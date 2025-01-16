Binance Futures Library

The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform.

  • Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M
  • Support Testnet mode
  • Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit
  • Automatically display the chart on the screen

Usage:

1. Open MQL5 demo account

2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17

  • Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include
  • Copy BinanceFuturesEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts

3. Allow WebRequest from MT5 Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL:

        https://fapi.binance.com

        https://dapi.binance.com

        https://testnet.binancefuture.com

4. Open any chart and attach BinanceFuturesEA-Sample to the chart


Binance Futures Library Functions:

This function must be called from the OnInit() function

      void init                                 
      (   
         string symbol,                   // symbol name
         string historicalData,           // historicalData: 1W = 1 week, 1M = 1 month, 3M = 3 months, 6M = 6 months, 1Y = 1 year
         string apiKey,                   // binance api key
         string secretKey,                // binance secret key
         bool   testnet = false           // testnet mode
      );


This function must be called from the OnTimer() function

      void getTickData();


This function must be called from the OnDeinit() function

      void deinit();                


The function used to place order, returns orderId if successful, otherwise -1

      long order                      
      (
         ORDERTYPE orderType,             // enum ORDERTYPE: BUY_MARKET, SELL_MARKET, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_LIMIT, BUY_STOP, SELL_STOP, BUY_STOPLIMIT, SELL_STOPLIMIT 
         double    quantity,              // order quantity
         double    limitPrice = 0,     	  // order limitPrice
         double    stopPrice = 0,         // order stopPrice
         double    stopLossPrice = 0,     // stopLoss price
         double    takeProfitPrice = 0,   // takeProfit price
         string    timeInForce = "GTC",   // timeInForce: GTC, IOC, FOK, default GTC
         string    comment = ""           // order comment
      );


Set stoploss and takeprofit, returns true if successful, otherwise false      

      bool setSLTP                        
      (
         SIDE side,                       // enum SIDE: BUY, SELL
         double stopLossPrice,            // stopLoss price
         double takeProfitPrice           // takeprofit price
      );    


Cancel open orders, returns true if successful, otherwise false

      bool cancelOrder                    
      (
         long orderId = -1                // order Id, default -1 cancel all open orders
      );


Close open positions, returns true if successful, otherwise false

      bool closePosition                  
      (
         SIDE side = -1                   // enum SIDE: BUY, SELL, default -1 close all open positions
      );


Get exchange info, returns ExchangeInfo structure if successful

      void getExchangeInfo                
      (
         ExchangeInfo &exchangeInfo       // [out] ExchangeInfo structure
      );


Get orderbook, returns OrderBook structure array if successful

      void getOrderBook                   
      (
         OrderBook &orderBook[],          // [out] OrderBook structure array
         int limit = 5                    // limit: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, default 5
      );      


Get open orders, returns OpenOrders structure array if successful

      void getOpenOrders                  
      (
         OpenOrders &openOrders[]         // [out] OpenOrders structure array
      );                                


Get open positions, returns OpenPositions structure array if successful

      void getOpenPositions               
      (                               
         OpenPositions &openPositions[]   // [out] OpenPositions structure array 
      );


Get the number of open orders

      int ordersTotal                     
      (
         ORDERTYPE orderType = -1         // enum ORDERTYPE: BUY_LIMIT, SELL_LIMIT, BUY_STOP, SELL_STOP, BUY_STOPLIMIT, SELL_STOPLIMIT, default -1 the number of all open orders
      );  

 

Get the number of open positions

      int positionsTotal                  
      (
         SIDE side = -1                   // enum SIDE: BUY, SELL, default -1 the number of all open positions
      );          

  

Set leverage, returns true if successful, otherwise false

      bool setLeverage   
      (
         int leverage                     // leverage value
      );


Get available balance

      double getBalance(); 


Set hedge position mode, returns true if successful, otherwise false

      bool setHedgeMode();               


Set one-way position mode, returns true if successful, otherwise false

      bool setOneWayMode();         


Set isolated margin type, returns true if successful, otherwise false

      bool setIsolatedMargin();          


Set crossed margin type, returns true if successful, otherwise false

      bool setCrossedMargin();            


Example how to call Binance Futures Library from EA

#include <BinanceFutures.mqh>

input string Symbol         = "BTCUSDC"; 
input string HistoricalData = "1W";    
input string ApiKey         = "";      
input string SecretKey      = "";  

