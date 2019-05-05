LT Watermark MT5

4.79

This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name.

You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark.

Functions:

  • Symbol watermark:
  • Size - text size.
  • Font - text font.
  • Color - text color.
  • Background text - watermark at foreground or background mode.
  • Horizontal correction - x correction in pixels.
  • Vertical correction - y correction in pixels.
  • Separator period X symbol - what will separate the period from symbol.
  • Aditional watermark:
  • Enable custom text - enable your own watermark.
  • Custom text - set your custom text.
  • Size - text size.
  • Font - text font.
  • Color - text color.
  • Background text - watermark at foreground or background mode.
  • Horizontal correction - x correction in pixels.
  • Vertical correction - y correction in pixels.

Any doubt or sugestion please contact us.

Check out the MT4 version too!

Enjoy!


Reviews 37
Benjamin Afedzie
4109
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:16 
 

great product

Kedrov
1291
Kedrov 2025.02.24 15:02 
 

Супер!

Achyar Munandar
153
Achyar Munandar 2025.01.16 04:30 
 

Great indicator! Simple and effective for customizing watermarks. Highly recommended!

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Filter:
Lion369369
14
Lion369369 2026.05.02 00:56 
 

Muito boa a marca d'água mas preciso diminuir o tamanho e posição dela na tela. Grato a todos

SoaresMr SOARES
22
SoaresMr SOARES 2026.02.22 14:19 
 

Srs Bom dia, o Aplicativo de marca d'água esta falhando ao realizar o Download

Benjamin Afedzie
4109
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:16 
 

great product

Fernando_Bonates
14
Fernando_Bonates 2025.03.07 03:05 
 

Gostei da marca d'água, mas depois de instalado não consigo trocar de cor e de tamanho ..peço a ajuda de vocês . obrigado

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2025.03.07 13:01
Fico feliz que tenha gostado! Para alterar as configurações dele abra a lista de indicadores com Ctrl+I, entre no LT Watermark e altere o que deseja ;)
Kedrov
1291
Kedrov 2025.02.24 15:02 
 

Супер!

Tawon Comp
18
Tawon Comp 2025.02.18 03:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Achyar Munandar
153
Achyar Munandar 2025.01.16 04:30 
 

Great indicator! Simple and effective for customizing watermarks. Highly recommended!

Claudia Castro Alves
19
Claudia Castro Alves 2024.12.30 20:10 
 

Muito prático e fácil de instalar.

flamoura
14
flamoura 2024.10.07 03:23 
 

Muito prático de instalar e estou gostando muito!

IRIS3000
14
IRIS3000 2024.06.11 01:20 
 

me gusto y asi visualizo que activo opero

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

drasko
297
drasko 2024.04.11 07:29 
 

Just perfect

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.04.11 16:27
Thanks!
SOUZA-GM-LUIZ
14
SOUZA-GM-LUIZ 2024.03.05 19:11 
 

Muito fácil de instalar e cinfugurar. Muito últil na hora das operações.

Jackson Guglielmo Pereira De Sousa
126
Jackson Guglielmo Pereira De Sousa 2024.03.02 21:26 
 

Muito bom. Sempre usei a marca d'água no Profit da B3 e nem sabia que tinha para o MetaTrader. Isso facilita identificar mais rápido o ativo.

Wernerhe
24
Wernerhe 2024.01.15 10:09 
 

Great watermark. Makes it a lot easier to identify the instrument you are on.

lenerd ramos
18
lenerd ramos 2024.01.05 22:40 
 

no funcuina bien en appel mac, no se elimina de grafico y todos los graficos tienen el mismo nombre ya la misma temporalidad

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.01.06 01:56
I also use macOS, and it works perfectly. You could have called me on chat and I would have helped you solve the problem.
Andre Ricardo
63
Andre Ricardo 2023.12.06 13:33 
 

Great watermark, to facilitate asset identification . I recommend .

JCandidont
14
JCandidont 2023.12.01 03:24 
 

Gostei muito do APP que insere a marca d'água no gráfico facilitando a identificação do ativo que estamos operando. Muito bom

tradeking2008
72
tradeking2008 2023.07.24 17:16 
 

This is a great little tool! It would be nice if you could remove the Litoral Trading words at the bottom. Or, allow a paid version so users can remove it.

Vertunes
14
Vertunes 2023.06.16 21:23 
 

Excelente indicador, fácil de baixar e configurar. Ajuda muito, pois premite a vizualização mais rápida do ativo que estamos operando. Obrigada.

12
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