LT Clock MT4
- Utilities
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 June 2019
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT).
Functions:
- Horizontal distance - from border.
- Vertical distance - from border.
- Color - text color.
- Font - text font.
- Size - text size.
- Corner - which chart corner will be drawn.
- Show seconds - show or hide seconds.
- Draw as background - candles front or back.
- Label local - text before local time.
- Label broker - text before broker time.
- Label GMT - text before GMT time.
- Object ID - identification from objects list.
- Horizontal space - horizontal space between label and hour.
- Vertical space - vertical space between label and hour.
- Refresh rate in seconds - that is it :)
Any suggestion or doubt please contact us.
Enjoy!
Herramienta perfecta para controlar el tiempo de la operativa