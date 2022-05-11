LT Rainbow Trend
- Indicators
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Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 January 2025
- Activations: 20
== LT RAINBOW TREND - THE TREND INDICATOR WITH 36 MOVING AVERAGES ==
■ OVERVIEW
LT Rainbow Trend is an advanced technical trend analysis indicator that utilizes 36 simultaneous Moving Averages with a smart color system (Rainbow). Developed for traders who want to trade in the direction of the main trend with maximum visual clarity, the indicator transforms the complexity of multi-timeframe analysis into a simple, colorful, and highly intuitive visualization.
Ideal for traders who understand that "the trend is your friend" – this indicator ensures you always see trend strength, direction, and potential reversals ahead of time.
■ HOW IT WORKS
The indicator monitors 36 Moving Averages distributed across 4 trend zones:
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🔴 RED (Trend Change Zone)
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Moving Averages 31-20
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Strong indication of a trend reversal
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🟠 ORANGE (Trend Weakening Zone)
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Moving Averages 19-10
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Signal of a trend losing momentum, but with possible continuation
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Price entering consolidation
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🔵 BLUE (Pullback Zone)
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Moving Averages 9-8
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Retraction to continue the current trend
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If the price is outside this zone and entering the green zone, it indicates a strong trend
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🟢 GREEN (Strong Trend Zone)
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Faster Moving Averages 10-8
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Indicates a strong trend
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■ KEY FEATURES
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✓ 36 Moving Averages in One Clean View
Track multiple price speeds without visual clutter or confusing lines. Only what matters: real-time trend strength.
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✓ Dynamic Rainbow Color System
Colors change automatically according to trend strength.
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✓ Buy and Sell Signals Across 3 Periods
Receive simultaneous alerts for:
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Long-Term (structural trend)
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Medium-Term (intermediate trend)
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Short-Term (micro-movements)
Analyze multiple timeframes without switching charts!
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✓ Automatic Reversal Detection
When the Rainbow changes its color sequence, it warns of a potential reversal. Sharp traders can find high-probability entries at these exact moments.
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✓ Smart Audio Alerts
Automatic notifications when the price transitions between zones. Stay updated even without constantly staring at the charts.
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✓ Compatible with All Timeframes
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN – the indicator adapts perfectly to your trading strategy and style.
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✓ Ultra-Simple Interface
Intuitive setup. Zero learning curve. Both beginner and experienced traders can use it immediately.
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✓ Optimized Performance
Processes 36 moving averages with no visible impact on your MetaTrader 5 speed.
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⭐ Ideal for Trend Followers: If your strategy is following trends (such as breakout, momentum, or price action), this indicator is an essential tool. It eliminates subjectivity about the main direction.
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⭐ Confluence with Traditional Technical Analysis: Combine it with support/resistance, candlestick patterns, trendlines, and Fibonacci levels for ultra-high probability entries.
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⭐ Reduces Emotional Bias: Instead of debating "is this a trend?" in your mind, the Rainbow answers visually: it either is or isn't. Faster, clearer decisions, less emotion.
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⭐ Applicable to Any Market: Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, Indices – wherever there is price and trend, Rainbow Trend works.
■ TECHNICAL ADVANTAGES
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No Repaint: Signals are confirmed upon candle close.
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Optimized for MT5: Utilizes modern MetaTrader 5 features.
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Low CPU Impact: Ideal for 24/5 use on VPS.
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Supports Email/SMS Alerts: Receive notifications away from your PC.
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Free Updates: Continuous improvements included.
As an avid trend trader, I'm always on the lookout for tools that can enhance my trading strategy, and the Rainbow Trend indicator has proven to be a game-changer in my approach to the markets. One of the standout features of Rainbow Trend is its intuitive use of multiple Moving Averages, providing a comprehensive analysis of different trend strength zones across various timeframes. The very long term, long term, mid-term, short term, and very short term zones are color-coded for easy interpretation, offering a visual roadmap of the market dynamics. Configuring the indicator is a breeze, making it accessible even for traders with varying levels of experience. The simplicity of the setup ensures that you can focus more on making informed trading decisions rather than getting bogged down in complex settings. What truly sets Rainbow Trend apart is its dynamic alert system. The ability to receive sound alerts when prices transition between different trend zones adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing you to stay on top of market movements without constantly monitoring your charts. In my experience, Rainbow Trend has been instrumental in identifying potential trend reversals and confirming the strength of prevailing trends. The visual representation of trend zones is not only informative but also aesthetically pleasing, making it a pleasure to use on a daily basis. Furthermore, the developer's commitment to user satisfaction is evident in the invitation to report bugs or provide suggestions through the chat or discussion tab. This level of customer engagement creates a sense of trust and transparency that is crucial in the world of trading indicators. For those who appreciate a good deal, I recommend reaching out to the developer via chat for potential discounts. It's a testament to their dedication to making their indicator accessible to a wide range of traders. In conclusion, Rainbow Trend has significantly enhanced my trading journey, providing a clear and comprehensive view of market trends. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this indicator is a valuable addition to your toolkit. Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your trading experience – dive into the world of Rainbow Trend and enjoy the profits it can unlock for you!