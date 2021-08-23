LT Protect My Trades

Protect My Trades is an EA (expert advisor bot) that automatically put stop loss and take profit on market trades and pending orders.

You can specify if want it to do this only on actual symbol trades or in all others.

Its configuration is very simple.

Functions: Take profit: distance to TP (0 = disabled, no TP will be created).

Stop loss: distance to SL (0 = disabled, no SL will be created).

Price type: price type in pips or pipets/points (pips is common in Forex).

Actual symbol only: manage the trades of actual symbol only, or all of them.

Enjoy it!

This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



