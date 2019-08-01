LT Trade Copy MT5

LT Trade Copy MT5 is a high-performance utility designed for traders who need to replicate trades between MetaTrader 5 (and MetaTrader 4) terminals on the same computer or local network with minimal latency and absolute precision.

Whether you are an account manager, a signal provider, or a trader operating across multiple brokers simultaneously, this tool provides the comprehensive control you require.

Key Features:

  • Dual Mode (Sender/Receiver): The same Expert Advisor can act as a Sender (source of signals) or a Receiver (executes the copies).
  • Full Compatibility: Works seamlessly between Hedge and Netting accounts.
  • Flexible Lot Management:
    • Multiplier: Increase or decrease volume proportionally.
    • Fixed Lot: All copies open with a pre-defined volume.
    • Identical Lot: Copies the exact volume from the sender.
  • Smart Symbol Mapping: Synchronize assets with different names across brokers (e.g., GOLD -> XAUUSD).
  • Advanced Filtering: Choose to copy only Market orders, only Pending orders, or both.
  • Reverse Trading Mode: Turn losses into profits by inverting operations (Buy becomes Sell and vice-versa).
  • Equity Protection: Set Daily Profit and Daily Loss limits to protect your capital.
  • Low Latency: Optimized CSV-based processing to ensure the fastest possible execution.

Why Choose LT Trade Copy?

  1. Anti-Duplicate Protection: Built-in history check system prevents duplicate orders, even during high volatility or terminal restarts.
  2. Intuitive Interface: Real-time on-chart dashboard displaying connection status, Database ID, and account balance.
  3. Magic Number Filtering: Precisely select which strategies to copy or ignore.
  4. Disabled Symbols List: Easily exclude specific assets from being replicated.

How to Setup:

  1. On the Master Terminal (Sender): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to  SENDER , and choose a  Database ID  (e.g., 1).
  2. On the Slave Terminal (Receiver): Attach the EA to a chart, set Mode to  RECEIVER , and use the same  Database ID .
  3. Ready! Your trades will be replicated instantly.

Support and Updates:

We are constantly evolving. By purchasing LT Trade Copy, you guarantee access to all future updates and specialized technical support.

  • Questions? Use the "Comments" tab on the product page.
  • Technical Support: Feel free to send a private message via the official MQL5.com chat for assistance with your setup.


MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/

    Observation 1: Use only one replicator for each Meta Trader. Only one already does the sender and receiver job for all symbols. By doing this you avoid conflictbetween them.

    Observation 2: Position increase (also known as: average price) does not work on Netting accounts.

