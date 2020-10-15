LT Mini Charts

This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at.

It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts.

Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart.

If you have any doubt please contact me.

Enjoy!





This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



