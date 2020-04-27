LT History On Chart

5

History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time.

It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result.

Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point.

The indicator is free and fully customizable.

If you have any questions please contact us.

Enjoy!


This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



Reviews 3
elizeth6
16
elizeth6 2025.03.05 01:07 
 

Excelente indicador, bello bello, me falta entender lo del número magico

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LT Easy Market - Transform Any Market into a Precise Trading Zone Have you ever found yourself lost trying to trade in strong trending markets? Or frustrated because you can't clearly see entry points during consolidations? LT Easy Market was developed to solve this dilemma by completely normalizing price movement and creating an "eternally" sideways visualization that makes identifying overbought and oversold extremes easy and surgically precise. == THE MAGIC OF NORMALIZATION == Instead of str
LT Watermark MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.79 (24)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
LT Clock MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (10)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance - from border. Vertical distance - from border. Color - text color. Font - text font. Size - text size. Corner - which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds - show or hide seconds. Draw as background - candles front or back. Label local - text before local time. Label broker - text before broker time. Label GMT - text before GMT time. Separator - separator between label and time Objec
FREE
LT Trade Panel Professional
Thiago Duarte
5 (6)
Utilities
LT Trade Panel Pro 2 - Ultimate Risk Manager & Fast Execution Tool LT Trade Panel Pro   is the definitive tool for traders seeking precision, speed, and impeccable risk management in MetaTrader 5. Designed for   Scalpers   and   Day Traders , this panel transforms execution complexity into a seamless one-click experience. In the new   Version 2  the system has been fully refactored to deliver maximum performance, eliminating latency and adding exclusive capital protection features. Why use LT
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (21)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
== LT RAINBOW TREND - THE TREND INDICATOR WITH 36 MOVING AVERAGES == OVERVIEW LT Rainbow Trend is an advanced technical trend analysis indicator that utilizes 36 simultaneous Moving Averages with a smart color system (Rainbow). Developed for traders who want to trade in the direction of the main trend with maximum visual clarity, the indicator transforms the complexity of multi-timeframe analysis into a simple, colorful, and highly intuitive visualization. Ideal for traders who understand that
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.59 (54)
Utilities
T Trade Panel Lite - Fast Execution & Free Trading Pad LT Trade Panel Lite   is the most practical and fastest trading pad for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who seek total agility in manual execution. Perfect for Day Trading indices, stocks, and forex. This free version offers the essential tools for you to operate with professional precision at no cost. Key Features in the LITE Version: Instant Execution:   One-click Buy, Sell, and Close All (Flatten) buttons. Keyboard Shortcuts:
FREE
LT Day High Low
Thiago Duarte
4.55 (31)
Indicators
This indicator draw a line on high and low levels of X number of days. It is possible to have an alert (in the software and mobile app) for when the price breaks the high or low of the current day. Configurações: Days -   past days to calculate (1 = actual day only). Alert when reach levels -   activate the alert for specific levels or both. Push notification -   enable the alert to the mobile MT5 app. Appearance High -   high level color. Low -   low level color. Size actual day -   thickness
FREE
LT Weis Waves
Thiago Duarte
5 (11)
Indicators
The Weis Wave first takes the market volume and then organizes it with the price into Wave charts. It is the only software that will present the true picture of the market before you. If anyone of you, has watched an intraday price movement then you must know that it unfolds in a series of selling as well as buying waves-a procedures tearing down and building up. Wave analysis is an integral part of the trading method. The indicator helps to deal with today’s volatile market. Moreover, it works
FREE
LT Volume
Thiago Duarte
4.73 (15)
Indicators
LT Volume is the natural evolution of the conventional volume indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed to deliver a much smarter and more dynamic flow analysis, it goes far beyond traditional limited bars, providing a powerful set of features to enhance your institutional reading. Ideal for tracking liquidity and detecting exhaustion points or breakouts, the indicator makes visual interaction on your chart much smoother. Key Features Flexible Volume: Supports Tick Volume or Real Market Volume r
FREE
LT Colored Fibo
Thiago Duarte
4 (8)
Utilities
LT Colored Fibo is a simple indicator that paints the price zones between Fibonacci Retracement levels. Its configuration is extremely simple. It is possible to change the colors of each level of the retracement, choose between background or front of the chart and also work only with the current asset or all open. If you found a bug or have any suggestion for improvement, please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I apprecia
FREE
LT Candle Counter
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Utilities
Candle Counter is a simple indicator that list the amout of candles in the day according to the current chart timeframe. It is specially useful for those teaching others how to trade, as it can draw attention to a specific candle of the day. Configuration: Reverse mode - if on, the actual candle is the first one. Position - Above or below the candles. Vertical distance - Vertical distance from the candles in pipets/points. Size - Font size. If you need help please don't hesitate to contact me.
