RSI with Moving Average
- Indicators
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 22 January 2024
RSI with moving average is great to see when the price is overbought and oversold instead of RSI only.
INPUT PARAMETERS:
RSI:
Period - RSI period.
Price - RSI applied price.
Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available).
MOVING AVERAGE:
Period - MA period.
Type - MA type.
Apply - MA application.
Shift - MA shift (correction).
PRICE LINE:
Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing.
Style - line style.
OTHER:
Overbought level - specify the level.
Overbought description - description you can change.
Oversold level - specify the level.
Oversold description - description you can change.
Any doubt or question please contact us.
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Hi, can I have the code of this indicator? I need it asap