TG Trade Service Manager MT5

Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency.

Metatrader4 Version | All Products | Contact  

Key Features:

  1. Unified Interface: TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for MQL4 and MQL5, streamlining trade management processes across platforms.

  2. Error Handling and Logging: Robust error handling and logging mechanisms ensure that both successful transactions and error messages are meticulously recorded, providing developers with comprehensive insights into trade activities.

  3. Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit Options: Developers benefit from flexible stop loss and take profit options tailored to their preferences. With two distinct methods available for setting stop loss and take profit levels, developers can choose between defining prices directly or specifying distances in points. The library intelligently handles computations to place stop loss and take profit orders at the desired distances, eliminating the need for manual calculations and simplifying trade management workflows.

#import "TG_TradeServiceLib.ex5" //or path to library
long Buy(double lots, int stopLossPoints, int takeProfitPoints, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long Buy(double lots, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long Sell(double lots, int stopLossPoints, int takeProfitPoints, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long Sell(double lots, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long BuyLimit(double price, double lots, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long BuyLimit(double price, double lots, int stopLossPoints,  int takeProfitPoints, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long SellLimit(double price, double lots, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long SellLimit(double price, double lots, int stopLossPoints,  int takeProfitPoints, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long BuyStop(double price, double lots, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL) ;
long BuyStop(double price, double lots, int stopLossPoints,  int takeProfitPoints, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long SellStop(double price, double lots, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long SellStop(double price, double lots, int stopLossPoints,  int takeProfitPoints, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long MarketExecution(int operation, double lots, int stopLossPoints,  int takeProfitPoints, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
long MarketExecution(int operation, double lots, double stopLossPrice,  double takeProfitPrice, string symbol, int magic, string comment = NULL);
bool Close(long ticket, double lots, int slippage);
bool Close(long ticket, int slippage);
bool CloseBatch(int magic, string symbol, int type = -1);
bool DeletePending(long ticket);
bool DeleteBatch(int magic, string symbol, int type = -1) ;
bool ModifyMarket(long ticket, int stopLossPoints, int takeProfitPoints) ;
bool ModifyMarket(long ticket, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice); 
bool ModifyMarketBatch(int magic, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice, string symbol, int type = -1);
bool ModifyMarketBatch(int magic, int stopLossPoints, int takeProfitPoints, string symbol, int type = -1);
bool ModifyPending(ulong ticket, double stopLossPrice, double takeProfitPrice, double price = 0, datetime expiration = 0);
bool ModifyPending(ulong ticket, int stopLossPoints, int takeProfitPoints, double price = 0, datetime expiration = 0);
long Pending(int operation, double price, string symbol, int magic, double lots, int stopLossPoints, int takeProfitPoint, string comment = NULL, datetime expiration = 0);
#import

BEFORE USING YOU HAVE TO IMPORT THE LIBRARY LIKE MY EXAMPLE ABOVE
How to use Examples

Example 1 using points(int) as parameters: 
 //will open a trade with StopLoss = 125 points, TakeProfit = 125 points
   long resultTicket = MarketExecution(
                          (int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY,  // order type
                          0.01,                 // lots
                          125,                  //stopLoss(in points)
                          125,                  //takeProfit(in points)
                          _Symbol,              //symbol (optional)
                          1,                    //magic number(optional)
                          "MyFirstTrade");      //comment (optional)

   if(resultTicket <= 0) //usually if execution fails it will result in -1
   {
      //Code to handle failure
      //return false/Sleep/etc
   }

   //Rest of algorithm implementation

Note: I do not use negative values for stopLoss, the library computes everything by itself.

Example 2 using price(double) as parameters:

   //will open a trade with StopLoss = 125 points, TakeProfit = 125 points
   long resultTicket = MarketExecution(
                          (int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY,  // order type
                          0.01,                 // lots
                          1.08300,              //stopLoss(PRICE)
                          1.08800,              //takeProfit(PRICE)
                          _Symbol,              //symbol (optional)
                          1,                    //magic number(optional)
                          "MyFirstTrade");      //comment (optional)

   if(resultTicket <= 0) //usually if execution fails it will result in -1
   {
      //Code to handle failure
      //return false/Sleep/etc
   }

   //Rest of algorithm implementation

Logging Examples

Errors

2024.01.31 18:44:02.346 TradeServiceLibScriptTests (EURUSD,H4) [INFO] | [Trade.mqh::CTrade::CheckStopLossTakeProfitCorrectness] | For order ORDER_TYPE_BUY   TakeProfit=-1.08366 must be greater than 1.08469 (Bid=1.08468 + SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=1 points)

2024.01.31 18:44:02.346 TradeServiceLibScriptTests (EURUSD,H4) [ERROR] | [Trade.mqh::CTrade::PositionOpen::496] | Invalid stops ORDER_TYPE_BUY MarketPrice: 1.085, Bid:1.08468, Ask:1.08470 SL: 1.08366, TP: -1.08366 


INFO:

