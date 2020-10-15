LT Mini Charts
- Utilities
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 October 2022
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at.
It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts.
Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart.
If you have any doubt please contact me.
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Excelente trabalho! Comprei seu curso fera no mql5! Seria legal ensinar a fazer um desses por lá