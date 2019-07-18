T Trade Panel Lite - Fast Execution & Free Trading Pad

LT Trade Panel Lite is the most practical and fastest trading pad for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who seek total agility in manual execution. Perfect for Day Trading indices, stocks, and forex.

This free version offers the essential tools for you to operate with professional precision at no cost.

💎 Key Features in the LITE Version:

⚡ Instant Execution: One-click Buy, Sell, and Close All (Flatten) buttons.

One-click Buy, Sell, and Close All (Flatten) buttons. 🎹 Keyboard Shortcuts: Trade like a pro using hotkeys: B (Buy), S (Sell), and C (Close).

Trade like a pro using hotkeys: (Buy), (Sell), and (Close). 🛡️ Simple Management: Set default Stop Loss and Take Profit in points for all your orders.

Set default Stop Loss and Take Profit in points for all your orders. 📊 Basic Monitoring: Track daily profit, open volume, and real-time spread directly on the panel.

Track daily profit, open volume, and real-time spread directly on the panel. 🚀 High Performance: Lightweight software that won't slow down your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

🔥 Why you NEED the PRO Version?

If you take trading seriously or trade for Prop Firms, the PRO version is the next level. It automates what the LITE version doesn't:

Automatic Lot Calculation: The EA calculates the ideal lot size based on your risk (e.g., 1% of balance), protecting your capital from mathematical errors. Hidden Stop Loss (Stealth): Protect yourself against "stop hunting" – your targets are invisible to the broker. Profit Protection: Automatic Breakeven and Trailing Stop to ensure a winning trade never turns into a loss. Partial Exits: Automatically book profits at up to 3 different target levels. Performance Reports: Full dashboard with Daily, Weekly, and Monthly profit history.

👉 Check out the PRO Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658

⚠️ Technical Tip:

If the "X" buttons to close orders on the chart are not working due to your broker's ticket size, simply adjust the "Ticket Digits" parameter to 6 or 7 in the EA settings.

Input Parameters:

Magic Number: Order identifier.

Order identifier. Ticket Digits: Adjustment for compatibility with various brokers.

Adjustment for compatibility with various brokers. Language: Supports English and Portuguese.

Note: This is a utility for manual trading assistance. Risk management is the user's responsibility.