    Recommended products
    Apex Trade Copier MT5
    Asanka Manikgama Arachchilage Don
    Utilities
    Apex Trade Copier is a local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It copies trades between MT4 and MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS and works in every combination, including MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4, across different brokers. It runs locally through a shared file, so there is no internet dependency, no DLL, and no monthly fee. One master account can feed any number of client accounts, and a single client can copy from up to eight masters at once. Each client sizes its trades
    MT5 Trade Copier Master EA
    Mykhailo Krygin
    Utilities
    Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts. MT5 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts. Supports copying to: • MT5 accounts • MT4 accounts Perfect for: • Multi-account traders • Signal providers • Account managers • Personal account mirroring Main Features • Fast local trade copying • Low latency execution • Multiple slave accounts support • Copy open positions on startup • Stable file-based communication • Easy
    Trade Dispensary Connect
    Darren Mark Scott
    Utilities
    Trade Dispensary Connect is an MT5 EA utility designed to send trades in JSON format to Trade Dispensary trade copier via Webhook. If Trade Dispensary is running on your local machine, simply use http://127.0.0.1 :5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] as webhook URL. If Trade Dispensary is running on another pc, obtain the address/domain of the machine. A tunneling service such as Pinggy or Ngrok is recommended for this scenario. This MT5 EA is specifically designed to work with Trade Dispensary trade
    FREE
    Metatrader to telegram copier
    Lawrence Chilambe Mkandawire
    Utilities
    MT5 to Telegram Copier Pro is a powerful Expert Advisor built to solve one of the biggest challenges faced by signal providers and active traders: fast, reliable, and professional trade broadcasting . Many traders lose subscribers, miss opportunities, or create confusion because they manually type signals, delay trade updates, or send incomplete trade details. Others open trades from their phone and struggle to instantly share them with their Telegram audience. This tool eliminates those problem
    Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
    TradeLink Pro Telegram Manager
    Anh Tho Nguyen
    Utilities
    Elite Telegram Trade Copier & Community Manager (v3.94) Welcome to the ultimate solution for professional Telegram signal copying and community management. This Expert Advisor is not just a standard copier – it is a fully automated Trade Management Engine , a Signal Analytics Tool , and a Marketing Funnel for your own Telegram channels. Whether you want to automate trades from your favorite signal providers or manage your own VIP and Follower channels simultaneously, this EA handles everything:
    FREE
    QuickCopy MT5 Local Trade Copier
    Ahmad Idris Yahaya
    Utilities
    QuickCopy – Simple MT5 Local Trade Copier with Volume Factor QuickCopy is a lightweight and efficient MT5 local trade copier designed for traders who want to copy trades between accounts on the same computer quickly and reliably. With its simple setup and intuitive interface, QuickCopy makes managing multiple accounts easier than ever. Key Features: Local Account Copying: Instantly copies trades from your master account to one or more client accounts running on the same computer. Volume Factor A
    Trade Copier Pro for MT5
    Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
    Utilities
    MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier – Fast and Reliable Trade Copying Solution The MT5 Trade Copier is a powerful tool designed to copy trades seamlessly between MetaTrader 5 accounts with minimal latency and high accuracy. Built for speed, flexibility, and ease of use, the copier works across different brokers, even when symbols use different prefixes or suffixes. This Expert Advisor is suitable for professional traders, signal providers, fund managers, and traders who manage multiple accounts. Key Featur
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.97 (146)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    Copier master RAlabs
    Andrey Kolesnik
    Utilities
    Copier Master RAlabs (receiver) and Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) — a system for local copying of trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single PC/VPS. It consists of two products: Provider (signal source) and Master (receiver/copier with a control panel). Provider is installed on the donor account (the account whose trades are being copied) — it publishes the trades. Master is installed on the recipient account — it reads the donors and opens copies; it hosts the entire copy setting
    Copy Trader for MT5
    Allen Delid
    Utilities
    Copy Trader for MT5   is a professional cross-terminal trade copier that instantly replicates every trade from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts running on the same PC. No third-party servers, no cloud subscriptions, no VPS required — it works entirely through MetaTrader 5's shared common folder, giving you near-zero latency copying between terminals.
    Local Trade Sync Copier
    Soma Matsushita
    Utilities
    Local Trade Sync Copier is a local trade synchronization utility for copying trading activity between MetaTrader 5 accounts running on the same computer or VPS. It supports both one-to-one synchronization and one-to-many synchronization, allowing one Source account to distribute its trading activity to multiple independent Receiver accounts. This product does not generate trading signals or trading strategies. Account A acts as the Source, while one or more Account B terminals act as Receiver