BinanceFutures b;

int OnInit()
{          
   b.init(Symbol,HistoricalData,ApiKey,SecretKey);
 
   return 0;
}

void OnTimer()
{
   b.getTickData(); 
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   b.deinit();
}

void OnTick()
{ 


   // Place buy market order
   // b.order(BUY_MARKET,0.001);                        

   // Place buy limit order   
   // b.order(BUY_LIMIT,0.001,75000);              
   
   // Place buy stop order   
   // b.order(BUY_STOP,0.001,0,115000);                       
   
   // Place buy stoplimit order   
   // b.order(BUY_STOPLIMIT,0.001,110000,115000);  
 
 
   // Place sell market order 
   // b.order(SELL_MARKET,0.001);                         
   
   // Place sell limit order
   // b.order(SELL_LIMIT,0.001,115000);            
   
   // Place sell stop order
   // b.order(SELL_STOP,0.001,0,75000);                          
   
   // Place sell stoplimit order
   // b.order(SELL_STOPLIMIT,0.001,80000,75000);	


   // Cancel all open orders
   // b.cancelOrder();             			             
  
   // Close all open positions
   // b.closePosition();           			     	   
   
   // Set leverage to 10x
   // b.setLeverage(10);           				  	                     
   
   // Set crossed margin type
   // b.setCrossedMargin();        			     	              
   
   // Set isolated margin type
   // b.setIsolatedMargin();       			     	                 
   
   // Set hedge position Mode
   // b.setHedgeMode();            			     	                   
   
   // Set oneWay position Mode
   // b.setOneWayMode();           			                        
     
   // Get the number of all open orders
   // int ordTotal = b.ordersTotal();
      
   // Get the number of all open positions    
   // int posTotal = b.positionsTotal();

   // Get available balance
   // double balance = b.getBalance();              
      
      
/* // Get exchangeInfo data

   ExchangeInfo exchangeInfo;
   b.getExchangeInfo(exchangeInfo);
   
   double minQty       = exchangeInfo.minQty;
   double maxQty       = exchangeInfo.maxQty;
   double minNotional  = exchangeInfo.minNotional;
   int    qtyDigit     = exchangeInfo.qtyDigit;
   int    priceDigit   = exchangeInfo.priceDigit;
   int    contractSize = exchangeInfo.contractSize;
*/

   
/* // Get orderBook data

   OrderBook orderBook[];
   b.getOrderBook(orderBook);
   
   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(orderBook); i++)
   {
      double askPrice = orderBook[i].askPrice;
      double askQty   = orderBook[i].askQty;
      double bidPrice = orderBook[i].bidPrice;
      double bidQty   = orderBook[i].bidQty;
   } 
*/
   
      
/* // Get open orders

   OpenOrders openOrders[];
   b.getOpenOrders(openOrders);
   
   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(openOrders); i++)
   {
      bool closePosition = openOrders[i].closePosition;
      
      if(closePosition == false)
      {     
         long   orderId      = openOrders[i].orderId;                  
         string symbol       = openOrders[i].symbol;             
         string side         = openOrders[i].side;             
         string positionSide = openOrders[i].positionSide;    
         string type         = openOrders[i].type;            
         string status       = openOrders[i].status;          
         string timeInForce  = openOrders[i].timeInForce;     
         double price        = openOrders[i].price;           
         double stopPrice    = openOrders[i].stopPrice;       
         double avgPrice     = openOrders[i].avgPrice;        
         double origQty      = openOrders[i].origQty;         
         double executedQty  = openOrders[i].executedQty;
         ulong  time         = openOrders[i].time;     
      }     
   }          
*/  


/* // Get open positions

   OpenPositions openPositions[];
   b.getOpenPositions(openPositions);
   
   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(openPositions); i++)
   {
      string symbol           = openPositions[i].symbol;       
      string side             = openPositions[i].side;          
      string positionSide     = openPositions[i].positionSide;  
      double positionAmt      = openPositions[i].positionAmt; 
      double entryPrice       = openPositions[i].entryPrice;    
      double markPrice        = openPositions[i].markPrice;      
      double unRealizedProfit = openPositions[i].unRealizedProfit; 
      double liquidationPrice = openPositions[i].liquidationPrice; 
   }
*/
}     


