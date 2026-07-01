LT Trade Copy MT4

LT Trade Copy MT4 is a high-performance utility designed for traders who need to replicate trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same computer or local network with minimal latency and absolute precision.

Engineered to be lightweight and stable, this utility allows seamless communication across platforms, making it the ideal solution for account managers and traders operating across multiple brokers simultaneously.

Key Features:

  • Dual Mode (Sender/Receiver): The same Expert Advisor can act as a Sender (source of signals) or a Receiver (executes the copies).
  • Cross-Platform Compatibility: Send signals from MT4 to MT5 or receive signals from MT5 into your MT4 terminal transparently.
  • Flexible Lot Management:
    • Multiplier: Full proportionality between accounts.
    • Fixed Lot: Defines a standard volume for all copies.
    • Identical Lot: Reproduces the exact volume from the sender.
  • Smart Symbol Mapping: Synchronize assets with different names and support for brokers using suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.m, GBPUSD.ecn).
  • Trade Filtering: Choose to copy only Market orders, only Pending orders, or both.
  • Reverse Trading Mode: Inversion strategy where Buy becomes Sell, ideal for replicating losing setups.
  • Equity Protection: Set Daily Profit and Daily Loss limits for strict risk control.
  • Low Latency: Optimized CSV-based processing to ensure maximum execution speed.

Why Choose LT Trade Copy MT4?

  1. Anti-Duplicate Protection: Built-in history check system prevents "zombie orders" or duplicates during terminal restarts or high volatility.
  2. On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor connection status, Database ID, and account balance directly on your chart.
  3. Magic Number Filtering: Precisely select which specific EAs or strategies you want to copy.
  4. Disabled Symbols List: Block specific assets from being replicated to the receiver.

How to Setup:

  1. On the Master Terminal (Sender): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to  SENDER , and choose a  Database ID .
  2. On the Slave Terminal (Receiver): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to  RECEIVER , and use the same  Database ID .
  3. Ready! The system will begin instant replication.

Important Warning:

Use only ONE instance of the replicator per MetaTrader. A single instance already performs both sender and receiver duties for all configured assets. By following this recommendation, you avoid processing conflicts and ensure total system stability.

Support and Other Versions:

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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Thiago Duarte
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Thiago Duarte
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Utilities
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Thiago Duarte
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Utilities
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Thiago Duarte
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Utilities
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4.6 (5)
Utilities
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