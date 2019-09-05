LT Easy Market - Transform Any Market into a Precise Trading Zone

Have you ever found yourself lost trying to trade in strong trending markets? Or frustrated because you can't clearly see entry points during consolidations? LT Easy Market was developed to solve this dilemma by completely normalizing price movement and creating an "eternally" sideways visualization that makes identifying overbought and oversold extremes easy and surgically precise.

== THE MAGIC OF NORMALIZATION ==

Instead of struggling with the natural volatility of assets, Easy Market applies an intelligent algorithm that transforms any price movement into a standardized scale. The result: you can see clear entry opportunities in consolidations and corrections, regardless of whether the market is trending or moving sideways.

== KEY FEATURES ==

100% Automatic Normalization: Converts volatility into a fixed and predictable scale

Extreme Detection: Identifies overbought (>70) and oversold (<30) zones

Compatible with Any Asset: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos, Commodities

Two Display Modes: Auxiliary window or fullscreen

Integrated Alerts: Pop-up and Push notifications when critical zones are reached

Clear Visual Signals: Colored candles that facilitate real-time analysis

== PERFECT USE CASES ==

Range Traders: The ideal scenario — an eternally sideways market

Scalpers on Corrections: Identify microscopic reversals with confidence

Day Traders: Synchronize entries during corrections within main trends

Swing Traders: Locate tops and bottoms of consolidations with precision

== HOW IT WORKS ==

Visualize the price as if the market were always in a consolidation. When it is above 70, it is overbought (sell zone). Below 30, it is oversold (buy zone).

Between these levels, you can identify the best entry opportunities using technical analysis confluence.

== SUPPORT ==

Questions or suggestions? Contact us! We are committed to your success. Use the MQL5.com chat or the comments tab.





Note: No indicator is 100% infallible. Always use proper risk management.