== LT RAINBOW TREND - THE TREND INDICATOR WITH 36 MOVING AVERAGES ==

■ OVERVIEW

LT Rainbow Trend is an advanced technical trend analysis indicator that utilizes 36 simultaneous Moving Averages with a smart color system (Rainbow). Developed for traders who want to trade in the direction of the main trend with maximum visual clarity, the indicator transforms the complexity of multi-timeframe analysis into a simple, colorful, and highly intuitive visualization.

Ideal for traders who understand that "the trend is your friend" – this indicator ensures you always see trend strength, direction, and potential reversals ahead of time.

■ HOW IT WORKS

The indicator monitors 36 Moving Averages distributed across 4 trend zones:

🔴 RED (Trend Change Zone) Moving Averages 31-20 Strong indication of a trend reversal

🟠 ORANGE (Trend Weakening Zone) Moving Averages 19-10 Signal of a trend losing momentum, but with possible continuation Price entering consolidation

🔵 BLUE (Pullback Zone) Moving Averages 9-8 Retraction to continue the current trend If the price is outside this zone and entering the green zone, it indicates a strong trend

🟢 GREEN (Strong Trend Zone) Faster Moving Averages 10-8 Indicates a strong trend



■ KEY FEATURES

✓ 36 Moving Averages in One Clean View Track multiple price speeds without visual clutter or confusing lines. Only what matters: real-time trend strength.

✓ Dynamic Rainbow Color System Colors change automatically according to trend strength.

✓ Buy and Sell Signals Across 3 Periods Receive simultaneous alerts for: Long-Term (structural trend) Medium-Term (intermediate trend) Short-Term (micro-movements) Analyze multiple timeframes without switching charts!

✓ Automatic Reversal Detection When the Rainbow changes its color sequence, it warns of a potential reversal. Sharp traders can find high-probability entries at these exact moments.

✓ Smart Audio Alerts Automatic notifications when the price transitions between zones. Stay updated even without constantly staring at the charts.

✓ Compatible with All Timeframes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN – the indicator adapts perfectly to your trading strategy and style.

✓ Ultra-Simple Interface Intuitive setup. Zero learning curve. Both beginner and experienced traders can use it immediately.

✓ Optimized Performance Processes 36 moving averages with no visible impact on your MetaTrader 5 speed.

⭐ Ideal for Trend Followers: If your strategy is following trends (such as breakout, momentum, or price action), this indicator is an essential tool. It eliminates subjectivity about the main direction.

⭐ Confluence with Traditional Technical Analysis: Combine it with support/resistance, candlestick patterns, trendlines, and Fibonacci levels for ultra-high probability entries.

⭐ Reduces Emotional Bias: Instead of debating "is this a trend?" in your mind, the Rainbow answers visually: it either is or isn't. Faster, clearer decisions, less emotion.

⭐ Applicable to Any Market: Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, Indices – wherever there is price and trend, Rainbow Trend works.

■ TECHNICAL ADVANTAGES