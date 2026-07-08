Copier master RAlabs MT4

Copier Master RAlabs (receiver) and Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) — a system for local copying of trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single PC/VPS. It consists of two products: Provider (signal source) and Master (receiver/copier with a control panel).

Provider is installed on the donor account (the account whose trades are being copied) — it publishes the trades.
Master is installed on the recipient account — it reads the donors and opens copies; it hosts the entire copy settings panel.

The copying is local (via file exchange between terminals on the same PC/VPS), so it works instantly and stably, and does not depend on external servers or subscriptions.

Copier Master RAlabs MT4 works only in combination with Copier Provider RAlabs MT5 and/or Copier Provider RAlabs MT4, which can be downloaded for free by clicking the corresponding links.

Installation instructions:

  1. Install Copier Provider RAlabs MT5 or Copier Provider RAlabs MT4 on the donor account.

  2. Install Copier Master RAlabs MT4 on the recipient account.

  3. Both terminals must run on the same PC/VPS. After launch, the donor account number will automatically appear in the Master’s list.

Settings:

To move the panel on the chart, click the left mouse button on the area with three dots on the left side of the panel. After clicking, the panel will follow the mouse cursor. To fix the panel in a specific location, click the left mouse button again.

  1. Copy — enable (ON) / disable (OFF) copying.

  2. Limits — copy pending orders.

  3. SL & TP — copy Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  4. Slip — allowable slippage, value in pips.

  5. Account — donor account number where Copier Provider RAlabs is installed.

  6. Del — delete the donor account.

  7. Buy/Sell — direction filter: if only Buy is enabled, only buy trades are copied; if only Sell is enabled, only sell trades are copied; if both Buy and Sell are enabled, all trades are copied.

  8. Revers — trade reversal: if enabled, trades will be opened in the opposite direction to those of the donor (provider) account.

  9. Lot type E/C/F — volume calculation method:

    • E (Equivalent) — automatically scales the volume of opened trades to match the deposit. For example, if the provider’s account has a deposit of 1000 and opens a trade of 10 lots, then on the Master account with a deposit of 100, a trade of 1 lot will be opened.

    • C (Coefficient) — standard multiplier. The lot size of the trade opened on the provider’s account will be multiplied by the specified multiplier.

    • F (Fixed) — a fixed Lot volume is always used.

  10. Lot — multiplier value or fixed lot size.

  11. Time — copying time interval.

  12. Money TP / SL — close by profit or loss. If the total profit or loss of all donor trades reaches the specified value, all trades are closed. 0 — the function is disabled.

  13. Comment — comment for copied orders. In MT5, the ticket is saved as a matching key; in MT4, matching is performed via Magic Number.

Each button changes colour when enabled or disabled, allowing you to immediately see visually which functions are currently active and which are not.

If the broker uses suffixes and prefixes in the names of trading instruments (e.g., eEUR/USD), the copier automatically recognises this and will copy trades to the instrument both with and without suffixes and prefixes.


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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
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King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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