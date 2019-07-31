LT Filled Moving Averages
- Indicators
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 November 2025
Are you a trend surfer like us? Do you use Moving Averages too? Ever wanted the are between them to be painted?
Yeah, we solved this problem with the Filled MAs indicator!
It is very simple, just puts two fully customizable Moving Averages on chart and fill the space between them, changing the color as they intersect.
Thanks to gmbraz for the version 1.1 idea.
Any questions os suggestions please contact me!
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Not bad.