LT Trade Panel Lite

4.59

T Trade Panel Lite - Fast Execution & Free Trading Pad

LT Trade Panel Lite is the most practical and fastest trading pad for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who seek total agility in manual execution. Perfect for Day Trading indices, stocks, and forex.

This free version offers the essential tools for you to operate with professional precision at no cost.

💎 Key Features in the LITE Version:

  • ⚡ Instant Execution: One-click Buy, Sell, and Close All (Flatten) buttons.
  • 🎹 Keyboard Shortcuts: Trade like a pro using hotkeys: B (Buy), S (Sell), and C (Close).
  • 🛡️ Simple Management: Set default Stop Loss and Take Profit in points for all your orders.
  • 📊 Basic Monitoring: Track daily profit, open volume, and real-time spread directly on the panel.
  • 🚀 High Performance: Lightweight software that won't slow down your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

🔥 Why you NEED the PRO Version?

If you take trading seriously or trade for Prop Firms, the PRO version is the next level. It automates what the LITE version doesn't:

  1. Automatic Lot Calculation: The EA calculates the ideal lot size based on your risk (e.g., 1% of balance), protecting your capital from mathematical errors.
  2. Hidden Stop Loss (Stealth): Protect yourself against "stop hunting" – your targets are invisible to the broker.
  3. Profit Protection: Automatic Breakeven and Trailing Stop to ensure a winning trade never turns into a loss.
  4. Partial Exits: Automatically book profits at up to 3 different target levels.
  5. Performance Reports: Full dashboard with Daily, Weekly, and Monthly profit history.

👉 Check out the PRO Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658

⚠️ Technical Tip:

If the "X" buttons to close orders on the chart are not working due to your broker's ticket size, simply adjust the "Ticket Digits" parameter to 6 or 7 in the EA settings.

Input Parameters:

  • Magic Number: Order identifier.
  • Ticket Digits: Adjustment for compatibility with various brokers.
  • Language: Supports English and Portuguese.

Note: This is a utility for manual trading assistance. Risk management is the user's responsibility.

Reviews 83
Elldesign
20
Elldesign 2026.03.17 10:25 
 

Bom dia Thiago! Tudo bem? Como faço para falar com você? Os posts Sao antigos e não sei se voce ainda lê essas mensagens. :)

Izasan2019
28
Izasan2019 2026.01.13 18:24 
 

Parabens Thiago, simplesmente a melhor boleta gratuita para MT5

Rafael Cesar
18
Rafael Cesar 2025.03.17 22:34 
 

muito boa , facil de usar

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Thiago Duarte
4.2 (5)
Utilities
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Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
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Thiago Duarte
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Reinaldo Aparecido Da Silva Junior
126
Reinaldo Aparecido Da Silva Junior 2026.05.28 13:21 
 

Show de boleta, entrega resultado!

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2026.05.29 13:37
Obrigado! Não esqueça de conferir a Pro :D
Elldesign
20
Elldesign 2026.03.17 10:25 
 

Bom dia Thiago! Tudo bem? Como faço para falar com você? Os posts Sao antigos e não sei se voce ainda lê essas mensagens. :)

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2026.05.28 14:48
Entre em contato comigo pelo chat do mercado mql5 ;)
EzequielSOliveira
14
EzequielSOliveira 2026.02.04 08:33 
 

Após atualização de hoje do MT5 parou de funcionar e fica travando o gráfico todo

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2026.05.28 14:48
Tente novamente, já corrigi o problema e atualizei o trade panel ;)
Izasan2019
28
Izasan2019 2026.01.13 18:24 
 

Parabens Thiago, simplesmente a melhor boleta gratuita para MT5

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2026.01.14 13:16
Obrigado! Não deixe de conferir a versão pro. Vou te mandar no privado um teste de 14 dias grátis ;)
Crioula
14
Crioula 2025.12.04 15:27 
 

Muito bom esse painel... ajuda demais

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.12.03 10:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

timtrader56
14
timtrader56 2025.10.30 14:40 
 

The EA is great, but it doesn’t work all the time. I’ve tried it with different brokers, on different computers, and with different MT5 installations with no other add-ons, but it still doesn’t always work properly. Sometimes it freezes, or it suddenly stops placing orders or pending orders. I’m not sure if this is how you designed it, but even after uninstalling and reinstalling it or restarting MT5, it still doesn’t work consistently.

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2025.10.31 12:28
I'm sorry for your negative review. I could have helped you if you had contacted me by chat.
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
171
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa 2025.07.07 02:45 
 

PERIGO: Boleta bugada. Cliquei uma vez em "C" para comprar, a boleta gerou 56 ordens que me geraram um prejuizo de -133,10$

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2025.07.07 19:09
Dentre dezenas de avaliações positivas a sua é a única que menciona esse "problema". Já parou pra pensar que pode ter sido o seu MT5 que travou e que causou também o travamento do Trade Panel?
Rafael Cesar
18
Rafael Cesar 2025.03.17 22:34 
 

muito boa , facil de usar

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2025.03.17 21:38 
 

Super helpful

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2025.03.18 13:25
Teste
smilk13
14
smilk13 2025.02.22 08:52 
 

I've used this for a week It was exactly the function I wanted, the design is great, and it works perfectly even after using it in many ways! Thank you so much for making this.

carlosgttfs
16
carlosgttfs 2025.02.19 14:53 
 

Parabéns. Obrigado por disponibilizar!

ffman134
14
ffman134 2024.12.28 09:58 
 

I have been using this excellent EA, but the lack of order sound functionality is quite inconvenient. Is there a way to enable or fix the order sound feature?

Tenho usado este excelente EA, mas a falta de funcionalidade de som de ordem é bastante inconveniente. Existe alguma maneira de ativar ou corrigir o recurso de som de ordem?

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.12.28 15:07
Olá, tudo bem? Você podia ter me contatado no chat e solicitado essa função ao invés de postar uma avaliação ;)
Mas agora não dá mais pois já estou trabalhando na versão 3.0 do Trade Panel. Ela terá dezenas de funções novas, nova interface, muito mais rápida e leve (e posso colocar essa função do som também, apesar de ninguém nunca ter me pedido).
Obrigado pela sugestão :D
jrabelo
25
jrabelo 2024.10.15 21:28 
 

Meus parabéns ao desenvolvedor! Poderia calcular as taxas no resultado do dia, o valor ficaria correto na boleta.

daniandrade
16
daniandrade 2024.09.20 14:56 
 

Sensacional, bem objetivo até na versão Free. Parabéns. Parabéns mesmo.

GutembergPorto
39
GutembergPorto 2024.09.04 12:41 
 

Excelente!!

mcdgo
16
mcdgo 2024.08.09 18:13 
 

Muito bom! Precisei de ajuda e o Programador me ajudou com muita rapidez. Parabéns por esta ferramenta.

SergiosoG
545
SergiosoG 2024.07.17 19:28 
 

best , simple to use and free

greenmto
64
greenmto 2024.07.05 10:58 
 

It works good, Thanks.

m4rc3l0000
14
m4rc3l0000 2024.06.28 14:18 
 

Rapaz, que ajuda imensa. Estava procurando por isso desde 2022. Tu não tem ideia de como me ajudou, meu estilo profissional demanda de precisão e velocidade (market maker). Tem alguma tecla de atalho que eu consiga sair num sistema LIFO? Finalizo minha ULTIMA ordem aberta? Ao invez de usar F para encerrar todas as ordens de uma vez.

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.06.28 18:29
Fico muito feliz que tenha gostado! Atualmente não há um atalho para fechar a última ordem, somente todas elas. Vou anotar para uma futura implementação ;)
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