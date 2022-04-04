Real Trade Copy MT4

Adviser-Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT4 account. Demo-version can be downloaded here.





You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions.





On one terminal, the Adviser is launched in Sender mode (sender), on the other - in Receiver mode (receiver).





Terminals must work on the same server so that they have the same shared data folder through which they exchange data.





Installation procedure





In the terminal of the sender account, we launch the Adviser in sender mode, configure the general parameters.

In the terminal of the receiver account, we launch the Adviser in the receiver mode, configure general parameters and parameters for the receiver.



To copy MT4 -> MT5, use this product as the sender and another Real Trade Copy MT5 product as the receiver .





To copy MT5 -> MT4, use this product as the receiver and another Real Trade Copy MT5 product as the sender.





More detailed information in the post.

#Tags: copier, copy, coping, копирование, копировщик, копировать



