LT Watermark MT5

This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name.

You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark.

Functions:

Symbol watermark:

Size - text size.

text size. Font - text font.

text font. Color - text color.

text color. Background text - watermark at foreground or background mode.

watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction - x correction in pixels.

x correction in pixels. Vertical correction - y correction in pixels.

y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol - what will separate the period from symbol.

what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark:

Enable custom text - enable your own watermark.

enable your own watermark. Custom text - set your custom text.

set your custom text. Size - text size.

text size. Font - text font.

text font. Color - text color.

text color. Background text - watermark at foreground or background mode.

watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction - x correction in pixels.

x correction in pixels. Vertical correction - y correction in pixels.

Any doubt or sugestion please contact us. Check out the MT4 version too! Enjoy!



