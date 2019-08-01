LT Trade Copy MT5
- Utilities
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.34
- Updated: 1 July 2026
- Activations: 5
LT Trade Copy MT5 is a high-performance utility designed for traders who need to replicate trades between MetaTrader 5 (and MetaTrader 4) terminals on the same computer or local network with minimal latency and absolute precision.
Whether you are an account manager, a signal provider, or a trader operating across multiple brokers simultaneously, this tool provides the comprehensive control you require.
Key Features:
- Dual Mode (Sender/Receiver): The same Expert Advisor can act as a Sender (source of signals) or a Receiver (executes the copies).
- Full Compatibility: Works seamlessly between Hedge and Netting accounts.
- Flexible Lot Management:
- Multiplier: Increase or decrease volume proportionally.
- Fixed Lot: All copies open with a pre-defined volume.
- Identical Lot: Copies the exact volume from the sender.
- Smart Symbol Mapping: Synchronize assets with different names across brokers (e.g., GOLD -> XAUUSD).
- Advanced Filtering: Choose to copy only Market orders, only Pending orders, or both.
- Reverse Trading Mode: Turn losses into profits by inverting operations (Buy becomes Sell and vice-versa).
- Equity Protection: Set Daily Profit and Daily Loss limits to protect your capital.
- Low Latency: Optimized CSV-based processing to ensure the fastest possible execution.
Why Choose LT Trade Copy?
- Anti-Duplicate Protection: Built-in history check system prevents duplicate orders, even during high volatility or terminal restarts.
- Intuitive Interface: Real-time on-chart dashboard displaying connection status, Database ID, and account balance.
- Magic Number Filtering: Precisely select which strategies to copy or ignore.
- Disabled Symbols List: Easily exclude specific assets from being replicated.
How to Setup:
- On the Master Terminal (Sender): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to SENDER , and choose a Database ID (e.g., 1).
- On the Slave Terminal (Receiver): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to RECEIVER , and use the same Database ID .
- Ready! Your trades will be replicated instantly.
Support and Updates:
We are constantly evolving. By purchasing LT Trade Copy, you guarantee access to all future updates and specialized technical support.
- Questions? Use the "Comments" tab on the product page.
- Technical Support: Feel free to send a private message via the official MQL5.com chat for assistance with your setup.
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/
Observation 1: Use only one replicator for each Meta Trader. Only one already does the sender and receiver job for all symbols. By doing this you avoid conflictbetween them.
Observation 2: Position increase (also known as: average price) does not work on Netting accounts.
Amigão, não consegue replica, fica mandando inumeras ordens e o receptor não capta. Paguei e não funcinou, como resolver ?