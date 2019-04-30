RSI with Moving Average

4.81

RSI with moving average is great to see when the price is overbought and oversold instead of RSI only.

INPUT PARAMETERS:

RSI:
Period - RSI period.
Price - RSI applied price.
Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available).

MOVING AVERAGE:
Period - MA period.
Type - MA type.
Apply - MA application.
Shift - MA shift (correction).

PRICE LINE:
Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing.
Style - line style.

OTHER:
Overbought level - specify the level.
Overbought description - description you can change.
Oversold level - specify the level.
Oversold description - description you can change.


Any doubt or question please contact us.

Enjoy!

This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com


































































Reviews 21
NCncnc
39
NCncnc 2024.11.26 21:41 
 

Hi, can I have the code of this indicator? I need it asap

ping_sa96
14
ping_sa96 2024.10.22 03:38 
 

Good indicator.

Viet Yen Ngo
121
Viet Yen Ngo 2024.05.27 16:23 
 

Can u add more EMA to your indicator it good to detect short term and long term. Thanks for goood indicator

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5 (6)
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NCncnc
39
NCncnc 2024.11.26 21:41 
 

Hi, can I have the code of this indicator? I need it asap

ping_sa96
14
ping_sa96 2024.10.22 03:38 
 

Good indicator.

Deezy
38
Deezy 2024.10.11 05:50 
 

Good indicator, but ideally I want the sma to be price based

Viet Yen Ngo
121
Viet Yen Ngo 2024.05.27 16:23 
 

Can u add more EMA to your indicator it good to detect short term and long term. Thanks for goood indicator

ganda2023metaby
14
ganda2023metaby 2024.03.27 20:56 
 

Good indicator. However, if I add levels they disappear when I switch to demo account or if I have added them while in demo account they disappear when I switch to real account, that is, I have to add them back again after every switch. May you try to solve this issue of disappearance.

Harsha Bodawatta
18
Harsha Bodawatta 2024.03.03 03:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

0xJes
56
0xJes 2024.02.25 00:04 
 

Perfect for my strategy.

Ram_T
34
Ram_T 2024.01.06 05:20 
 

is there any chance we can change the color of EMA, whereas by screen color is white ... I am not able to plot the EMA

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.01.07 02:29
Hello. When you load the indicator you can change the colors in the "colors" tab ;)
CryptorT
416
CryptorT 2023.04.07 21:45 
 

Very Nice

GoldTP123
76
GoldTP123 2022.12.09 20:31 
 

my favorite, thank you!

moreno bocchetti
298
moreno bocchetti 2022.08.17 20:23 
 

ottimo indicatore peccato che quando invia notifica push non specifica su quale grafico è avvenuto l'evento

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.08.17 20:41
I will implement this function. Thank you for the idea ;)
00363
104
00363 2022.02.19 03:17 
 

good

mchelpmf
186
mchelpmf 2022.02.05 14:29 
 

Good indicator

Vp6068491
34
Vp6068491 2021.08.17 18:35 
 

Very nice

Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.06.22 22:21 
 

Gostei! Tenho utilizado. As cores realmente facilitam as coisas!

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.06.22 22:53
Fico feliz que tenha gostado!
autopipmt
241
autopipmt 2020.06.23 14:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo
160
Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo 2020.05.07 16:26 
 

Muito bom Thiago. Mais uma vez parabéns pela iniciativa!

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2019.09.10 07:30 
 

Es ist ein wirklich guter Indikator, ich bin sehr zufrieden damit. Danke für diese hervorrangende Arbeit.

luisp66
18
luisp66 2019.09.03 17:45 
 

Fantástico indicador! Dos poucos que tenho visto com cor de indicador de tendência. Obrigado ao autor Thiago Duarte. Bem haja.

Empalamado
277
Empalamado 2019.06.21 23:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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