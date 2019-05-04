LT Round Numbers

4.2

Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy.

These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels.

Configurations:

  • 1St level:
  • Color - lines color.
  • Style - lines style.
  • Width - lines width.
  • 2Nd level:
  • Second level lines? - turn off second level lines.
  • Color - lines color.
  • Style - lines style.
  • Width - lines width.
  • Space between lines in points - I don't need explain :)
  • Display at background - draw lines in front or back of candles.
  • Selectable lines - turn on or off the option to selec the lines.
  • Line identification - identification of lines in the objects list.

Any help or suggestion please contact us.

Enjoy :)

Reviews 6
eder_jp obuti
29
eder_jp obuti 2024.01.20 19:32 
 

o indicador estava funcionando normalmente, mas parou e nw consigo inserir novamente no grafico. Poderia alguem me ajudar por favor? grato.

Fonseca
56
Fonseca 2023.02.26 22:26 
 

Parabéns aos desenvolvedores. Simples e muito útil.

ndchuka
24
ndchuka 2022.10.26 11:58 
 

Great instrument!

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
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Fridona Manaor Gultom
173
Fridona Manaor Gultom 2025.06.03 07:35 
 

Can't input a 125 PIPS distance in this tool? Is it not updated? My BRN using 125 pips

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2025.06.03 22:38
Hello. Unfortunately not, only 500, 250 and 200 points. Thank you for your honest review.
eder_jp obuti
29
eder_jp obuti 2024.01.20 19:32 
 

o indicador estava funcionando normalmente, mas parou e nw consigo inserir novamente no grafico. Poderia alguem me ajudar por favor? grato.

Fonseca
56
Fonseca 2023.02.26 22:26 
 

Parabéns aos desenvolvedores. Simples e muito útil.

ndchuka
24
ndchuka 2022.10.26 11:58 
 

Great instrument!

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 03:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raymond Edusei
1742
Raymond Edusei 2022.02.06 01:08 
 

We should have the option to choose the number of points/pips in line spacing. The options are limited to 200, 250 and 500

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.02.06 12:39
But this option already exist. It is called "space between line in points"
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