    Netbrowse Trade Copier
    Michael Masanga
    Utilities
    Introducing our cutting-edge Trade Copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – the ultimate solution for seamless trade replication across multiple accounts on the same server or computer. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your investment strategy like never before with our professional-grade Trade Copier. Key Features: Effortless Trade Replication: Our Trade Copier effortlessly duplicates trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts, ensuring that you never miss
    FREE
    Copy Trader Pro FAST MT5
    Ata Dandul
    Utilities
    CopyTrader Pro Fast MT5 – Ultra-Fast Local Trade Copier CopyTrader Pro Fast MT5   is a high-performance, ultra-fast, and file-based local trade copier designed for MetaTrader 5. Whether you want to manage multiple accounts, pass prop firm challenges, or copy trades from a master account to slave accounts instantly, this utility provides maximum precision with minimum latency. Key Features Ultra-Fast Performance:   Powered by an optimized file-based system with an adjustable refresh rate (down
    Superior Local Trade Copier MT5
    Edmore Masina
    Utilities
    Superior Local Trade Copier MT5 OVERVIEW Superior Local Trade Copier MT5 is a fast and simple tool that copies trades between multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts running on the same computer or Windows VPS. Because it shares trade data directly inside your folders without using the internet, trades are copied instantly in just milliseconds without delays. This tool works in two modes using one single file: - Transmitter Mode (Master Account): Watches your main account and instantly sends new trades
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.58 (52)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
    MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Master EA
    Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
    Utilities
    Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Master EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Master EA installs in about
    FREE
    Just Copier MT5
    Agung Imaduddin
    4.75 (4)
    Utilities
    "Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
    Local Account Monitor MT5
    The Hung Ngo
    Utilities
    Local Account Monitor MT5 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT5 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
    FREE
    StopAndTake
    Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Product Name: StopAndTake — A simple script for precise and fast SL/TP management Product Description: StopAndTake is a lightweight and intuitive script designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and reliability in managing their positions. This tool allows you to instantly update Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for all positions on the selected chart, ensuring maximum ease of use. Benefits and Advantages: Simplicity: A minimalist interface that's easy for beginners to understand. Lightnin
    FREE
    Eagle Local Trade Copier MT5
    Giovanni Bengalis
    Utilities
    Eagle Local Trade Copier MT5 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave term
    MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Slave EA
    Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
    Utilities
    Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Slave EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Slave EA installs in about a
    FREE
    Gold Veritas MT5
    Marat Baiburin
    3.19 (21)
    Experts
    Discount on all my products until 01.05.  Gold Veritas   is a fully automatic Forex Expert Advisor for quiet hours. Monitoring the work of the adviser:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller Attention, from 20.02.2023 it is planned to increase prices for all my products by 30%. Correct GMT setting:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531 All the parameters necessary for the most understandable and simple optimization are available in just 6 settings. You can adapt the adviser to
    Foxnex Multi Symbol Equity Protection System
    Aneeq Israr Qureshi
    Utilities
    Advanced Multi-Symbol Equity Protection & Hybrid Stops System Overview Professional-grade equity protection system designed for traders managing multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Features both individual symbol controls and master account-wide protection mechanisms. Key Features Hybrid Take Profit System - **Fixed TP:** Set specific profit targets per symbol - **Trailing TP:** Dynamic profit protection that follows price - **Hybrid Mode:** Combines both methods for optimal results
    Reverse copier
    Mariia Rudkovska
    Utilities
    Try turning dust to gold with Reverse copier! Unprofitable EA or strategy can become profitable with reversing the direction of it's trades. As of now only MT5 → MT4 bridge is available, new functions will be added accordingly. EA's that work best with Reverse trade system is single-shot or scalping EA's. How it works: When a trade is executed on Master account, Reverse copier sends special log to the common txt file with a command to "open/close, buy/sell, symbol, volume...etc".  Reverse slave
    FREE
    Fast Copy cp
    Alireza Kalamati
    4.8 (10)
    Utilities
    FastCopy Pro — Professional Hybrid Trade Copier (Local + Internet) Professional trade copier with a hybrid engine: LOCAL Mode 100% offline copying between MetaTrader terminals running on the same PC or VPS. Direct file exchange provides near-instant trade synchronization. INTERNET Mode Cloud-based copying between terminals running on different PCs, VPS servers, or locations worldwide. WHY FASTCOPY PRO? • Hybrid Engine — Switch between LOCAL and INTERNET copying modes. • Instant Execution — Dirty
