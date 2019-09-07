LT Exaustion Oscillator
- Indicators
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Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 29 August 2024
- Activations: 5
LT EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR - BUYER AND SELLER EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR
== OVERVIEW ==
The LT Exhaustion Oscillator is an advanced indicator that measures the exhaustion of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) through a unique multi-layer filtering system. It reduces up to 90% of the noise found in traditional oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), providing clear overbought/oversold signals at genuine reversal points. Ideal for traders seeking high-probability entries while eliminating false signals.
== HOW IT WORKS ==
The indicator filters market strength through 4 progressive levels of smoothing:
■ L0: Captures raw Bulls Power vs Bears Power
■ L1-L3: Three filter layers that eliminate noise and random spikes
Result: A line oscillating from 0% to 100%
🟢 0-10% (Oversold): Seller exhaustion → BUY signal
🔴 90-100% (Overbought): Buyer exhaustion → SELL signal
⚪ 10-90% (Neutral): No clear signal
== KEY FEATURES ==
✓ Multi-Layer Filtering (4 Levels): Reduces false signals by up to 90%
✓ Smart Smoothing (Configurable Gamma): 0.0-1.0 to adjust responsiveness vs smoothness
✓ Reversal Detection: Spots the exact moment of transition between zones
✓ Customizable Zones: Modify overbought/oversold levels according to your style
✓ Candle Confirmation (Optional): Activates the signal only after the close to reduce premature entries
✓ Multi-Channel Alerts: Real-time pop-up, sound, and mobile push notifications
✓ Works on Any Asset: Forex, Stocks, Cryptos, Commodities, Indices
✓ Optimized Performance: Processes 4 levels without impacting MT5 speed
== USE CASES ==
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Scalping (M1-M5): Gamma 0.4-0.5 for maximum responsiveness with S/R
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Day Trading (M15-H1): Gamma 0.6-0.7 for intraday reversals
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Swing Trading (H4-D1): Gamma 0.8-0.9 for maximum reliability
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Position Trading (W1-MN): Gamma 0.9+ for long cycles
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Renko Charts: Works perfectly by eliminating brick noise
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Breakout Confirmation: Validates whether a breakout is genuine or a trap
== 3 TRADING STRATEGIES ==
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Conservative: Wait for < 10% + candle confirmation + entry on the close
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Intermediate: Crossover when exiting the oversold zone with a 1:2 risk/reward ratio
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Aggressive: Confluence with S/R + simultaneous exhaustion
== TECHNICAL ADVANTAGES ==
- Proprietary algorithm with 4-layer filtering
- Up to 90% less noise vs traditional oscillators
- No repainting (with candle confirmation)
- Optimized for MT5 using modern APIs
- Full customization (period, gamma, colors, alerts)
- Supports 6 languages (PT, EN, RU, ES, JP, ZH)
- Extreme performance for multiple charts
É um indicador util se usado na tendência e em conjunto com mais um ou outro indicador para ajudar na decisão.