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
RSI with Moving Average
Thiago Duarte
4.81 (16)
Indicators
RSI with moving average is great to see when the price is overbought and oversold instead of RSI only. INPU T PARAME TERS : RSI: Period - RSI period. Price - RSI applied price. Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available). MOVING AVERAGE: Period - MA period. Type - MA  type. Apply - MA applica tion. Shift - MA shif t (correc tion). PRICE LINE: Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing. Style - line style. OTHER: Overbought level - specify  the level . Overbought descriptio
FREE
LT Filled Moving Averages
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
Are you a  trend surfer like us? Do you use Moving Averages too? Ever wanted the are between them to be painted? Yeah, we solved this problem with the Filled MAs indicator! It is very simple, just puts two fully customizable Moving Averages on chart and fill the space between them, changing the color as they intersect. Thanks to gmbraz for the version 1.1 idea. Any questions os suggestions please contact me! Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a
FREE
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
LT Trade Copy MT5   is a high-performance utility designed for traders who need to replicate trades between MetaTrader 5 (and MetaTrader 4) terminals on the same computer or local network with minimal latency and absolute precision. Whether you are an account manager, a signal provider, or a trader operating across multiple brokers simultaneously, this tool provides the comprehensive control you require. Key Features: Dual Mode (Sender/Receiver):   The same Expert Advisor can act as a   Sender
LT Mini Charts
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (8)
Utilities
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (9)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
FREE
Candle Cross MA
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
Candle cross MA is an indicator that works "silently", that is, drawing only a moving average on the chart. It alerts you when the last candle cross with a moving average that you set. Alert is given only when the candle closes. The moving average settings are fully customizable. The indicator sends popup, and push notifications. You can also deactivate alerts when the chart is inactive. Are you the trend type?  Do not miss another opportunity!
FREE
LT Hide And Show Shortcut
Thiago Duarte
5 (12)
Utilities
Are you tired of erasing the objects on chart and then having to put them back in? What if you had a tool that would allow you to hide and show all objects any time? Cool, huh? That is why I developed this tool as an indicator. With it you hide all objects using a shortcut button on chart or the keyboard (customizable). If you have any suggestions or find a bug, please, contact us. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Exaustion Oscillator
Thiago Duarte
3.33 (3)
Indicators
LT EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR - BUYER AND SELLER EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR == OVERVIEW == The LT Exhaustion Oscillator is an advanced indicator that measures the exhaustion of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) through a unique multi-layer filtering system. It reduces up to 90% of the noise found in traditional oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), providing clear overbought/oversold signals at genuine reversal points. Ideal for traders seeking high-probability entries while eliminating false signals. ==
LT Protect My Trades
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Utilities
Protect My Trades is an EA (expert advisor bot) that automatically put stop loss and take profit on market trades and pending orders. You can specify if want it to do this only on actual symbol trades or in all others. Its configuration is very simple. Functions: Take profit: distance to TP (0 = disabled, no TP will be created). Stop loss: distance to SL (0 = disabled, no SL will be created). Price type: price type in pips or pipets/points (pips is common in Forex). Actual symbol only: manage th
FREE
LT Clock MT4
Thiago Duarte
4.9 (10)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
FREE
LT Round Numbers
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
FREE
LT Watermark MT4
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
LT Account Growth
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
LT Price Change
Thiago Duarte
4.9 (20)
Utilities
This is an informant indicator, very simple. It shows how much the price has chanded in percentage in certain period (month, week, day and actual period). It is discreet and small, does not visually posslute the chart. If your MT is not on portuguese idiom the indicator will automatically change to english. Check out our most complete tool for the market, the Trade Panel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have any suggestion or find any bug, please, contact us. Enjoy! This is
FREE
Filter:
elizeth6
16
elizeth6 2025.03.05 01:07 
 

Excelente indicador, bello bello, me falta entender lo del número magico

Thiago Duarte
260687
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2025.03.05 08:49
I am glad that you liked it :D
The magic number is a filter to show only the trades from a specific EA.
Ubirajara P. Jr.
34
Ubirajara P. Jr. 2022.02.28 20:45 
 

Hello, my friend, I have a lot of this indicator, I want to say that you have a graphic mark, the entrance and the site, the same or the best, MT5! Você tem ou pode me indicar para o MT4?

Jazz
470
Jazz 2020.08.25 10:49 
 

This is a good utility/indicator to analyze the trade history performance on a chart. The visual representation helps in easily identifying one's strengths and weaknesses as a trader. Thanks for developing this.

Thiago Duarte
260687
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.06.27 22:59
I am glad you liked it!
Reply to review