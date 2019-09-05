LT Volume is the natural evolution of the conventional volume indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed to deliver a much smarter and more dynamic flow analysis, it goes far beyond traditional limited bars, providing a powerful set of features to enhance your institutional reading.

Ideal for tracking liquidity and detecting exhaustion points or breakouts, the indicator makes visual interaction on your chart much smoother.



⭐ Key Features

■ Flexible Volume: Supports Tick Volume or Real Market Volume readings, when made available by your broker.

■ Integrated Moving Average: A fully customizable moving average applied directly to the volume histogram to help monitor directional flow.

■ Fixed Level: Set a rigid alert level and the indicator will draw a warning line. Perfect for high-frequency strategies and detecting major players.

■ Maximum Optimization: The LT Volume code is lightweight and extremely high-performance, keeping your terminal running smoothly regardless of real-time market speed.

■ Multi-language Support: The interface dynamically adapts to 6 languages: Portuguese, English, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.



⭐ 5 Dynamic Color Schemes (Smart Colors)

Instead of being just gray, LT Volume automatically colors the histogram in real time based on 5 logical criteria of your choice:

• Candle Direction: Colors based on the current price trend, also featuring an internal Doji Filter to ignore noise and indecisive bars.

• Volume Break: Intelligently highlights bars only when the current volume is greater than the previous bar’s volume.

• Moving Average Break: Colors the volume bar only when it crosses or breaks through the moving average.

• Fixed Level Breakout: Applies aggressive coloring when a defined alert level is surpassed.

• Single Color: Classic, solid, and static display for clean analysis.





⭐ Smart Strategic Alerts

Staring at the screen all day can be tiring. Configure alerts — screen pop-up, mobile push notification, or email — and let LT Volume notify you at the exact right moment:

✓ Moving average breakout alert.

✓ Multiplication Factor (K): Receive an alert only if the bar volume reaches, for example, 1.5x above the average.

✓ Fixed Level crossing alert.

✓ “Candle Close” notification safety system, which prevents false alerts and multiple notifications within the same minute.





Special thanks to Diego Silvestrin and Konstantin Demidov for their past suggestions. Make the most of this code in your trading!

For any questions or suggestions, please feel free to contact me.