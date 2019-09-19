LT Simple Price

4.6

This is our simplest tool!

With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is.

This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible.

You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common).

To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835

Any questions or suggestions, please contact us.

Enjoy!

Reviews 7
HudsonMedinaMT5
31
HudsonMedinaMT5 2025.09.26 11:51 
 

Olá, indicador simples e direto ao ponto! Obrigado por disponibilizar!

Cycytrades
54
Cycytrades 2023.11.02 17:56 
 

Really simple functional tool. Keeps my chart clean

Quantum Trader
2939
Quantum Trader 2021.08.19 16:07 
 

this what i need , simple and give what i want .thanks

Recommended products
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
Utilities
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
Epic Trade Manager
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
Utilities
Join WhatsApp Group for Free Signals & More Discussion https://chat.whatsapp.com/IWc1CaxviFw8Bu94JGRIQv For Live Signals Please Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352564?source=Site+Profile+Seller   Core Features: Manual Trading Panel   - Graphical interface with buttons for Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders Trailing Stop System   - Automated trailing stop with customizable settings Order Management   - One-click close all positions, trail all positions Real-time Dashboard   - Visual display
Format Charts
Vital H B Engenharia Ltda
5 (1)
Utilities
If you use several charts open at the same time, you know how boring it is to apply formats to each chart individually. This script can change all open charts using a single command. Parameters: 1 - Choose symbol to put on charts: apply the selected symbol to all charts. If "current", it does not change the symbol; 2 - Choose timeframe or leave empty: apply the selected timeframe to all charts. If "CURRENT", it does not change the timeframe; 3 - Apply template to the charts: If true, apply the t
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilities
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilities
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
FXTrade Panel
Sakariya Bhaskar Nitinbhai
Utilities
FXTrade Panel – Smart & Fast MT5 Trade Manager FXTrade Panel is an advanced yet easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your trading efficiency with one-click trade execution and management. Key Features: Account Overview: Displays account number, leverage, balance, and current spread. Lot Size Control: Adjustable lot size with intuitive up/down buttons. Risk Management: Set Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP1, TP2), and Trailing Stop (TS) in pips. One-Click Trading: Execute
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Growth Guard Indicator MT5
Jaron Clegg
Utilities
Growth Guard Indicator – The Backbone of Precision Monitoring Stay in control of your trading portfolio with dynamic insights into your external EAs’ performance. The Growth Guard Indicator is an essential tool designed to work seamlessly with the Growth Guard EA , providing real-time data on your external Expert Advisors’ (EAs) performance. With its unique rolling profit factor feature, the Growth Guard Indicator helps you monitor profitability over a customizable time frame, ensuring your port
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilities
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (9)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
FREE
Regua MT5
Edgar Lima Uggioni
5 (3)
Utilities
Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart. Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes. When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes. Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement. Click again and fix. Very fast tool that does not occupy much space. Input Parameters Line Color Line Style Text Color Text Si
FREE
SmartTrader Panel
Bhuwan Singh Kumha
Utilities
The SmartTrader Panel  is a powerful and intuitive trading panel designed to streamline trade execution and risk management in MetaTrader. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, traders can quickly manage their positions, calculate risk metrics, and execute trades with precision. Key Features: One-Click Trading: Easily place Buy or Sell orders with a single click. Risk Management: Automatically calculates risk percentage, risk-reward ratio, and potential profit/loss. Customizable Trad
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilities
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.  Key Features: Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one clic
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
Utilities
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Utilities
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Volumeku
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Volumeku is a Volume-based analysis tool. Its use and purpose is very simple, it is clear that with large volumes of trading some event happens in the market, sometimes a reversal happens, sometimes the beginning of a strong movement. You who are greater, where X is a variable. Let's take the value of 6500 on the H1 chart as an example, put this measurement on your chart and see with your own eyes what happens to the price every time it hits such a level. Download now, it's free and very cool! D
FREE
Trade Notifications Rah
Rakish Poulose
Utilities
The default trade notifications option in MT5 sends notification for all new orders created or deleted; and for every change in SL when a trailing SL is active. This can sometimes be annoying.  I created this utility for my own use and then decided to share with the community. This utility sends only trade notifications (buy/sell/close) and deposit/withdrawal notifications. A sample of the notification format is given below. For customizations, please DM.
