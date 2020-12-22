Binance Library
- Libraries
-
Hadil Mutaqin SEMQL developer with more than 5 years full time experience in developing custom EA for MT4/MT5 platform.
- Version: 1.82
- Updated: 16 January 2025
- Activations: 5
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform.
- Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket
- Support Testnet mode
- Automatically display the chart on the screen
Usage:
1. Open MQL5 demo account
2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln
- Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include
- Copy BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts
3. Allow WebRequest from MT5 Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL:
https://testnet.binance.vision
4. Open any chart and attach BinanceEA-Sample to the chart
Binance Library Functions:
This function must be called from the OnInit() function
void init ( string symbol, // symbol name string historicalData, // historicalData: 1W = 1 week, 1M = 1 month, 3M = 3 months, 6M = 6 months, 1Y = 1 year string apiKey, // binance api key string secretKey, // binance secret key bool testnet = false // testnet mode );
This function must be called from the OnTimer() function
void getTickData();
This function must be called from the OnDeinit() function
void deinit();
The function used to place order, returns orderId if successful, otherwise -1
long order ( ORDERTYPE orderType, // enum ORDERTYPE: BUY_MARKET, SELL_MARKET, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_LIMIT, BUY_STOP, SELL_STOP, BUY_STOPLIMIT, SELL_STOPLIMIT double quantity, // order quantity double limitPrice = 0, // order limitPrice double stopPrice = 0, // order stopPrice string timeInForce = "GTC", // timeInForce: GTC, IOC, FOK, default GTC string comment = "" // order comment );
Cancel open orders, returns true if successful, otherwise false
bool cancelOrder ( long orderId = -1 // order Id, default -1 cancel all open orders );
Get the number of open orders
int ordersTotal ( ORDERTYPE orderType = -1 // enum ORDERTYPE: BUY_LIMIT, SELL_LIMIT, BUY_STOP, SELL_STOP, BUY_STOPLIMIT, SELL_STOPLIMIT, default -1 number of all open orders );
Get available asset balance
double getBalance ( string asset // asset name );
Get exchange info, returns ExchangeInfo structure if successful
void getExchangeInfo ( ExchangeInfo &exchangeInfo // [out] ExchangeInfo structure );
Get orderbook, returns OrderBook structure array if successful
void getOrderBook ( OrderBook &orderBook[], // [out] OrderBook structure array int limit = 5 // limit: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, default 5 );
Get open orders, returns OpenOrders structure array if successful
void getOpenOrders ( OpenOrders &openOrders[] // [out] OpenOrders structure array );
Get trade history, returns TradeHistory structure array if successful
void getTradeHistory ( TradeHistory &tradeHistory[], // [out] tradeHistory structure array int limit = 10 // limit default 10, max 1000 );
Example how to call Binance Library from EA
#include <Binance.mqh> input string Symbol = "BTCUSDC"; input string HistoricalData = "1W"; input string ApiKey = ""; input string SecretKey = ""; Binance b; int OnInit() { b.init(Symbol,HistoricalData,ApiKey,SecretKey); return 0; } void OnTimer() { b.getTickData(); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { b.deinit(); } void OnTick() { // Place buy market order // b.order(BUY_MARKET,0.001); // Place buy limit order // b.order(BUY_LIMIT,0.001,75000); // Place buy stop order // b.order(BUY_STOP,0.001,0,120000); // Place buy stoplimit order // b.order(BUY_STOPLIMIT,0.001,110000,120000); // Place sell market order // b.order(SELL_MARKET,0.001); // Place sell limit order // b.order(SELL_LIMIT,0.001,120000); // Place sell stop order // b.order(SELL_STOP,0.001,0,75000); // Place sell stoplimit order // b.order(SELL_STOPLIMIT,0.001,80000,75000); // Cancel all open orders // b.cancelOrder(); // Get available asset balance // double balanceBTC = b.getBalance("BTC"); // double balanceUSDC = b.getBalance("USDC"); // Get the number of all open orders // int ordTotal = b.ordersTotal(); /* // Get exchangeInfo ExchangeInfo exchangeInfo; b.getExchangeInfo(exchangeInfo); string baseAsset = exchangeInfo.baseAsset; string quoteAsset = exchangeInfo.quoteAsset; double minQty = exchangeInfo.minQty; double maxQty = exchangeInfo.maxQty; double minNotional = exchangeInfo.minNotional; int qtyDigit = exchangeInfo.qtyDigit; int priceDigit = exchangeInfo.priceDigit; */ /* // Get orderBook OrderBook orderBook[]; b.getOrderBook(orderBook); for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(orderBook); i++) { double askPrice = orderBook[i].askPrice; double askQty = orderBook[i].askQty; double bidPrice = orderBook[i].bidPrice; double bidQty = orderBook[i].bidQty; } */ /* // Get open orders OpenOrders openOrders[]; b.getOpenOrders(openOrders); for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(openOrders); i++) { long orderId = openOrders[i].orderId; string symbol = openOrders[i].symbol; string side = openOrders[i].side; string type = openOrders[i].type; string status = openOrders[i].status; string timeInForce = openOrders[i].timeInForce; double price = openOrders[i].price; double stopPrice = openOrders[i].stopPrice; double origQty = openOrders[i].origQty; double executedQty = openOrders[i].executedQty; ulong time = openOrders[i].time; } */ /* // Get trade history TradeHistory tradeHistory[]; b.getTradeHistory(tradeHistory); for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(tradeHistory); i++) { long orderId = tradeHistory[i].orderId; string symbol = tradeHistory[i].symbol; double price = tradeHistory[i].price; double qty = tradeHistory[i].qty; double quoteQty = tradeHistory[i].quoteQty; double commission = tradeHistory[i].commission; string commissionAsset = tradeHistory[i].commissionAsset; ulong time = tradeHistory[i].time; bool isBuyer = tradeHistory[i].isBuyer; bool isMaker = tradeHistory[i].isMaker; } */ }
The best Binance library. I do recommend it to everyone.