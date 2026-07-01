LT Trade Copy MT4 is a high-performance utility designed for traders who need to replicate trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same computer or local network with minimal latency and absolute precision.

Engineered to be lightweight and stable, this utility allows seamless communication across platforms, making it the ideal solution for account managers and traders operating across multiple brokers simultaneously.

Key Features:

Dual Mode (Sender/Receiver): The same Expert Advisor can act as a Sender (source of signals) or a Receiver (executes the copies).

The same Expert Advisor can act as a (source of signals) or a (executes the copies). Cross-Platform Compatibility: Send signals from MT4 to MT5 or receive signals from MT5 into your MT4 terminal transparently.

Send signals from MT4 to MT5 or receive signals from MT5 into your MT4 terminal transparently. Flexible Lot Management: Multiplier: Full proportionality between accounts. Fixed Lot: Defines a standard volume for all copies. Identical Lot: Reproduces the exact volume from the sender.

Smart Symbol Mapping: Synchronize assets with different names and support for brokers using suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.m, GBPUSD.ecn).

Synchronize assets with different names and support for brokers using (e.g., EURUSD.m, GBPUSD.ecn). Trade Filtering: Choose to copy only Market orders, only Pending orders, or both.

Choose to copy only Market orders, only Pending orders, or both. Reverse Trading Mode: Inversion strategy where Buy becomes Sell, ideal for replicating losing setups.

Inversion strategy where Buy becomes Sell, ideal for replicating losing setups. Equity Protection: Set Daily Profit and Daily Loss limits for strict risk control.

Set and limits for strict risk control. Low Latency: Optimized CSV-based processing to ensure maximum execution speed.

Why Choose LT Trade Copy MT4?

Anti-Duplicate Protection: Built-in history check system prevents "zombie orders" or duplicates during terminal restarts or high volatility. On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor connection status, Database ID, and account balance directly on your chart. Magic Number Filtering: Precisely select which specific EAs or strategies you want to copy. Disabled Symbols List: Block specific assets from being replicated to the receiver.

How to Setup:

On the Master Terminal (Sender): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to SENDER , and choose a Database ID . On the Slave Terminal (Receiver): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to RECEIVER , and use the same Database ID . Ready! The system will begin instant replication.

Important Warning:

Use only ONE instance of the replicator per MetaTrader. A single instance already performs both sender and receiver duties for all configured assets. By following this recommendation, you avoid processing conflicts and ensure total system stability.

Support and Other Versions: