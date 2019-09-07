LT Exaustion Oscillator

3.33

LT EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR - BUYER AND SELLER EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR

== OVERVIEW ==

The LT Exhaustion Oscillator is an advanced indicator that measures the exhaustion of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) through a unique multi-layer filtering system. It reduces up to 90% of the noise found in traditional oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), providing clear overbought/oversold signals at genuine reversal points. Ideal for traders seeking high-probability entries while eliminating false signals.


== HOW IT WORKS ==

The indicator filters market strength through 4 progressive levels of smoothing:

L0: Captures raw Bulls Power vs Bears Power
L1-L3: Three filter layers that eliminate noise and random spikes
Result: A line oscillating from 0% to 100%
🟢 0-10% (Oversold): Seller exhaustion → BUY signal
🔴 90-100% (Overbought): Buyer exhaustion → SELL signal
10-90% (Neutral): No clear signal


== KEY FEATURES ==

✓ Multi-Layer Filtering (4 Levels): Reduces false signals by up to 90%
✓ Smart Smoothing (Configurable Gamma): 0.0-1.0 to adjust responsiveness vs smoothness
✓ Reversal Detection: Spots the exact moment of transition between zones
✓ Customizable Zones: Modify overbought/oversold levels according to your style
✓ Candle Confirmation (Optional): Activates the signal only after the close to reduce premature entries
✓ Multi-Channel Alerts: Real-time pop-up, sound, and mobile push notifications
✓ Works on Any Asset: Forex, Stocks, Cryptos, Commodities, Indices
✓ Optimized Performance: Processes 4 levels without impacting MT5 speed


== USE CASES ==

  • Scalping (M1-M5): Gamma 0.4-0.5 for maximum responsiveness with S/R

  • Day Trading (M15-H1): Gamma 0.6-0.7 for intraday reversals

  • Swing Trading (H4-D1): Gamma 0.8-0.9 for maximum reliability

  • Position Trading (W1-MN): Gamma 0.9+ for long cycles

  • Renko Charts: Works perfectly by eliminating brick noise

  • Breakout Confirmation: Validates whether a breakout is genuine or a trap


== 3 TRADING STRATEGIES ==

  • Conservative: Wait for < 10% + candle confirmation + entry on the close

  • Intermediate: Crossover when exiting the oversold zone with a 1:2 risk/reward ratio

  • Aggressive: Confluence with S/R + simultaneous exhaustion


== TECHNICAL ADVANTAGES ==

  • Proprietary algorithm with 4-layer filtering
  • Up to 90% less noise vs traditional oscillators
  • No repainting (with candle confirmation)
  • Optimized for MT5 using modern APIs
  • Full customization (period, gamma, colors, alerts)
  • Supports 6 languages (PT, EN, RU, ES, JP, ZH)
  • Extreme performance for multiple charts
Reviews 4
luisd72
247
luisd72 2020.06.18 19:20 
 

É um indicador util se usado na tendência e em conjunto com mais um ou outro indicador para ajudar na decisão.

Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.06.25 14:21 
 

Não é um indicador ruim, mas a ideia de que ele vai acertar 90% das vezes parece um bocado exagerada. Na minha experiência até agora, mesmo no gráfico Renko, não apenas ele erra mais do que apenas uma vez em dez, como de muitos dos acertos dele não dá pra tirar proveito na prática, porque o sinal vem um pouco depois que a tendência já se iniciou. Me refiro a acertos em mercado muito lateralizado, com muita flutuação. Ele acerta diversas entradas, mas você entra na tendência depois que ela já terminou ou quase terminou. Minha visão no momento é de utilizar este oscilador para aumentar meu grau de convicção antes de fazer grandes entradas, corroboradas por sinais de outros indicadores.

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Jônatas
54
Jônatas 2024.07.27 02:11 
 

Não acerta nem 50 por cento das vezes. Comprei e me arrependi. Deveriam me devolver o dinheiro por propaganda enganosa.

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.07.27 02:22
Lamento pela sua má experiência, Jônatas. Se você procurar pelos vídeos antigos do meu canal da Litoral Trading verá que eu utilizava somente o Exaustion nas operações ao vivo e era muito assertivo. Você não pode seguir cegamente os sinais dele, mas usá-lo como um auxiliar, sempre analisando a tendência predominante. Lamento pelo inconveniente. Mas você pode cancelar a compra se a mesma não tiver completado 7 dias :)
Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.06.25 14:21 
 

Não é um indicador ruim, mas a ideia de que ele vai acertar 90% das vezes parece um bocado exagerada. Na minha experiência até agora, mesmo no gráfico Renko, não apenas ele erra mais do que apenas uma vez em dez, como de muitos dos acertos dele não dá pra tirar proveito na prática, porque o sinal vem um pouco depois que a tendência já se iniciou. Me refiro a acertos em mercado muito lateralizado, com muita flutuação. Ele acerta diversas entradas, mas você entra na tendência depois que ela já terminou ou quase terminou. Minha visão no momento é de utilizar este oscilador para aumentar meu grau de convicção antes de fazer grandes entradas, corroboradas por sinais de outros indicadores.

Thiago Duarte
260997
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2021.06.25 15:32
Você é um dos poucos que usam o indicador da forma correta: como complemento as entradas. Por mais que a assertividade dele seja boa, muita gente usa cegamente como se fosse o santo graal, e não deve ser assim com nenhuma ferramenta. Obrigado pelo review construtivo!
ederluiz29
19
ederluiz29 2020.07.06 04:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

luisd72
247
luisd72 2020.06.18 19:20 
 

É um indicador util se usado na tendência e em conjunto com mais um ou outro indicador para ajudar na decisão.

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