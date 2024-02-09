OpenAI Library MT5

The following library is proposed as a means of being able to use the OpenAI API directly on the metatrader, in the simplest way possible.

For more on the library's capabilities, read the following article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098

The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual

IMPORTANT: To use the EA you must add the following URL to allow you to access the OpenAI API as shown in the attached images

In order to use the library, you must include the following Header, which you can find at the following link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756108



#import "StormWaveOpenAI.ex5" COpenAI *iOpenAI(string); CMessages *iMessages(void); CTools *iTools(void); #import

This is all you need to be able to Use the library with ease.

Below is an example of how you can use the library with ease and operate with the OpenAI API

#include <StormWaveOpenAI.mqh> COpenAI *client; CMessages *_message_; OnStart () { client = iOpenAI( "YOUR_API_KEY" ); client.start_thread(); string completion; _message_ = iMessages(); string user_content = "Hi how are you?" ; _message_.AddMessage(user_content, user); completion = client.completions_create( "gpt-3.5-turbo-0125" , _message_, 300 , 1.0 ); client.PrintResultMessage(); delete _message_; delete client; }

For further details, please feel free to contact me. I express my thanks in advance in case you decide to purchase this library. Should you encounter bugs, I would be grateful if you could contribute to the improvement of the library by privately sending me the problems you encounter so that I can make the necessary improvements.