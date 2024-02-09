OpenAI Library MT5

The following library is proposed as a means of being able to use the OpenAI API directly on the metatrader, in the simplest way possible.

For more on the library's capabilities, read the following article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098

The files needed to use the library can be found here:

Manual

IMPORTANT: To use the EA you must add the following URL to allow you to access the OpenAI API as shown in the attached images

In order to use the library, you must include the following Header, which you can find at the following link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756108

#import "StormWaveOpenAI.ex5"

COpenAI *iOpenAI(string);

CMessages *iMessages(void);

CTools *iTools(void);

#import

This is all you need to be able to Use the library with ease.

Below is an example of how you can use the library with ease and operate with the OpenAI API

#include <StormWaveOpenAI.mqh>      //--- Include the custom OpenAI header file for API integration
COpenAI *client;                    //--- Declare a pointer to the OpenAI client
CMessages *_message_;               //--- Declare a pointer for handling messages
//--- The OnStart function is the entry point of the script
OnStart()
  {
   client = iOpenAI("YOUR_API_KEY"); //--- Initialize the OpenAI client with your API key
   client.start_thread();            //--- Start a new thread for the OpenAI client to operate in
   string completion;                //--- Variable to store the API response
   _message_ = iMessages();          //--- Initialize the message handler
   string user_content = "Hi how are you?";   //--- Define the message content
   _message_.AddMessage(user_content, user);  //--- Add the message to the handler with a user identifier
   //--- Call the API to generate a completion based on the provided messages
   completion = client.completions_create(
                   /*model =        */  "gpt-3.5-turbo-0125", //--- Specify the model to use for the completion
                   /*messages =     */   _message_,           //--- Pass the messages to the API
                   /*max_tokens =   */   300,                 //--- Set the maximum number of tokens to generate
                   /*temperature =  */   1.0                  //--- Set the creativity level of the response
                );
   client.PrintResultMessage(); //--- Print the result of the API call
   delete _message_;            //--- Clean up the message handler
   delete client;               //--- Clean up the OpenAI client
  }

For further details, please feel free to contact me. I express my thanks in advance in case you decide to purchase this library. Should you encounter bugs, I would be grateful if you could contribute to the improvement of the library by privately sending me the problems you encounter so that I can make the necessary improvements.

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Friends, join us! Ask questions and connect with like-minded traders: MetaCOT Public Group MetaCOT Information Channel: news, CFTC reports, and signals: MetaCOT Channel Here’s to successful trading and new profitable signals for us all! Attention! Recently, certain countries have been blocking access to the cftc.gov website. As a result, users in these countries are giving the product low ratings. MetaCOT has always adhered to the highest quality standards and is in no way associated with th
OrderBook History Library
Stanislav Korotky
3 (2)
Libraries
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The library can be embedded into you
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Libraries
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Painel De Expert Com Teclado
Roberto Spadim
Libraries
Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
Goliath Mt5
Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
Libraries
Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
Gold plucking machine
Yan Li Wu
Libraries
Gold plucking machine   Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number      -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders. Lot Multiplier        - 
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
K Trade Lib Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
Libraries
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
More BackTest Results
Yu Zhang
Libraries
1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
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