    FREE
    SmartEntry EA
    Saksit Pawapootanont
    Experts
    Overview SmartEntry EA gives traders full control over any trading symbol — Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and Forex — with both manual and automated entry modes. The EA automatically detects the symbol type and adjusts pip/unit calculations accordingly. The built-in panel allows real-time control of every feature without restarting the EA.   Key Features Auto HG Trigger •   Automatically detects bullish M1 candles exceeding a configurable size threshold •   Mode 1 — HG Sure-Fire: Opens BUY an
    Flash Copy MT5
    Trinh Dat
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The program is use to copy trading from MT5 to MT4 and MT5 on local PC or copy  over the Internet .  Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server at same time,  include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA  for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal), download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide
    Copy Trade Client Pro MT5
    Dechathorn Meetip
    Utilities
    Server Link >> h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160109 CopyTrade Slave is a lightweight, reliable local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that mirrors positions from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts using a fast shared-file mechanism. It is designed for signal providers, account managers, and traders who need precise synchronization of trades with flexible delay and lot control. ​ Main concept Role: Works as the Slave side of a local copy trading setup and receives trades fr
    Painel V9 Light
    Cleber Sousa Da Costa
    Experts
    Turbo Panel LITE - Management and Agility on your MT5 Chart The Turbo Panel LITE is the essential tool for traders seeking agility, visual organization, and simplified discipline. Developed to facilitate your manual execution, it places vital account information directly on your screen, allowing for fast and secure control of your operations based on fixed lots. Main Features of the LITE Version (FREE): One-Click Trading: Optimized buttons for Buy, Sell, and quick Closures (partial or total
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (216)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.88 (167)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Application instructions + video instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756482 Trial version of the application for a demo account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 How to install the application: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756239 How to test the application in visual mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7
    Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
    Abdul Jalil
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Order flow footprint chart
    Abdul Jalil
    4.4 (5)
    Utilities
    Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
    Global Investing FX Terminal
    Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
    Utilities
    The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
    Premium Trade Manager
    Daniel Stein
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
    FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
    Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
    Trading Chaos Expert
    Gennadiy Stanilevych
    5 (11)
    Utilities
    This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
    AI Agents Supervisor
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
    Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
    Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
    Aliaksei Tamashou
    Utilities
    Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Adam FTMO MT5
    Vyacheslav Izvarin
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
    Shaoping Kuang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.92 (12)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
    Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
    Abdul Jalil
    Utilities
    FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
    Crystal Trade Manager Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Utilities
    Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
    Shaoping Kuang
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
    Indicator Automation XT
    Fatih Klavun
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
    Active Lines
    Yury Kulikov
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understands Larry Williams market structure - Understands swing market structure by Michael Huddleston
    Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
    Trinh Dat
    4.5 (4)
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    Utilities
    Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
    Telegram to mt5 pro
    Janet Abu Khalil
    4 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
    More from author
    LT Trade Panel Professional
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    LT Trade Panel Pro 2 - Ultimate Risk Manager & Fast Execution Tool LT Trade Panel Pro   is the definitive tool for traders seeking precision, speed, and impeccable risk management in MetaTrader 5. Designed for   Scalpers   and   Day Traders , this panel transforms execution complexity into a seamless one-click experience. In the new   Version 2  the system has been fully refactored to deliver maximum performance, eliminating latency and adding exclusive capital protection features. Why use LT
    LT Watermark MT5
    Thiago Duarte
    4.79 (24)
    Utilities
    This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
    FREE
    LT Clock MT5
