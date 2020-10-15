LT Mini Charts

4.88

This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at.
It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts.

Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart.

If you have any doubt please contact me.

Enjoy!


This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



Reviews 8
Jean Carlos Martins
21
Jean Carlos Martins 2024.10.10 04:15 
 

Excelente trabalho! Comprei seu curso fera no mql5! Seria legal ensinar a fazer um desses por lá

Eva
82
Eva 2023.10.10 13:32 
 

Thank you!!

Ernesto Jorge Costa Martins
321
Ernesto Jorge Costa Martins 2023.09.11 04:10 
 

Excelente indicador ! Parabéns e obrigado !

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Thiago Duarte
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Utilities
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Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
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Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
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Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
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LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
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LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
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LT Account Growth
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
LT Price Change
Thiago Duarte
4.9 (20)
Utilities
This is an informant indicator, very simple. It shows how much the price has chanded in percentage in certain period (month, week, day and actual period). It is discreet and small, does not visually posslute the chart. If your MT is not on portuguese idiom the indicator will automatically change to english. Check out our most complete tool for the market, the Trade Panel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have any suggestion or find any bug, please, contact us. Enjoy! This is
FREE
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Jean Carlos Martins
21
Jean Carlos Martins 2024.10.10 04:15 
 

Excelente trabalho! Comprei seu curso fera no mql5! Seria legal ensinar a fazer um desses por lá

Eva
82
Eva 2023.10.10 13:32 
 

Thank you!!

Ernesto Jorge Costa Martins
321
Ernesto Jorge Costa Martins 2023.09.11 04:10 
 

Excelente indicador ! Parabéns e obrigado !

Thiago Duarte
260687
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.09.11 05:16
Obrigado!
Fabio Luis Neto
118
Fabio Luis Neto 2021.07.16 14:02 
 

Ótimo aplicativo. Acho que atende a necessidade de muitos. Pena não poder colocar indicadores específicos em cada janela...

Thiago Duarte
260687
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.09.11 05:17
Fico feliz que tenha gostado do plug-in. Infelizmente não é possível colocar indicadores pois é uma limitação do próprio programa MT5, e não do meu plug-in.
Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.07.04 03:32 
 

Seria legal também uma versão disso compatível com gráfico Renko. Para a pessoa poder ver em 20 ticks, 120 ticks etc.

Thiago Duarte
260687
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.07.04 16:38
Boa! Mas, infelizmente, não tem como pois o gráfico renko é uma "gambiarra" no MT5. Enquanto não houver uma implementação oficial sempre será uma dor de cabeça trabalhar com ele.
richard1979
170
richard1979 2021.04.06 12:46 
 

Very nice multiple views

Erkemi North
45
Erkemi North 2021.03.13 12:18 
 

LOVE IT! THANK YOU! :-D

Roberto
77
Roberto 2021.01.24 23:29 
 

Muito bom!

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