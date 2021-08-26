LT Candle Counter

5

Candle Counter is a simple indicator that list the amout of candles in the day according to the current chart timeframe.

It is specially useful for those teaching others how to trade, as it can draw attention to a specific candle of the day.

Configuration:
Reverse mode - if on, the actual candle is the first one.
Position - Above or below the candles.
Vertical distance - Vertical distance from the candles in pipets/points.
Size - Font size.

If you need help please don't hesitate to contact me.

Enjoy!

This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



Reviews 5
Maxxi21
24
Maxxi21 2024.02.23 11:49 
 

Ajuda muito. Pena que não registra os dias anteriores. Agradeço imensamente por disponibilizar.

Francisco Dorgam
38
Francisco Dorgam 2023.08.28 16:19 
 

É otimo indicado, não tive nenhum problema. Parabens pelo indicador.

fxgeezer
256
fxgeezer 2023.08.25 13:34 
 

Good indicator. Could the author please add previous days look back as only the current day candle count is displayed.

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Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Utilities
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Thiago Duarte
4.9 (20)
Utilities
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Maxxi21
24
Maxxi21 2024.02.23 11:49 
 

Ajuda muito. Pena que não registra os dias anteriores. Agradeço imensamente por disponibilizar.

Francisco Dorgam
38
Francisco Dorgam 2023.08.28 16:19 
 

É otimo indicado, não tive nenhum problema. Parabens pelo indicador.

Thiago Duarte
260687
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.08.28 17:54
Obrigado!
fxgeezer
256
fxgeezer 2023.08.25 13:34 
 

Good indicator. Could the author please add previous days look back as only the current day candle count is displayed.

Rodrigo Gonçalves
18
Rodrigo Gonçalves 2023.04.03 16:15 
 

Bom dia, o indicador é bom, mas está ocorrendo uns bugs de sobreposição de informações.

Empalamado
277
Empalamado 2022.01.18 13:39 
 

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