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (10)
    Utilities
    Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance - from border. Vertical distance - from border. Color - text color. Font - text font. Size - text size. Corner - which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds - show or hide seconds. Draw as background - candles front or back. Label local - text before local time. Label broker - text before broker time. Label GMT - text before GMT time. Separator - separator between label and time Objec
    FREE
    LT Round Numbers MT5
    Thiago Duarte
    4.86 (21)
    Utilities
    Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
    FREE
    LT Easy Market
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    LT Easy Market - Transform Any Market into a Precise Trading Zone Have you ever found yourself lost trying to trade in strong trending markets? Or frustrated because you can't clearly see entry points during consolidations? LT Easy Market was developed to solve this dilemma by completely normalizing price movement and creating an "eternally" sideways visualization that makes identifying overbought and oversold extremes easy and surgically precise. == THE MAGIC OF NORMALIZATION == Instead of str
    LT Trade Panel Lite
    Thiago Duarte
    4.59 (54)
    Utilities
    T Trade Panel Lite - Fast Execution & Free Trading Pad LT Trade Panel Lite   is the most practical and fastest trading pad for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who seek total agility in manual execution. Perfect for Day Trading indices, stocks, and forex. This free version offers the essential tools for you to operate with professional precision at no cost. Key Features in the LITE Version: Instant Execution:   One-click Buy, Sell, and Close All (Flatten) buttons. Keyboard Shortcuts:
    FREE
    LT Rainbow Trend
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    == LT RAINBOW TREND - THE TREND INDICATOR WITH 36 MOVING AVERAGES == OVERVIEW LT Rainbow Trend is an advanced technical trend analysis indicator that utilizes 36 simultaneous Moving Averages with a smart color system (Rainbow). Developed for traders who want to trade in the direction of the main trend with maximum visual clarity, the indicator transforms the complexity of multi-timeframe analysis into a simple, colorful, and highly intuitive visualization. Ideal for traders who understand that
    LT Day High Low
    Thiago Duarte
    4.55 (31)
    Indicators
    This indicator draw a line on high and low levels of X number of days. It is possible to have an alert (in the software and mobile app) for when the price breaks the high or low of the current day. Configurações: Days -   past days to calculate (1 = actual day only). Alert when reach levels -   activate the alert for specific levels or both. Push notification -   enable the alert to the mobile MT5 app. Appearance High -   high level color. Low -   low level color. Size actual day -   thickness
    FREE
    LT Volume
    Thiago Duarte
    4.73 (15)
    Indicators
    LT Volume is the natural evolution of the conventional volume indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed to deliver a much smarter and more dynamic flow analysis, it goes far beyond traditional limited bars, providing a powerful set of features to enhance your institutional reading. Ideal for tracking liquidity and detecting exhaustion points or breakouts, the indicator makes visual interaction on your chart much smoother. Key Features Flexible Volume: Supports Tick Volume or Real Market Volume r
    FREE
    LT Weis Waves
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    The Weis Wave first takes the market volume and then organizes it with the price into Wave charts. It is the only software that will present the true picture of the market before you. If anyone of you, has watched an intraday price movement then you must know that it unfolds in a series of selling as well as buying waves-a procedures tearing down and building up. Wave analysis is an integral part of the trading method. The indicator helps to deal with today’s volatile market. Moreover, it works
    FREE
    RSI with Moving Average
    Thiago Duarte
    4.81 (16)
    Indicators
    RSI with moving average is great to see when the price is overbought and oversold instead of RSI only. INPU T PARAME TERS : RSI: Period - RSI period. Price - RSI applied price. Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available). MOVING AVERAGE: Period - MA period. Type - MA  type. Apply - MA applica tion. Shift - MA shif t (correc tion). PRICE LINE: Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing. Style - line style. OTHER: Overbought level - specify  the level . Overbought descriptio
    FREE
    LT Colored Fibo
    Thiago Duarte
    4 (8)
    Utilities
    LT Colored Fibo is a simple indicator that paints the price zones between Fibonacci Retracement levels. Its configuration is extremely simple. It is possible to change the colors of each level of the retracement, choose between background or front of the chart and also work only with the current asset or all open. If you found a bug or have any suggestion for improvement, please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I apprecia
    FREE
    LT Force
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
    FREE
    LT Filled Moving Averages
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Are you a  trend surfer like us? Do you use Moving Averages too? Ever wanted the are between them to be painted? Yeah, we solved this problem with the Filled MAs indicator! It is very simple, just puts two fully customizable Moving Averages on chart and fill the space between them, changing the color as they intersect. Thanks to gmbraz for the version 1.1 idea. Any questions os suggestions please contact me! Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a
