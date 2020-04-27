LT History On Chart
- Utilities
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 27 January 2023
History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time.
It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result.
Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point.
The indicator is free and fully customizable.
If you have any questions please contact us.
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Excelente indicador, bello bello, me falta entender lo del número magico