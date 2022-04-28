LT Colored Fibo is a simple indicator that paints the price zones between Fibonacci Retracement levels.

Its configuration is extremely simple. It is possible to change the colors of each level of the retracement, choose between background or front of the chart and also work only with the current asset or all open.

If you found a bug or have any suggestion for improvement, please contact me.

Enjoy!





This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



