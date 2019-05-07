LT Round Numbers MT5
- Utilities
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.0
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy.
These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels.
Configurations:
- Key levels in pips - distance between the lines.
- Color - lines color.
- Style - lines style.
- Width - lines width.
- Display at background - draw lines in front or back of candles.
- Selectable - turn on or off the option to select the lines.
- Lines identification - identification of lines in the objects list.
- Amount of lines in chart - I dont need to explain :)
Any help or suggestion please contact us.
Enjoy :)
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Very usefull indicator. Thank You