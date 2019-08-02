LT Candle Time with Alert MT5

This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window.

It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional).

You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner.

I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677

Any doubt or suggestion please contact us.

Enjoy!





This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



