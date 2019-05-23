LT Day High Low
- Indicators
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Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 2.6
- Updated: 15 October 2025
This indicator draw a line on high and low levels of X number of days.
Configurações:
Days - past days to calculate (1 = actual day only).
Alert when reach levels - activate the alert for specific levels or both.
Push notification - enable the alert to the mobile MT5 app.
Appearance
High - high level color.
Low - low level color.
Size actual day - thickness of current day levels.
Size other days - thickness of past days levels.
Any doubt or suggestion please contact me.
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Indicador muito útil, os alertas das máximas e mínimas do dia ajudam muito. No entanto, no tocante a versão 2.5 que colocou textos informativos na tela de forma que o usuário não consiga retirar via parâmetros, deixou a tela bem poluída, não me agradou.
Nova versão 2.6, ficou 100%. 5 Estrelas, já reinstalei no meu gráfico.