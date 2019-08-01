LT Trade Copy MT5 is a high-performance utility designed for traders who need to replicate trades between MetaTrader 5 (and MetaTrader 4) terminals on the same computer or local network with minimal latency and absolute precision.

Whether you are an account manager, a signal provider, or a trader operating across multiple brokers simultaneously, this tool provides the comprehensive control you require.

Key Features:

Dual Mode (Sender/Receiver): The same Expert Advisor can act as a Sender (source of signals) or a Receiver (executes the copies).

The same Expert Advisor can act as a (source of signals) or a (executes the copies). Full Compatibility: Works seamlessly between Hedge and Netting accounts.

Works seamlessly between accounts. Flexible Lot Management: Multiplier: Increase or decrease volume proportionally. Fixed Lot: All copies open with a pre-defined volume. Identical Lot: Copies the exact volume from the sender.

Smart Symbol Mapping: Synchronize assets with different names across brokers (e.g., GOLD -> XAUUSD).

Synchronize assets with different names across brokers (e.g., GOLD -> XAUUSD). Advanced Filtering: Choose to copy only Market orders, only Pending orders, or both.

Choose to copy only Market orders, only Pending orders, or both. Reverse Trading Mode: Turn losses into profits by inverting operations (Buy becomes Sell and vice-versa).

Turn losses into profits by inverting operations (Buy becomes Sell and vice-versa). Equity Protection: Set Daily Profit and Daily Loss limits to protect your capital.

Set and limits to protect your capital. Low Latency: Optimized CSV-based processing to ensure the fastest possible execution.

Why Choose LT Trade Copy?

Anti-Duplicate Protection: Built-in history check system prevents duplicate orders, even during high volatility or terminal restarts. Intuitive Interface: Real-time on-chart dashboard displaying connection status, Database ID, and account balance. Magic Number Filtering: Precisely select which strategies to copy or ignore. Disabled Symbols List: Easily exclude specific assets from being replicated.

How to Setup:

On the Master Terminal (Sender): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to SENDER , and choose a Database ID (e.g., 1). On the Slave Terminal (Receiver): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to RECEIVER , and use the same Database ID . Ready! Your trades will be replicated instantly.

Support and Updates:

We are constantly evolving. By purchasing LT Trade Copy, you guarantee access to all future updates and specialized technical support.

Questions? Use the "Comments" tab on the product page.

Use the tab on the product page. Technical Support: Feel free to send a private message via the official MQL5.com chat for assistance with your setup.





MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/