FREE
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Utilities
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
LT Watermark MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.77 (22)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
More from author
LT Exaustion Oscillator
Thiago Duarte
3.33 (3)
Indicators
As it name implies, this is an exaustion oscillator. However, you may wonder: what differs you from others oscillators like RSI, Stochastic, CCI etc? The difference is that ours is more powerful and accurate ! Your oscillator filters the nois e made by other oscillators, and shows you only the exact moment to enter the trade. Of course, using it alone, like any other indicator, has its risks. Ideally, reconcile it with technical analysis and/or others indicators. If you have any doubt or suggest
LT Trade Panel Professional
Thiago Duarte
5 (6)
Utilities
Do you like Meta Trader? Nice, me too. Have you missed one or more features that could exist in it? Me too. Annoyed by this, I decided to create the Trade Panel. This tool has two versions: Lite and Pro. It is literally magical!  It expands, and a lot, the possibilities of your Meta Trader! It ceases to be a good program and becomes excellent! Do you doubt? It is okay. Buy and see for yourself ;) One warning: you will love it! Lite version (free):   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40410 A
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
LT Watermark MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.77 (22)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (18)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
LT Clock MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (10)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance - from border. Vertical distance - from border. Color - text color. Font - text font. Size - text size. Corner - which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds - show or hide seconds. Draw as background - candles front or back. Label local - text before local time. Label broker - text before broker time. Label GMT - text before GMT time. Separator - separator between label and time Objec
FREE
LT Weis Waves
Thiago Duarte
5 (11)
Indicators
The Weis Wave first takes the market volume and then organizes it with the price into Wave charts. It is the only software that will present the true picture of the market before you. If anyone of you, has watched an intraday price movement then you must know that it unfolds in a series of selling as well as buying waves-a procedures tearing down and building up. Wave analysis is an integral part of the trading method. The indicator helps to deal with today’s volatile market. Moreover, it works
FREE
LT Volume
Thiago Duarte
4.73 (15)
Indicators
This is a conventional volume indicator, which displays the ticks or real volume (if available from your broker). But it has others features like: 5 color schemes: single, when crossing with moving average, when crossing a specific level, when having different volume between bars and when candle change color. Being hable to have a customizable moving average. Being hable to have a value indicator line. Many thanks to  Diego Silvestrin  for the ideas to version 1.1 and   Konstantin Demidov   for
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
Utilities
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
LT Trend Chart
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
Are you the trend surfing type? Do you like to follow the big sharks? Nope? So you are the type that trades reversion? Awaiting the trend exhaustion and entering on trade? So this indicator is for you ! With it is extremely easy to identify the trend and when it reverses because the chart is automatically colored according to a defined moving average. You can change it settings and make it your own (or hide it). In addition it is possible to have indicative arrows on chart and also popup and p
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Utilities
Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
FREE
LT Day High Low
Thiago Duarte
4.57 (30)
Indicators
This indicator draw a line on high and low levels of X number of days. It is possible to have an alert (in the software and mobile app) for when the price breaks the high or low of the current day. Configurações: Days -   past days to calculate (1 = actual day only). Alert when reach levels -   activate the alert for specific levels or both. Push notification -   enable the alert to the mobile MT5 app. Appearance High -   high level color. Low -   low level color. Size actual day -   thickness
FREE
RSI with Moving Average
Thiago Duarte
4.8 (15)
Indicators
RSI with moving average is great to see when the price is overbought and oversold instead of RSI only. INPU T PARAME TERS : RSI: Period - RSI period. Price - RSI applied price. Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available). MOVING AVERAGE: Period - MA period. Type - MA  type. Apply - MA applica tion. Shift - MA shif t (correc tion). PRICE LINE: Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing. Style - line style. OTHER: Overbought level - specify  the level . Overbought descriptio
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (9)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Round Numbers
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
FREE
New Candle Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.67 (6)
Indicators
New Candle Alert is a simple indicator that notify you when a new candle is formed. Func tions : Alert type - option to choose between message with sound or only sound. Message -   alert message. Push notifications -   enable push notifications. Show timeframe -  show the symbol timeframe. Show hour -   show the alarm time. Test message - if you don't want to wait a new candle formed to see the message. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37988 Hope you enjoy it. Any doubt or su
FREE
LT Filled Moving Averages
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
