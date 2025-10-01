SonicTradeCopier MT4


SonicTradeCopier: (Best for scalping)

Easy Fast Reliable trade copier. Copy trades from one terminal to an other (internet copy feature coming soon.)


  • MT4 to MT4.
  • MT4 to MT5.
  • MT5 to MT5.
  • MT5 to MT4.
  • MT4/MT5 to any other platform copy possibility for custom made solutions.
  • Reverse trading.
  • Advance filters for traders.


Features:

(Setting up copying policies)

  • Sender only has to setup  signal name and start sending signals [ You must start signal sender first always ].
  • Receiver sets up  signal name.
  • Receiver can setup  symbols list which he wants to copy , and also symbol  mapping/translation .
  • Receiver Mode  Currently only  0 mode is available [this is receiver processing engine].
  • Receiver Order opening policy [ 0 = Open order as we receive signal.   1=If price is not in range open pending.  2 = If price is not in range ignore signal].
  • Receiver Order modifying policy [ 0=If order is not found do not create If order is not found do create one].
  • Receiver Order closing policy [ 0=Immediate close when signl arrives.  1=If price has slipped use tp to close].
  • Receiver Range [Specify range in points for signal slippage decisions].
  • Receiver Lot policy [ 0=Same as signal providers/sender lot.  1=Use fixed lot.  2=Use same ratio to calculate lot as sender. 3=Use specified % of risk].
  • Receiver Lot Size enter here  lotsize. ie 0.01 0.02 etc.
  • Receiver  Risk to lot ratio  enter here percent of your equity you want to risk.
  • Receiver CopyOperstion 0=normal trading 1=reverse trading
  • Receiver CopyBuy 0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopySell 0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopyBuyLimit  0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopySellLimit  0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopyBuyStop  0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopySellStop  0=yes 1=no
  • Receiver CopySL  0=yes 1=no 2=custom points
  • Receiver CopyTP  0=yes 1=no 2=custom points
  • Receiver CopyComment  0=yes 1=no 2=custom points
  • Receiver CopyMagicNo  0=yes 1=no 2=custom points
  • Receiver FilterComment  0=no 1=yes[select] 2=yes[reject]
  • Receiver FilterMagicNo  0=no 1=yes[select] 2=yes[reject]


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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
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Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
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Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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SonicTradeCopier MT5
Farrukh Aleem
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SonicTradeCopier: (Best for scalping) Easy Fast Reliable trade copier. Copy trades from one terminal to an other (internet copy feature coming soon.) MT4 to MT4. MT4 to MT5. MT5 to MT5. MT5 to MT4. MT4/MT5 to any other platform copy possibility for custom made solutions. Reverse trading. Advance filters for traders. Features: (Setting up copying policies) Sender only has to setup  signal name and start sending signals [ You must start signal sender first always ]. Receiver sets up  signal nam
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