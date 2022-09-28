Gold Veritas MT4

Discount on all my products until 01.05. Gold Veritas is a fully automatic Forex Expert Advisor for quiet hours.

Monitoring the work of the adviser: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller Correct GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531

All the parameters necessary for the most understandable and simple optimization are available in just 6 settings. You can adapt the adviser to your preferences: adjust risk levels or customize it yourself for a specific broker. Parameters of 4 currency pairs are already built into the EA code: XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUAUD, XAUEUR. Please note that not all brokers provide such pairs for trading. You can use the default settings or change the settings as you like.



Advantages:



It is possible to use pending orders - this significantly reduces slippage

The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods

All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours

Each transaction is accompanied by Stop-loss and Take-profit, as well as a limitation on the life of the transaction

Built-in volatility filter, optimized for each currency pair

The EA does not use news filters

All trades comply with FIFO rules

Recommendation: $100 to trade 0.01 lots to trade all 4 pairs on the list. I also recommend using Gold Veritas on ECN or RAW accounts and with low ping VPS .

General settings:



Magic - You can set any number for all pairs, the main thing is that this number does not coincide with the magic number of other experts.

Comment - You can specify any comment convenient for you to recognize trades in history.

GMT - you must specify the broker's winter time.

DST - you must specify the DST of your broker. If you do not know how to set the GMT time correctly - write to me, I will help you with the settings.

Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.

Lot – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.

The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot

Trade Direction - allow trading only Buy/Sell/Any

Read more about the settings and optimization of the adviser



