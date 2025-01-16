The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform.

Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M

Support Testnet mode

Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit

Automatically display the chart on the screen

Usage:



1. Open MQL5 demo account

2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17



Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include

Copy BinanceFuturesEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts

3. Allow WebRequest from MT5 Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL:

https://fapi.binance.com

https://dapi.binance.com

https://testnet.binancefuture.com

4. Open any chart and attach BinanceFuturesEA-Sample to the chart





Binance Futures Library Functions:



This function must be called from the OnInit() function



void init ( string symbol, string historicalData, string apiKey, string secretKey, bool testnet = false );





This function must be called from the OnTimer() function

void getTickData();





This function must be called from the OnDeinit() function



void deinit();





The function used to place order, returns orderId if successful, otherwise -1



long order ( ORDERTYPE orderType, double quantity, double limitPrice = 0, double stopPrice = 0, double stopLossPrice = 0, double takeProfitPrice = 0, string timeInForce = "GTC" , string comment = "" );





Set stoploss and takeprofit, returns true if successful, otherwise false



bool setSLTP ( SIDE side, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice );





Cancel open orders, returns true if successful, otherwise false



bool cancelOrder ( long orderId = - 1 );





Close open positions, returns true if successful, otherwise false



bool closePosition ( SIDE side = - 1 );





Get exchange info, returns ExchangeInfo structure if successful



void getExchangeInfo ( ExchangeInfo &exchangeInfo );





Get orderbook, returns OrderBook structure array if successful



void getOrderBook ( OrderBook &orderBook[], int limit = 5 );





Get open orders, returns OpenOrders structure array if successful



void getOpenOrders ( OpenOrders &openOrders[] );





Get open positions, returns OpenPositions structure array if successful



void getOpenPositions ( OpenPositions &openPositions[] );





Get the number of open orders

int ordersTotal ( ORDERTYPE orderType = - 1 );

Get the number of open positions

int positionsTotal ( SIDE side = - 1 );

Set leverage, returns true if successful, otherwise false



bool setLeverage ( int leverage );





Get available balance



double getBalance();





Set hedge position mode, returns true if successful, otherwise false



bool setHedgeMode();





Set one-way position mode, returns true if successful, otherwise false



bool setOneWayMode();





Set isolated margin type, returns true if successful, otherwise false



bool setIsolatedMargin();





Set crossed margin type, returns true if successful, otherwise false



bool setCrossedMargin();





Example how to call Binance Futures Library from EA



#include <BinanceFutures.mqh> input string Symbol = "BTCUSDC"; input string HistoricalData = "1W"; input string ApiKey = ""; input string SecretKey = ""; BinanceFutures b; int OnInit() { b.init(Symbol,HistoricalData,ApiKey,SecretKey); return 0; } void OnTimer() { b.getTickData(); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { b.deinit(); } void OnTick() { // Place buy market order // b.order(BUY_MARKET,0.001); // Place buy limit order // b.order(BUY_LIMIT,0.001,75000); // Place buy stop order // b.order(BUY_STOP,0.001,0,115000); // Place buy stoplimit order // b.order(BUY_STOPLIMIT,0.001,110000,115000); // Place sell market order // b.order(SELL_MARKET,0.001); // Place sell limit order // b.order(SELL_LIMIT,0.001,115000); // Place sell stop order // b.order(SELL_STOP,0.001,0,75000); // Place sell stoplimit order // b.order(SELL_STOPLIMIT,0.001,80000,75000); // Cancel all open orders // b.cancelOrder(); // Close all open positions // b.closePosition(); // Set leverage to 10x // b.setLeverage(10); // Set crossed margin type // b.setCrossedMargin(); // Set isolated margin type // b.setIsolatedMargin(); // Set hedge position Mode // b.setHedgeMode(); // Set oneWay position Mode // b.setOneWayMode(); // Get the number of all open orders // int ordTotal = b.ordersTotal(); // Get the number of all open positions // int posTotal = b.positionsTotal(); // Get available balance // double balance = b.getBalance(); /* // Get exchangeInfo data ExchangeInfo exchangeInfo; b.getExchangeInfo(exchangeInfo); double minQty = exchangeInfo.minQty; double maxQty = exchangeInfo.maxQty; double minNotional = exchangeInfo.minNotional; int qtyDigit = exchangeInfo.qtyDigit; int priceDigit = exchangeInfo.priceDigit; int contractSize = exchangeInfo.contractSize; */ /* // Get orderBook data OrderBook orderBook[]; b.getOrderBook(orderBook); for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(orderBook); i++) { double askPrice = orderBook[i].askPrice; double askQty = orderBook[i].askQty; double bidPrice = orderBook[i].bidPrice; double bidQty = orderBook[i].bidQty; } */ /* // Get open orders OpenOrders openOrders[]; b.getOpenOrders(openOrders); for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(openOrders); i++) { bool closePosition = openOrders[i].closePosition; if(closePosition == false) { long orderId = openOrders[i].orderId; string symbol = openOrders[i].symbol; string side = openOrders[i].side; string positionSide = openOrders[i].positionSide; string type = openOrders[i].type; string status = openOrders[i].status; string timeInForce = openOrders[i].timeInForce; double price = openOrders[i].price; double stopPrice = openOrders[i].stopPrice; double avgPrice = openOrders[i].avgPrice; double origQty = openOrders[i].origQty; double executedQty = openOrders[i].executedQty; ulong time = openOrders[i].time; } } */ /* // Get open positions OpenPositions openPositions[]; b.getOpenPositions(openPositions); for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(openPositions); i++) { string symbol = openPositions[i].symbol; string side = openPositions[i].side; string positionSide = openPositions[i].positionSide; double positionAmt = openPositions[i].positionAmt; double entryPrice = openPositions[i].entryPrice; double markPrice = openPositions[i].markPrice; double unRealizedProfit = openPositions[i].unRealizedProfit; double liquidationPrice = openPositions[i].liquidationPrice; } */ }



