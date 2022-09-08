RelicusRoad CopyTrader
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
Do you want to manage multiple accounts at the same time with managed risks and lot sizes while you trade on only one account (master)?
Features:
- Master (Main) / Slave (Copy Accounts)
- Accepted Slippage (Price Difference)
- Multiply/Divide (Copy Lot Divide or Multiply Factor)
- Lot Factor (Factor for Dividing or Multiplying)
- Close All (Close All Active Positions Button )
Coming Soon:
- Close All - Slave Only
- Close All Profit Positions - Master and Slave
- Close All Profit - Slave Only
Check out our indicator RelicusRoad for best results: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/861300
This utility EA is excellent, I have used it for some time, and has given me great help in trading..Thank You the creator.