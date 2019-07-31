LT Filled Moving Averages

Are you a trend surfer like us? Do you use Moving Averages too? Ever wanted the are between them to be painted?

Yeah, we solved this problem with the Filled MAs indicator!

It is very simple, just puts two fully customizable Moving Averages on chart and fill the space between them, changing the color as they intersect.

Thanks to gmbraz for the version 1.1 idea.

Any questions os suggestions please contact me!

Enjoy!





This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



