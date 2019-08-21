LT Weis Waves

The Weis Wave first takes the market volume and then organizes it with the price into Wave charts. It is the only software that will present the true picture of the market before you. If anyone of you, has watched an intraday price movement then you must know that it unfolds in a series of selling as well as buying waves-a procedures tearing down and building up.

Wave analysis is an integral part of the trading method. The indicator helps to deal with today’s volatile market. Moreover, it works in all time period and can be applied to any market. You will be amazed to see the performance of the indicator and the way it identifies the turning points. In contrary with the conventional charts, this indicator presents the market condition clearly.

Advantages:

As a trader, you are able to understand the market condition by analyzing the individual waves that it makes

The indicator provides both volumes as well as price waves for any market

The indicator provides you with deep insight into a market as well as is used for trades for the long-haul, swing trades and intraday trades.



This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com







