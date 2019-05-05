LT Watermark MT4

5

This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name.

You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark.

Functions:

  • Symbol watermark:
  • Size - text size.
  • Font - text font.
  • Color - text color.
  • Background text - watermark at foreground or background mode.
  • Horizontal correction - x correction in pixels.
  • Vertical correction - y correction in pixels.
  • Separator period X symbol - what will separate the period from symbol.
  • Aditional watermark:
  • Enable custom text - enable your own watermark.
  • Custom text - set your custom text.
  • Size - text size.
  • Font - text font.
  • Color - text color.
  • Background text - watermark at foreground or background mode.
  • Horizontal correction - x correction in pixels.
  • Vertical correction - y correction in pixels.

Any doubt or sugestion please contact us.

Check out the MT5 version too!

Enjoy!

Reviews 6
RemoteViewing
14
RemoteViewing 2025.06.25 08:17 
 

Super Hilfreich. DANKE

刘哥博弈
144
刘哥博弈 2024.10.04 04:26 
 

水印

Alex De
39
Alex De 2023.06.26 02:21 
 

Great little app ! Very helpful thank you ! Obrigado Thiago.

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Thiago Duarte
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Thiago Duarte
4.9 (10)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
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Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Utilities
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Thiago Duarte
4.9 (20)
Utilities
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LT Account Growth
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
LT Round Numbers
Thiago Duarte
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
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LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
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LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
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RemoteViewing
14
RemoteViewing 2025.06.25 08:17 
 

Super Hilfreich. DANKE

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2025.06.25 13:41
Fico feliz que tenha gostado :D
刘哥博弈
144
刘哥博弈 2024.10.04 04:26 
 

水印

Athnaron
14
Athnaron 2024.03.26 06:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alex De
39
Alex De 2023.06.26 02:21 
 

Great little app ! Very helpful thank you ! Obrigado Thiago.

Fonseca
56
Fonseca 2023.02.17 17:15 
 

Me ajudou muito! Obrigado!!!

YUSUF ahmed
56
YUSUF ahmed 2021.08.22 13:20 
 

VERY GOOOD

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.09.01 15:17
Thanks!
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