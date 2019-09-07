LT Exaustion Oscillator

LT EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR - BUYER AND SELLER EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR

== OVERVIEW ==

The LT Exhaustion Oscillator is an advanced indicator that measures the exhaustion of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) through a unique multi-layer filtering system. It reduces up to 90% of the noise found in traditional oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), providing clear overbought/oversold signals at genuine reversal points. Ideal for traders seeking high-probability entries while eliminating false signals.





== HOW IT WORKS ==

The indicator filters market strength through 4 progressive levels of smoothing:

■ L0: Captures raw Bulls Power vs Bears Power

■ L1-L3: Three filter layers that eliminate noise and random spikes

Result: A line oscillating from 0% to 100%

🟢 0-10% (Oversold): Seller exhaustion → BUY signal

🔴 90-100% (Overbought): Buyer exhaustion → SELL signal

⚪ 10-90% (Neutral): No clear signal





== KEY FEATURES ==

✓ Multi-Layer Filtering (4 Levels): Reduces false signals by up to 90%

✓ Smart Smoothing (Configurable Gamma): 0.0-1.0 to adjust responsiveness vs smoothness

✓ Reversal Detection: Spots the exact moment of transition between zones

✓ Customizable Zones: Modify overbought/oversold levels according to your style

✓ Candle Confirmation (Optional): Activates the signal only after the close to reduce premature entries

✓ Multi-Channel Alerts: Real-time pop-up, sound, and mobile push notifications

✓ Works on Any Asset: Forex, Stocks, Cryptos, Commodities, Indices

✓ Optimized Performance: Processes 4 levels without impacting MT5 speed





== USE CASES ==

Scalping (M1-M5): Gamma 0.4-0.5 for maximum responsiveness with S/R

Day Trading (M15-H1): Gamma 0.6-0.7 for intraday reversals

Swing Trading (H4-D1): Gamma 0.8-0.9 for maximum reliability

Position Trading (W1-MN): Gamma 0.9+ for long cycles

Renko Charts: Works perfectly by eliminating brick noise

Breakout Confirmation: Validates whether a breakout is genuine or a trap





== 3 TRADING STRATEGIES ==

Conservative: Wait for < 10% + candle confirmation + entry on the close

Intermediate: Crossover when exiting the oversold zone with a 1:2 risk/reward ratio

Aggressive: Confluence with S/R + simultaneous exhaustion





== TECHNICAL ADVANTAGES ==