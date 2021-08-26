LT Candle Counter

Candle Counter is a simple indicator that list the amout of candles in the day according to the current chart timeframe.

It is specially useful for those teaching others how to trade, as it can draw attention to a specific candle of the day.

Configuration:

Reverse mode - if on, the actual candle is the first one.

Position - Above or below the candles.

Vertical distance - Vertical distance from the candles in pipets/points.

Size - Font size.

If you need help please don't hesitate to contact me.

Enjoy!

This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



