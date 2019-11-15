Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5.

Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5.

BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading!

Features



Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet.

Build and automate your strategies.

Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the code.

Automate your alerts and don't lose trading opportunities anymore!

Create custom Trade Pads for manual trading.

Build Hybrid strategies by mixing manual and automated trading.

Code whatever you want by using MQL5 language + BitMEX Trading API.

Create your strategy, go for BitMEX Testnet, then move for real trading!

Getting Started





All the required files and example codes can be found in the CodeBase . To use BitMEX Trading API and run all the example codes, you must download all the files and install them in their corresponding folders.





Warnings

