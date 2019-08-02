LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
- Utilities
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 31 July 2022
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window.
It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional).
You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner.
I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple.
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677
Any doubt or suggestion please contact us.
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
as always , good indi