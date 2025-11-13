EV Adaptative Stack Trader

RSI Weighted Scaler Pro 2.8 is a controlled multi-entry trading system designed to exploit RSI-based reversal and exhaustion points with stable, fixed-lot scaling. The EA adds positions only when market conditions remain favorable, without increasing lot sizes or applying aggressive risk models.

The strategy uses RSI overbought and oversold levels to generate high-probability entry zones. Traders can enable new-bar confirmation to reduce noise and limit entries using a configurable maximum number of positions per direction.

The EA includes a complete risk-management framework: a basket take-profit system based on floating percentage, daily drawdown protection that automatically stops trading when limits are reached, spread filtering, time-based trading restrictions, margin checks and compatibility with both netting and hedging modes.

Order execution is handled through an adaptive fallback system that detects the broker’s supported execution modes and ensures reliable order placement.

All parameters are fully customizable, including RSI settings, scaling limits, basket target, daily drawdown, lot size, trading hours and deviation control.

RSI Weighted Scaler Pro 2.8 is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and controlled position-building approach rooted in RSI dynamics, suitable for major FX pairs and adaptable to multiple timeframes.