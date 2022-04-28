LT Colored Fibo

4

LT Colored Fibo is a simple indicator that paints the price zones between Fibonacci Retracement levels.

Its configuration is extremely simple. It is possible to change the colors of each level of the retracement, choose between background or front of the chart and also work only with the current asset or all open.

If you found a bug or have any suggestion for improvement, please contact me.

Enjoy!


This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



Reviews 12
Adonay
19
Adonay 2022.10.16 00:41 
 

just what I was looking for, but I would like to have all the custom levels to put colors on each level, for example 161 I can't put a color.

Alex.Breeze
79
Alex.Breeze 2022.09.20 14:09 
 

Нужный инструмент.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.06.12 08:00 
 

Gut gemacht, ein sehr nützliches und hilfreiches Werkzeug für jeden Traeder.

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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4.9 (20)
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Filter:
Pablo Hernandez
32
Pablo Hernandez 2024.11.11 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Giorgio Lucchetta
88
Giorgio Lucchetta 2024.09.19 01:58 
 

Nada extraordinário!!

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.09.19 02:12
Justamente por não ser extraordinário que trabalhei e disponibilizei ele de forma gratuita. Dar uma nota ruim ao invés de contribuir com sugestões de melhorias não ajuda em nada ;)
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2024.07.23 19:54 
 

Please add the option for add custom level and color please!

Mev
25
Mev 2023.04.23 01:10 
 

podes poner los colores en las extenciones por favor?? (ejemplo: 1.. 1.618, 1.786, 1.88 2, 2.618, 3 y los retroceso estan bien, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, 0.786, 0,88, 1).. asi con ellas tmb se puede armar una caja de gestion de riesgo.

Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2023.01.02 10:44 
 

I have looked for this tool since long for MT5 but Alas! I am using MAC version of MT5 and this tool could not come up to my expectations. ..... Anyway needs improvement in following areas: (1) Background removal should remove colour bands and not the lines. (2) Change of line and band colours may be made available keeping in view traders have their own colour scheme for charts. (3) Choice to add on customisable fibo levels with add on colour bands are strongly required. (4) Extending ray to right or to left should also be available as it does not coincides with default settings of tool on MT5. Thanks for making the tool available for free but I could not use it due to above shortcomings. Sorry for 2 stars for now, but its worth giving it a try if you may kindly rectify the issues.

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.01.02 14:28
I also use the MT5 on macOS, the 13.1 (Ventura). Unfortunately, getting this tool to work with customizable fibo levels is very complex and I'm not sure I can do it. There is no "background removal". The background option (on/off) is the option to have the fibo in front or back of the chart. Anyway, thanks for the suggestions, especially having an infinite pan on the right. I can do this ˆˆ
Adonay
19
Adonay 2022.10.16 00:41 
 

just what I was looking for, but I would like to have all the custom levels to put colors on each level, for example 161 I can't put a color.

Alex.Breeze
79
Alex.Breeze 2022.09.20 14:09 
 

Нужный инструмент.

Bolacha
116
Bolacha 2022.07.29 19:37 
 

Muito bom quando usado só em un time frame e só com um fibo, se abrir outro fibo em outro time frame ele não aceita e desconfigura inclusive retangulos.

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.07.30 00:21
Fico feliz que tenha gostado. Porém não entendi a parte dele desconfigurar quando muda de tempo gráfico. Fiz diversos testes e não desconfigurou as cores nem posições. Agora, com respeito aos retângulos, realmente há um problema. Vou trabalhar numa atualização e postar aqui. Fique ligado!
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.06.12 08:00 
 

Gut gemacht, ein sehr nützliches und hilfreiches Werkzeug für jeden Traeder.

IhorHaunt
54
IhorHaunt 2022.06.11 16:40 
 

Ok! This is cool! I've been looking for something like this for a long time! Thanks very much.

elcordovez
74
elcordovez 2022.06.09 02:01 
 

Alguien puede dar una breve explicación que hacer ante cada color

vilem.iv
81
vilem.iv 2022.05.22 17:32 
 

Very useful tool, You can use Your brain analysis and get no-brainer automated rectangle creation to have more convenient way of marking the zones of interest. Looking fwd for updates.

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