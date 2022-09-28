Gold Veritas MT4

3.67

Discount on all my products until 01.05. Gold Veritas is a fully automatic Forex Expert Advisor for quiet hours.

Monitoring the work of the adviser: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller

Correct GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531

All the parameters necessary for the most understandable and simple optimization are available in just 6 settings. You can adapt the adviser to your preferences: adjust risk levels or customize it yourself for a specific broker. Parameters of 4 currency pairs are already built into the EA code: XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUAUD, XAUEUR. Please note that not all brokers provide such pairs for trading. You can use the default settings or change the settings as you like.

Advantages:

  • It is possible to use pending orders - this significantly reduces slippage
  • The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods
  • All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
  • Each transaction is accompanied by Stop-loss and Take-profit, as well as a limitation on the life of the transaction
  • Built-in volatility filter, optimized for each currency pair
  • The EA does not use news filters
  • All trades comply with FIFO rules

Recommendation: $100 to trade 0.01 lots to trade all 4 pairs on the list.  I also recommend using Gold Veritas on ECN or RAW accounts and with low ping VPS .

General settings:

  • Magic - You can set any number for all pairs, the main thing is that this number does not coincide with the magic number of other experts.
  • Comment - You can specify any comment convenient for you to recognize trades in history.
  • GMT - you must specify the broker's winter time.
  • DST - you must specify the DST of your broker. If you do not know how to set the GMT time correctly - write to me, I will help you with the settings.
  • Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.
  • Lot – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.
  • The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot
  • Trade Direction - allow trading only Buy/Sell/Any
Read more about the settings and optimization of the adviser here



Reviews 10
iccapital
644
iccapital 2023.03.08 02:59 
 

Great work.

Sathit Sukhirun
4368
Sathit Sukhirun 2023.03.02 16:17 
 

perfect Ea

William Tiberius Patrice Schulz
747
William Tiberius Patrice Schulz 2023.02.22 10:17 
 

Its very good the the author focuses on high profit factor and provides icmarkets signals!

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Filter:
Andy Rytz
87
Andy Rytz 2024.11.11 08:44 
 

Leider seit 1 Woche in Betrieb und keinen Handel gemacht. Unterstützung betreffs Einstellungen nachgefragt; keine Antwort und keine Hilfe.

Stanislav Gordiienko
858
Stanislav Gordiienko 2023.05.05 12:39 
 

" The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods " - This is true . It is also true that this Expert Advisor is more dangerous than any other if there is a gap in the market.What an unspeakable feeling it is when you find several completely lost accounts in the morning. These accounts were not torn apart by some dangerous martingale, these accounts were torn apart by "safe" Veritas . The author gives false recommendations about safe money management .

Alessio Bizzarri
3912
Alessio Bizzarri 2023.05.04 19:35 
 

two accounts exploded tonight, the opening gap in XAU skipped the stoploss, no strategy for this advisor in these market conditions, too bad I had placed so much hope for the future in this EA. now buried forever. Author makes great efforts and works hard but the result of the market speaks for itself. broke two accounts.

iccapital
644
iccapital 2023.03.08 02:59 
 

Great work.

Sathit Sukhirun
4368
Sathit Sukhirun 2023.03.02 16:17 
 

perfect Ea

William Tiberius Patrice Schulz
747
William Tiberius Patrice Schulz 2023.02.22 10:17 
 

Its very good the the author focuses on high profit factor and provides icmarkets signals!

yidian niu
105
yidian niu 2023.02.19 11:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2023.02.19 11:29
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531
Song Giyeong
889
Song Giyeong 2023.02.16 15:48 
 

Good. If you say it again, your mouth will hurt. Good, good, good.

Евгения Тонких
425
Евгения Тонких 2023.02.10 12:53 
 

Veritas продолжает приносить мне доход) Спасибо большое за достойный советник! Стабильная работа и на МТ4 и на МТ5 Отличная работа!

Shumini8 请添加微信
1629
Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.10.06 10:53 
 

已购买期待效果中！

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