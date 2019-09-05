LT Easy Market

5

LT Easy Market - Transform Any Market into a Precise Trading Zone

Have you ever found yourself lost trying to trade in strong trending markets? Or frustrated because you can't clearly see entry points during consolidations? LT Easy Market was developed to solve this dilemma by completely normalizing price movement and creating an "eternally" sideways visualization that makes identifying overbought and oversold extremes easy and surgically precise.

== THE MAGIC OF NORMALIZATION ==

Instead of struggling with the natural volatility of assets, Easy Market applies an intelligent algorithm that transforms any price movement into a standardized scale. The result: you can see clear entry opportunities in consolidations and corrections, regardless of whether the market is trending or moving sideways.

== KEY FEATURES ==

  • 100% Automatic Normalization: Converts volatility into a fixed and predictable scale

  • Extreme Detection: Identifies overbought (>70) and oversold (<30) zones

  • Compatible with Any Asset: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos, Commodities

  • Two Display Modes: Auxiliary window or fullscreen

  • Integrated Alerts: Pop-up and Push notifications when critical zones are reached

  • Clear Visual Signals: Colored candles that facilitate real-time analysis

== PERFECT USE CASES ==

  • Range Traders: The ideal scenario — an eternally sideways market

  • Scalpers on Corrections: Identify microscopic reversals with confidence

  • Day Traders: Synchronize entries during corrections within main trends

  • Swing Traders: Locate tops and bottoms of consolidations with precision

== HOW IT WORKS ==

Visualize the price as if the market were always in a consolidation. When it is above 70, it is overbought (sell zone). Below 30, it is oversold (buy zone).

Between these levels, you can identify the best entry opportunities using technical analysis confluence.

== SUPPORT ==

Questions or suggestions? Contact us! We are committed to your success. Use the MQL5.com chat or the comments tab.


Note: No indicator is 100% infallible. Always use proper risk management.

Reviews 4
Michael Prescott Burney
70903
Michael Prescott Burney 2023.12.03 00:46 
 

The accuracy of Easy Market is truly impressive. The screenshots provided by the developers showcase how it delivers precise entry points. As someone who values accuracy in trading, I can attest that this indicator has significantly improved the timing of my trades, leading to more profitable outcomes. The developer behind Easy Market are clearly dedicated to user satisfaction. Their invitation to contact them for any doubts or suggestions reflects a commitment to ongoing improvement. I haven't had the need to reach out for support yet, but knowing that assistance is readily available adds an extra layer of confidence. In conclusion, Easy Market is a game-changer for traders seeking simplicity without sacrificing accuracy. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a novice in the trading world, this indicator is a valuable addition to your toolkit. The ability to effortlessly navigate both trend and consolidation markets sets Easy Market apart, making it a must-have for traders of all levels. If you're looking for a tool that makes trading easier, more accurate, and adaptable to your style, Easy Market is the answer. Don't hesitate to incorporate it into your strategy – you won't be disappointed!

Heinz-Josef Glaser
855
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2023.10.25 07:28 
 

Very helpful tool to see that a symbol has a Oversold or Overbought in the market. The author of the Indicator delivers a very good support and suggestions are very welcome.

QiSong Wang
417
QiSong Wang 2019.12.09 19:47 
 

PA become clearer after plotting S/R levels on the normalized chart.

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Michael Prescott Burney
70903
Michael Prescott Burney 2023.12.03 00:46 
 

The accuracy of Easy Market is truly impressive. The screenshots provided by the developers showcase how it delivers precise entry points. As someone who values accuracy in trading, I can attest that this indicator has significantly improved the timing of my trades, leading to more profitable outcomes. The developer behind Easy Market are clearly dedicated to user satisfaction. Their invitation to contact them for any doubts or suggestions reflects a commitment to ongoing improvement. I haven't had the need to reach out for support yet, but knowing that assistance is readily available adds an extra layer of confidence. In conclusion, Easy Market is a game-changer for traders seeking simplicity without sacrificing accuracy. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a novice in the trading world, this indicator is a valuable addition to your toolkit. The ability to effortlessly navigate both trend and consolidation markets sets Easy Market apart, making it a must-have for traders of all levels. If you're looking for a tool that makes trading easier, more accurate, and adaptable to your style, Easy Market is the answer. Don't hesitate to incorporate it into your strategy – you won't be disappointed!

Heinz-Josef Glaser
855
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2023.10.25 07:28 
 

Very helpful tool to see that a symbol has a Oversold or Overbought in the market. The author of the Indicator delivers a very good support and suggestions are very welcome.

Rodrigo Ruiz
23
Rodrigo Ruiz 2020.03.03 21:13 
 

Boa Tarde,

Nao estou conseguindo usar o Indicador

O que faço???

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.08.26 23:12
Olá. Me contate no chat, por gentileza. Assim consigo te ajudar.
QiSong Wang
417
QiSong Wang 2019.12.09 19:47 
 

PA become clearer after plotting S/R levels on the normalized chart.

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