Are you a  trend surfer like us? Do you use Moving Averages too? Ever wanted the are between them to be painted? Yeah, we solved this problem with the Filled MAs indicator! It is very simple, just puts two fully customizable Moving Averages on chart and fill the space between them, changing the color as they intersect. Thanks to gmbraz for the version 1.1 idea. Any questions os suggestions please contact me! Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a
FREE
LT Clock MT4
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (9)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
FREE
LT Colored Moving Average
Thiago Duarte
5 (4)
Utilities
Are you the type who likes to use moving averages and surf the trend? Me Too! that is why I developed this indicator. It is basically a moving average that changes the color according to the trend (up or down). Its appearance can be customized and the price method too. The setup is very simple, no need to explain. If you have any questions or find any errors please contact us! Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3
FREE
LT Spread MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.5 (2)
Utilities
This is a simple indicator that shows the spread in points. It is useful for those like trade scalper, in addition to be customizable. Functions: Color - I don't need to explain :) Font type - I don't need to explain :) Font size - I don't need to explain :) First text - text in front of spread number Second text - aditional text after the spread number. Corner - specify the corner where the spread will be written. Horizontal distance - horizontal distance from the edge. Vertical distance - ve
FREE
LT Watermark MT4
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
Candle Cross MA
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
Candle cross MA is an indicator that works "silently", that is, drawing only a moving average on the chart. It alerts you when the last candle cross with a moving average that you set. Alert is given only when the candle closes. The moving average settings are fully customizable. The indicator sends popup, and push notifications. You can also deactivate alerts when the chart is inactive. Are you the trend type?  Do not miss another opportunity!
FREE
LT Hide And Show Shortcut
Thiago Duarte
5 (11)
Utilities
Are you tired of erasing the objects on chart and then having to put them back in? What if you had a tool that would allow you to hide and show all objects any time? Cool, huh? That is why I developed this tool as an indicator. With it you hide all objects using a shortcut button on chart or the keyboard (customizable). If you have any suggestions or find a bug, please, contact us. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Active Symbol Tool for our Trade Panel
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Active Symbol is a tool that works together with our Trade Panel. Since version 1.2 our panel can manage multiple symbols without having to open it in all of them, just one. This tool make this possible, because with it the actual or remote symbol information are saved for our Trade Panel to use. Remember to enable the panel control mode in the all symbols function. If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode of Trade Panel try change the tickets digits option.
FREE
LT Range Breakout
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
This is an indicator that highlights the price range, specifically in the morning. So it is very easy to identify when these zones are broken, giving you an excellent entry opportunity! Range Breakout works on all symbols and timeframes. It displays past price regions and projects the current one. If you find any bug or have any suggestion, please, contact us. Enjoy!
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
New Candle Alert MT 4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
We stopped creatin small tools for MT4. Our focus are on MT5. Only very useful tools maybe we will develop to MT5. New Candle Alert is a simple indicator that notify you when a new candle is formed. You can modify the  notification message that will appear for you. The alarm sound is default by meta trader program. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37986 Hope you enjoy it. Any doubt or suggestions please notify on private or by comments. See ya.
FREE
LT History On Chart
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Utilities
History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time. It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result. Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point. The indicator is free and fully customizable. If you have any questions please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <
FREE
Filter:
HudsonMedinaMT5
31
HudsonMedinaMT5 2025.09.26 11:51 
 

Olá, indicador simples e direto ao ponto! Obrigado por disponibilizar!

Cycytrades
54
Cycytrades 2023.11.02 17:56 
 

Really simple functional tool. Keeps my chart clean

Yue Li
346
Yue Li 2023.07.08 15:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thiago Duarte
250888
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.07.08 17:33
I am glad you liked it
Quener Ando Medalla
308
Quener Ando Medalla 2022.09.29 01:25 
 

good tool , simple and useful ... was better if you could add the swap,spread, info also?

Thiago Duarte
250888
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.09.29 01:43
I am glad you liked it. The idea of the indicator is to display only the price, nothing more. If you need more info, maybe my Trade Panel will help you ;)
Quantum Trader
2939
Quantum Trader 2021.08.19 16:07 
 

this what i need , simple and give what i want .thanks

fernandomaroto
76
fernandomaroto 2020.05.14 22:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samuel De Oliveira Pereira
271
Samuel De Oliveira Pereira 2019.10.22 00:11 
 

Ferramenta de excelente uso, substitui aquela linha chata que atravessa o gráfico e bagunça seus estudos. Parabéns Thiago

Reply to review