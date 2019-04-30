RSI with Moving Average

INPUT PARAMETERS:

RSI:

Period - RSI period.

Price - RSI applied price.

Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available).

MOVING AVERAGE:

Period - MA period.

Type - MA type.

Apply - MA application.

Shift - MA shift (correction).

PRICE LINE:

Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing.

Style - line style.

OTHER:

Overbought level - specify the level.

Overbought description - description you can change.

Oversold level - specify the level.

Oversold description - description you can change.