LT Hide And Show Shortcut
- Utilities
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Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 March 2022
Are you tired of erasing the objects on chart and then having to put them back in?
What if you had a tool that would allow you to hide and show all objects any time? Cool, huh?
That is why I developed this tool as an indicator. With it you hide all objects using a shortcut button on chart or the keyboard (customizable).
If you have any suggestions or find a bug, please, contact us.
Enjoy!
great