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Ben Mati Mulatya
Libraries
The Hybrid Metaheuristic Algorithm (HMA) is a cutting-edge optimization approach that combines the strengths of genetic algorithms with the best features of population-based algorithms. Its high-speed computation ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficient search capabilities, significantly reducing the total time required for optimization while identifying optimal solutions in fewer iterations. HMA outperforms all known population optimization algorithms in both speed and accuracy. Use Cases AO
Nice Gold Trading NO1
Jie Tang
Libraries
*****The main trading is XAUUSD. If testing, it is recommended to adjust to XAUUSD. Other trading targets cannot guarantee profitability********* If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to protect the work results, specific parameters need to be entered. The default parameters of the system cannot achieve the effect shown in the screenshot pullback! If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to prot
Shawrie
Kevin Kipkoech
Libraries
This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
Burst Executor D38G
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough] The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient. Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic s
SniperkickEA
Mohamed Maguini
Libraries
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è stato progettato per offrire un'esperienza di trading automatizzata di alto livello, adatta sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti. Utilizzando algoritmi avanzati e tecniche di analisi del mercato, l'EA è in grado di identificare opportunità di trading redditizie con precisione e velocità. L'EA è configurabile per operare su vari strumenti finanziari, tra cui forex, indici e materie prime, garantendo una flessibilità senza pari. Le caratteristiche princip
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Libraries
LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5 Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks. "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment. Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quali
Gold EA Scalper buylimit CN
Chan Zhen Nam
Libraries
Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates only within the predefined price range . When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders . Example: Max Orders: 8 Active trades: 2 Pending Buy Limit orders: 6 In t
EA Scalper sell limit
Chan Zhen Nam
Libraries
Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates   only within the predefined price range . When an order is   closed, filled, or cancelled   (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will   automatically place new orders   to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is   designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using   Max Orders . Example: Max Orders:   8 Active trades:   2 Pending Sell L
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
Libraries
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
ModernUI Library
Levi Dane Benjamin
Libraries
ModernUI Library for MetaTrader 5 ModernUI is a chart-hosted user interface library for MetaTrader 5. It helps MQL5 developers build cleaner EA panels, dashboards, settings windows, forms, tables, dialogs, drawers and compact trade-style interfaces inside the MT5 chart environment. It is built for developers who want a more professional interface layer than scattered chart objects, while still keeping full control over their own EA, indicator or utility logic. Modern UI - User Guide   | EA Examp
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Libraries
Binance Library MetaTrader 5 connects your Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts to Binance.com and Binance.US directly from MetaTrader 5. It is a developer library for building custom Binance integrations inside MT5, not a standalone trading robot or copier. The library helps you add Binance instruments to Market Watch, read symbol specifications, load current and historical market data, check wallet balances, manage orders, and track open positions. It supports Spot, USD-M futures, and COI
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (4)
Libraries
Friends, join us! Ask questions and connect with like-minded traders: MetaCOT Public Group MetaCOT Information Channel: news, CFTC reports, and signals: MetaCOT Channel Here’s to successful trading and new profitable signals for us all! Attention! Recently, certain countries have been blocking access to the cftc.gov website. As a result, users in these countries are giving the product low ratings. MetaCOT has always adhered to the highest quality standards and is in no way associated with th
WalkForwardLight MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Libraries
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "MQL5\Files" directory. Then it uses these files to automatically build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it (all of them in one HTML file). Using the WalkForwardBuilder MT5 auxiliary script allows building othe
OrderBook History Library
Stanislav Korotky
3 (2)
Libraries
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The library can be embedded into you
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Libraries
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Painel De Expert Com Teclado
Roberto Spadim
Libraries
Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
Gold plucking machine
Yan Li Wu
Libraries
Gold plucking machine   Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number      -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders. Lot Multiplier        - 
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
K Trade Lib Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
Libraries
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
More BackTest Results
Yu Zhang
Libraries
1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
T5L Library for TSUTrader
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Libraries
T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.  ツ - The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year - At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Libraries
EA Toolkit is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installation
Native Websocket
Racheal Samson
5 (6)
Libraries
An   easy to use, fast,  asynchronous   WebSocket library  for MQL5. It supports: ws://   and   wss://  (Secure "TLS" WebSocket) text   and   binary   data It handles: fragmented message  automatically (large data transfer) ping-pong   frames  automatically (keep-alive handshake) Benefits: No DLL required. No OpenSSL installation required. Up to 128 Web Socket Connections from a single program. Various Log Levels for error tracing Can be synchronized to MQL5 Virtual Hosting . Completely native t
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Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
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