    FREE
    Candle Cross MA
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Candle cross MA is an indicator that works "silently", that is, drawing only a moving average on the chart. It alerts you when the last candle cross with a moving average that you set. Alert is given only when the candle closes. The moving average settings are fully customizable. The indicator sends popup, and push notifications. You can also deactivate alerts when the chart is inactive. Are you the trend type?  Do not miss another opportunity!
    FREE
    LT Candle Counter
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Candle Counter is a simple indicator that list the amout of candles in the day according to the current chart timeframe. It is specially useful for those teaching others how to trade, as it can draw attention to a specific candle of the day. Configuration: Reverse mode - if on, the actual candle is the first one. Position - Above or below the candles. Vertical distance - Vertical distance from the candles in pipets/points. Size - Font size. If you need help please don't hesitate to contact me.
    FREE
    LT Mini Charts
    Thiago Duarte
    4.88 (8)
    Utilities
    This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
    FREE
    LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (9)
    Utilities
    This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
    FREE
    LT Exaustion Oscillator
    Thiago Duarte
    3.33 (3)
    Indicators
    LT EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR - BUYER AND SELLER EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR == OVERVIEW == The LT Exhaustion Oscillator is an advanced indicator that measures the exhaustion of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) through a unique multi-layer filtering system. It reduces up to 90% of the noise found in traditional oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), providing clear overbought/oversold signals at genuine reversal points. Ideal for traders seeking high-probability entries while eliminating false signals. ==
    LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
    Thiago Duarte
    3.5 (2)
    Utilities
    This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
    FREE
    LT Hide And Show Shortcut
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (12)
    Utilities
    Are you tired of erasing the objects on chart and then having to put them back in? What if you had a tool that would allow you to hide and show all objects any time? Cool, huh? That is why I developed this tool as an indicator. With it you hide all objects using a shortcut button on chart or the keyboard (customizable). If you have any suggestions or find a bug, please, contact us. Enjoy!
    FREE
    LT Protect My Trades
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Protect My Trades is an EA (expert advisor bot) that automatically put stop loss and take profit on market trades and pending orders. You can specify if want it to do this only on actual symbol trades or in all others. Its configuration is very simple. Functions: Take profit: distance to TP (0 = disabled, no TP will be created). Stop loss: distance to SL (0 = disabled, no SL will be created). Price type: price type in pips or pipets/points (pips is common in Forex). Actual symbol only: manage th
    FREE
    LT Watermark MT4
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
    FREE
    LT Clock MT4
    Thiago Duarte
    4.9 (10)
    Utilities
    Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
    FREE
    LT History On Chart
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time. It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result. Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point. The indicator is free and fully customizable. If you have any questions please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <
    FREE
    LT Price Change
    Thiago Duarte
    4.9 (20)
    Utilities
    This is an informant indicator, very simple. It shows how much the price has chanded in percentage in certain period (month, week, day and actual period). It is discreet and small, does not visually posslute the chart. If your MT is not on portuguese idiom the indicator will automatically change to english. Check out our most complete tool for the market, the Trade Panel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have any suggestion or find any bug, please, contact us. Enjoy! This is
    FREE
    LT Account Growth
    Thiago Duarte
    Utilities
    Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
    LT Round Numbers
    Thiago Duarte
    4.2 (5)
    Utilities
    Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
    FREE
    LT Simple Price
    Thiago Duarte
    4.6 (5)
    Utilities
    This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
    FREE
    LT Force MT4
    Thiago Duarte
    Indicators
    For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
    FREE
    Filter:
    Luiz Athayde
    23
    Luiz Athayde 2023.04.26 14:38 
     

    Amigão, não consegue replica, fica mandando inumeras ordens e o receptor não capta. Paguei e não funcinou, como resolver ?

    Thiago Duarte
    260997
    Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.04.26 15:09
    Olá. Já entrei em contato com você pelo chat ;)
    Sivaldo Processo
    23
    Sivaldo Processo 2023.03.13 22:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Thiago Duarte
    260997
    Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.03.13 23:55
    Olá, boa noite. Esta é a area de avaliação do produto. A sessão de discussão fica na aba ao lado, onde está "discussão". Ali é possível interagir melhor. Vou te mandar meu telegram pelo chat aqui da comunidade ;)
    Reply to review