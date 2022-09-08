RelicusRoad CopyTrader

5

FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME


Do you want to manage multiple accounts at the same time with managed risks and lot sizes while you trade on only one account (master)?

Features:

  • Master (Main) / Slave (Copy Accounts)
  • Accepted Slippage (Price Difference)
  • Multiply/Divide (Copy Lot Divide or Multiply Factor)
  • Lot Factor (Factor for Dividing or Multiplying)
  • Close All (Close All Active Positions Button )

Coming Soon:

  • Close All - Slave Only
  • Close All Profit Positions - Master and Slave
  • Close All Profit - Slave Only 


Check out our indicator RelicusRoad for best results: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/861300

Reviews 3
Zul Abd
143
Zul Abd 2023.09.01 05:20 
 

This utility EA is excellent, I have used it for some time, and has given me great help in trading..Thank You the creator.

Alberto Sassetti
1555
Alberto Sassetti 2023.12.12 10:40 
 

good job

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VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trading strategy is a popular technical analysis tool that is used to identify changes in momentum and trend direction. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. A 9-period EMA, called the "signal line," is then plotted on top of the MACD to act as a trigger for buy and sell signals. The MACD is considered to be in bullish territory when the MACD line is above the signal line and
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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trading strategy is a popular technical analysis tool that is used to identify changes in momentum and trend direction. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. A 9-period EMA, called the "signal line," is then plotted on top of the MACD to act as a trigger for buy and sell signals. The MACD is considered to be in bullish territory when the MACD line is above the signal line and
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Alberto Sassetti
1555
Alberto Sassetti 2023.12.12 10:40 
 

good job

Zul Abd
143
Zul Abd 2023.09.01 05:20 
 

This utility EA is excellent, I have used it for some time, and has given me great help in trading..Thank You the creator.

LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN
1687
LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN 2023.03.07 05:37 
 

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