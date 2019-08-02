LT Candle Time with Alert MT5

5

This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window.

It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional).

You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner.

I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677

Any doubt or suggestion please contact us.

Enjoy!


This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



Reviews 12
Adrian Joshue Castro Munoz
203
Adrian Joshue Castro Munoz 2023.07.07 15:05 
 

as always , good indi

Willian Santos
26
Willian Santos 2022.07.29 20:23 
 

Gostei, muito bom recomendo. Porém não consegui retirar a notificação de alerta! Aguardo uma atualização. Obrigado :) #Sucesso

Clodoaldo Pereira
18
Clodoaldo Pereira 2021.10.02 04:42 
 

Não consegui retirar a notificação de alerta, mas o app é Ótimo e cumpre o que promete, Parabéns.

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Adrian Joshue Castro Munoz
203
Adrian Joshue Castro Munoz 2023.07.07 15:05 
 

as always , good indi

Willian Santos
26
Willian Santos 2022.07.29 20:23 
 

Gostei, muito bom recomendo. Porém não consegui retirar a notificação de alerta! Aguardo uma atualização. Obrigado :) #Sucesso

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.07.30 00:22
Fico feliz que tenha gostado! Vou averiguar essa falha e postar uma nova atualização em breve. Fique ligado!
Clodoaldo Pereira
18
Clodoaldo Pereira 2021.10.02 04:42 
 

Não consegui retirar a notificação de alerta, mas o app é Ótimo e cumpre o que promete, Parabéns.

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.10.02 05:24
Fico feliz que tenha gostado! Para desativar o alerta basta especificar a função "alert type" como "disabled" ;)
kakou
66
kakou 2021.06.30 17:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.08.31 15:44
This option already exist
Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.06.23 16:42 
 

É ótimo saber quando um novo candle surge. Funciona até no gráfico de Renko, apesar de que nesse caso o "tempo restante" perde o significado, mas o alerta ainda é útil.

bobmdy
14
bobmdy 2021.03.18 13:26 
 

No dia que instalei funcionou perfeitamente, porém no dia seguinte já não funcionou mais.

Rosmerdaniel
34
Rosmerdaniel 2021.03.01 04:10 
 

muy bueno y cómodo y justo lo que buscaba.

Ayeni Joseph Wonderful
250
Ayeni Joseph Wonderful 2021.02.26 17:02 
 

Thank you for taking time to do this and also making it free. You are the best!

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.02.27 02:17
I am glad you liked it!
Sewaybricker
36
Sewaybricker 2020.12.28 22:26 
 

O melhor que eu já instalei !

Lou1973
35
Lou1973 2020.12.04 20:53 
 

This is exactly what I need.

It's easy to use, it doesn't take up too much screen space, and it doesn't consume a lot of CPU power.

Thanks for making this available to us all!

Empalamado
277
Empalamado 2020.08.28 20:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fernandomaroto
76
fernandomaroto 2020.05.14 22:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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