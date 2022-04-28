LT Colored Fibo
- Utilities
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Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 31 July 2022
LT Colored Fibo is a simple indicator that paints the price zones between Fibonacci Retracement levels.
Its configuration is extremely simple. It is possible to change the colors of each level of the retracement, choose between background or front of the chart and also work only with the current asset or all open.
If you found a bug or have any suggestion for improvement, please contact me.
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
just what I was looking for, but I would like to have all the custom levels to put colors on each level, for example 161 I can't put a color.