LT Simple Price

This is our simplest tool!

With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is.

This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible.

You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common).

Enjoy!