2024.01.31 18:23:35.607 TradeServiceLibScriptTests (EURUSD,H4) [INFO] | [Trade.mqh::CTrade::OrderSend] | CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 EURUSD [done at 1.08514]

2024.01.31 18:41:49.329 TradeServiceLibScriptTests (EURUSD,H4) [INFO] | [Trade.mqh::CTrade::OrderSend] | CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.08397 tp: 1.08597 [done at 1.08497]

2024.01.31 18:42:13.301 TradeServiceLibScriptTests (EURUSD,H4) [INFO] | [Trade.mqh::CTrade::OrderSend] | CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.08391 [done at 1.08489]

2024.01.31 18:43:39.998 TradeServiceLibScriptTests (EURUSD,H4) [INFO] | [Trade.mqh::CTrade::OrderSend] | CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.08366 [done at 1.08464]

 


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A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
Libraries
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
TupoT3
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
突破交易策略：智能风控系统升级版‌ 当价格突破关键阻力位时，往往意味着趋势的质变时刻。我们的突破交易策略通过三重智能系统——‌动态阈值识别‌、‌量能验证机制‌和‌自适应止损算法‌，帮助交易者精准捕捉这些跃迁机会。 ‌核心优势‌： ‌智能预警‌：实时监测200+技术指标，自动标记潜在突破位 ‌风险对冲‌：突破失败时自动触发0.5秒内止损，保护本金安全 ‌多周期验证‌：结合日线/4小时/1小时数据过滤假信号 ‌实战案例‌： 2025年第二季度，该策略在现货黄金市场实现连续23次有效突破，平均持仓周期缩短至4.7小时，收益率达传统趋势策略的3.2倍。 ‌智能风控系统‌： ‌动态止盈‌：根据ATR指标自动调整止盈位，锁定利润的同时保留上行空间 ‌分级止损‌：首次突破失败后自动切换至1:1盈亏比保护模式，二次突破确认后恢复原策略 本EA依下图设置做黄金1小时图线，经长时期实盘验证年利润达到30多倍，修改参数可以用作比特币和纳斯达克指数都有很好的收益。
Burst Executor D38G
Li Guo Yin
Libraries
[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough] The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient. Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic s
SniperkickEA
Mohamed Maguini
Libraries
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è stato progettato per offrire un'esperienza di trading automatizzata di alto livello, adatta sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti. Utilizzando algoritmi avanzati e tecniche di analisi del mercato, l'EA è in grado di identificare opportunità di trading redditizie con precisione e velocità. L'EA è configurabile per operare su vari strumenti finanziari, tra cui forex, indici e materie prime, garantendo una flessibilità senza pari. Le caratteristiche princip
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5 Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks. "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment. Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quali
Gold EA Scalper buylimit CN
Chan Zhen Nam
Libraries
Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates only within the predefined price range . When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders . Example: Max Orders: 8 Active trades: 2 Pending Buy Limit orders: 6 In t
EA Scalper sell limit
Chan Zhen Nam
Libraries
Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates   only within the predefined price range . When an order is   closed, filled, or cancelled   (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will   automatically place new orders   to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is   designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using   Max Orders . Example: Max Orders:   8 Active trades:   2 Pending Sell L
PostgreSQL Client
Romeu Bertho
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A complete PostgreSQL client implemented in pure MQL5 over native MetaTrader 5 TCP sockets. The library implements the PostgreSQL client with MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, SSL/TLS, the Simple Query Protocol, and explicit transactions. No DLLs, no external dependencies, no third-party services. Features Direct TCP connection to any PostgreSQL-compatible database MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, auto-detected SSL/TLS via PostgreSQL's SSLRequest flow Full transaction support Typed res
ProTradeLib
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ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
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SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
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WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
ModernUI Library
Levi Dane Benjamin
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ModernUI Library for MetaTrader 5 ModernUI is a chart-hosted user interface library for MetaTrader 5. It helps MQL5 developers build cleaner EA panels, dashboards, settings windows, forms, tables, dialogs, drawers and compact trade-style interfaces inside the MT5 chart environment. It is built for developers who want a more professional interface layer than scattered chart objects, while still keeping full control over their own EA, indicator or utility logic. Modern UI - User Guide   | EA Examp
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Libraries
Binance Library MetaTrader 5 connects your Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts to Binance.com and Binance.US directly from MetaTrader 5. It is a developer library for building custom Binance integrations inside MT5, not a standalone trading robot or copier. The library helps you add Binance instruments to Market Watch, read symbol specifications, load current and historical market data, check wallet balances, manage orders, and track open positions. It supports Spot, USD-M futures, and COI
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (4)
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Friends, join us! Ask questions and connect with like-minded traders: MetaCOT Public Group MetaCOT Information Channel: news, CFTC reports, and signals: MetaCOT Channel Here’s to successful trading and new profitable signals for us all! Attention! Recently, certain countries have been blocking access to the cftc.gov website. As a result, users in these countries are giving the product low ratings. MetaCOT has always adhered to the highest quality standards and is in no way associated with th
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