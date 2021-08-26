LT Candle Counter
- Utilities
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 July 2022
Candle Counter is a simple indicator that list the amout of candles in the day according to the current chart timeframe.
It is specially useful for those teaching others how to trade, as it can draw attention to a specific candle of the day.
Configuration:
Reverse mode - if on, the actual candle is the first one.
Position - Above or below the candles.
Vertical distance - Vertical distance from the candles in pipets/points.
Size - Font size.
If you need help please don't hesitate to contact me.
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Ajuda muito. Pena que não registra os dias anteriores. Agradeço imensamente por disponibilizar.