USD)
  • Three types of grid order: Fixed, Martingale, Manual

Useful Information:

  • ASTA Trade Manager works on all kinds of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.
  • VPS is required if you want to open trades using MT4 on your mobile platform. ASTA will automatically manage your choosen Exit Strategy.
  • VPS is not required if you just want to use ASTA (the panel) for: strategy tester (backtest), closing orders or opening orders.






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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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ASTA Multipair Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
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ASTA Multipair Trade Manager   is a   semi-automated trading tool   designed to assist professional traders in   Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is One Chart System, attach this EA on 1 chart only to manage Exit on all pairs. For single pair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sel
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