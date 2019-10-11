LT Price Change

4.9

This is an informant indicator, very simple. It shows how much the price has chanded in percentage in certain period (month, week, day and actual period).

It is discreet and small, does not visually posslute the chart.

If your MT is not on portuguese idiom the indicator will automatically change to english.

Check out our most complete tool for the market, the Trade Panel: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658

If you have any suggestion or find any bug, please, contact us.

Enjoy!


This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



Reviews 29
ReZa NaSeri
33
ReZa NaSeri 2026.01.05 17:33 
 

good

Odir Brasil
22
Odir Brasil 2025.09.15 23:48 
 

Excelente!

jarbasdacosta
34
jarbasdacosta 2024.09.02 16:26 
 

Indicador muito bom, Parabéns!

