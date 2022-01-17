Trades Manager MT5

The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions.


Lot Calculation

  • Mode 0: Fixed Lot.
  • Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0.
  • Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0.
  • Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0.
  • Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on stop loss and risk ex balance=1000 -risk =10 -SL=20 then loss is 100$ lot will be 0.50.
  • Mode 5: Based On Balance Lot calculate based 0.01 for each 1000$.


Partial Close

  • close_count: apply partial close X times.
  • close_step: apply partial close each X pips in profit.
  • close_percent: close X% Percentage of the lot size is counted from initial lot size.


Trailing

  • Mode 0: Previous High/Low Trailing.
  • Mode 1: Break Even.
  • Mode 2: Normal Trailing Mode (Stop/Step).
  • Mode 3: Missing Stop place SL to all order if you miss that.
  • Mode 4: Missing TakeProfit place TP to all order if you miss that.


Other tools

  • CheckSpread: SpreadFilter return true / false.
  • PrintInfo: return simple information as string to use it in comment.
  • CheckTime: Time Filter return true / false with information on chart.
  • CloseAtPerProfit: close all order when x% profit reach.
  • CloseAtProfit: close all order when x$ profit reach.
  • CloseAtPerLoss: close all order when x% loss reach.
  • CloseAtLoss: close all order when x$ loss reach.

All functions allowed you to control, call any symbol not just chart symbol.

All functions design to detect any error while process and retrying until done.


Usage

#import "\\Market\\Trades Manager.ex5"
bool CheckTime(string symbol,int TradingTimeStart,int TradingTimeEnd);
string PrintInfo(string symbol);
bool CheckSpread(string symbol,int Maximum_Spread);
void CloseAtProfit(double value,string symbol,int magic=0);
void CloseAtPerProfit(int percentage,string symbol,int magic=0);
void CloseAtPerLoss(double percentage,string symbol,int magic=0);
void CloseAtLoss(double value,string symbol,int magic=0);
double ProfitCheck(string symbol,int magic=0);
double PointCheck(string symbol,int magic=0);
void PClose(string symbol,int type,double price,datetime opentime,double orderlots,double stoploss,double takeprofit,int close_count,int close_step,int close_percent);
void DoTrailingSpec(int Mode,string symbol,int type,double price,double stoploss,double takeprofit,int des=1,int step=1,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF=PERIOD_CURRENT);
double GetLotSpec(int Mode,double Lot,string symbol,int magic=0,double Multiplier=2,int CalWhen=1,int sl=0,int risk=0);
#import

Feel free to give your opinion about the tool .... and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done.

Happy Trading (:

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Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
Gold plucking machine
Yan Li Wu
Libraries
Gold plucking machine   Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number      -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders. Lot Multiplier        - 
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
K Trade Lib Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
Libraries
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
More BackTest Results
Yu Zhang
Libraries
1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
T5L Library for TSUTrader
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Libraries
T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.  ツ - The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year - At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 
AO Core
Andrey Dik
3.67 (3)
Libraries
AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Libraries
EA Toolkit is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installation
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Omar Alkassar
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Omar Alkassar
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