BitMEX Trading API

5

Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5.

Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5.

BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading!

Features

Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet.

Build and automate your strategies.

Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the code.

Automate your alerts and don't lose trading opportunities anymore!

Create custom Trade Pads for manual trading.

Build Hybrid strategies by mixing manual and automated trading.

Code whatever you want by using MQL5 language + BitMEX Trading API.

Create your strategy, go for BitMEX Testnet, then move for real trading!

Getting Started

All the required files and example codes can be found in the CodeBase. To use BitMEX Trading API and run all the example codes, you must download all the files and install them in their corresponding folders.  


Methods Description
void SetAccount(string apiKey, string apiSecret, bool testnet) Set your BitMEX account to trade. By default, API Keys can only read basic user data, such as positions, margin, orders, and executions. They cannot submit orders or withdraw.If you wish to execute orders with your API Key, you must add the "order" permission upon creation.
bool Order(ENUM_BITMEX_REST_METHOD method, MqlBitmexOrderRequest &request, MqlBitmexOrderResult &result[]) Create a new order, get pending orders and order history, amend the quantity or price of a pending order, cancel orders.
bool OrderBulk(ENUM_BITMEX_REST_METHOD method, MqlBitmexOrderRequest &request[], MqlBitmexOrderResult &result[]) Create and amend multiple orders for the same symbol.
bool OrderCancelAllAfter(ENUM_BITMEX_REST_METHOD method, MqlBitmexOrderRequest &request, MqlBitmexOrderResult &result[]) Automatically cancel all your orders after a specified timeout.
bool OrderAll(ENUM_BITMEX_REST_METHOD method, MqlBitmexOrderRequest &request, MqlBitmexOrderResult &result[]) Cancel all of your orders.
bool Position(ENUM_BITMEX_REST_METHOD method, MqlBitmexPositionRequest &request, MqlBitmexPositionResult &result[]) Get your position status.
bool PositionIsolate(string symbol, bool enabled, MqlBitmexPositionResult &result[]) Enable isolate margin or cross margin per-position.
bool PositionLeverage(string symbol, double leverage, MqlBitmexPositionResult &result[]) Choose leverage for a position.
bool PositionRiskLimit(string symbol, double riskLimit, MqlBitmexPositionResult &result[]) Update your risk limit.
bool PositionTransferMargin(string symbol, double amount, MqlBitmexPositionResult &result[]) Transfer equity in or out of a position.
bool UserMargin(string currency, MqlBitmexUserMarginResult &result[]) Get your account's margin status.
bool Execution(MqlBitmexExecutionRequest &request, MqlBitmexExecutionResult &result[]) Get all raw executions for your account.
bool OrderBook(string symbol, int depth, MqlBookInfo &orderBook[]); Get level 2 orderbook data.
bool IntrumentCompositeIndex(MqlBitmexInstrumentRequest &request, MqlBitmexInstrumentCompositeIndex &result[]); Show constituent parts of an index.
void GetRateLimit(int &limit, int &remaining, long &reset); Get the rate limit of your BitMEX account. Requests to BitMEX servers are rate limited to 60 requests per 1 minute. This counter refills continuously.
void GetError(int &statusCode, string &name, string &message); Get the error of the last request made to BitMEX servers. If a large number of 4xx or 5xx responses are delivered in a short period of time, your IP may be banned for an hour from BitMEX servers. Multiple bans in a short time will result in a week ban.


Warnings

You acknowledge and agree that trading on BitMEX real accounts should only be used by you if you:

i) have knowledge and experience in highly volatile markets;
ii) are trading with Bitcoin you can afford to lose; and
iii) have a high-risk tolerance;

If any of these statements do not apply it to you, please start by getting knowledge and apply it first to the BitMEX Testnet.






Reviews 1
Kryptoman10
35
Kryptoman10 2019.12.15 22:35 
 

Excellent experience so far. Thanks Romeu!

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T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.  ツ - The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year - At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 
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Andrey Dik
3.67 (3)
Libraries
AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Libraries
EA Toolkit is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installation
Native Websocket
Racheal Samson
5 (6)
Libraries
An   easy to use, fast,  asynchronous   WebSocket library  for MQL5. It supports: ws://   and   wss://  (Secure "TLS" WebSocket) text   and   binary   data It handles: fragmented message  automatically (large data transfer) ping-pong   frames  automatically (keep-alive handshake) Benefits: No DLL required. No OpenSSL installation required. Up to 128 Web Socket Connections from a single program. Various Log Levels for error tracing Can be synchronized to MQL5 Virtual Hosting . Completely native t
GetFFEvents MT5 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
Libraries
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news   Even In Strategy Tester   . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT5 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator ba
Fast Sliding SMA algorithm
Andrei Khloptsau
Libraries
A Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a statistical indicator used in time series analysis. This indicator represents the arithmetic mean of a sequence of values over a specific period of time. SMA is used to smooth short-term fluctuations in data, helping to highlight the overall trend or direction of changes. This aids analysts and traders in better understanding the general dynamics of the time series and identifying potential trends or changes in direction.  More information you can find in Wiki 
Binance EA Connection Library
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Libraries
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API For chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional If your EA is HFT and operations on seconds chart, You may be interested in converting charts to se
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
Libraries
Applying these methods, I managed to arrive at a nuanced conclusion that is crucial to understanding the importance of unique strategies in contemporary trading. Although the neural network advisor showed impressive efficiency in the initial stages, it proved to be highly unstable in the long run. Various factors such as market fluctuations, trend changes, external events, etc. cause its operation to be chaotic and eventually lead to instability. With these experiences, I accepted the challenge
TG Trade Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
KP Trade Panel
Supol Polkun
Libraries
KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA MT5 facilitates various menus. KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA skin care in MT5 is an EA that puts the system automatically in download EA MT5 to test with demo account from my profile page while some Trailing Stop Stop Loss require more than 0 features EA determines lot or money management calculates lot from known and Stop loss TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss order Buy more AVR TS = Trailing stop plus
Automated Timed Order Placement System
Jun Ze Guo
Libraries
Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
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Crypto Charts
Romeu Bertho
4.11 (9)
Utilities
Crypto Charts is a Service that connects to cryptocurrency exchanges and delivers three types of market data in a single package: historical and live OHLCV candles, real-time tick data, and Depth of Market (order book). All data is pushed into MT5 as custom symbols that behave like native instruments, accessible on charts, in indicators, Expert Advisors, and the Strategy Tester. Traders who prefer MT5's analysis environment can use Crypto Charts to work with cryptocurrency markets using the same
Percent Crosshair MT4
Romeu Bertho
Utilities
Percent Crosshair is a powerful and easy percentage measure tool. Measure the chart percentage quickly! Don't waste your time anymore! Just attach the Percent Crosshair indicator to the chart, select crosshair mode at toolbars or press Ctrl+F and start using the crosshair as you always do! The percent measure will be next to the indicative price. Customize your indicator the way you want! There are four entry parameters: Positive % color: set the desired color when % is positive. Negative % colo
Percent Crosshair
Romeu Bertho
Utilities
Percent Crosshair is a powerful and easy percentage measure tool. Measure the chart percentage very quick! Don't waste your time anymore! Just attach the Percent Crosshair indicator in the chart, select crosshair mode at toolbars or press "Ctrl+F" and start using the crosshair as you always do! The percent measure will be next to the indicative price. Customize your indicator the way you want! There are 4 entry parameters: Positive % color: set the desired color when % is positive. Negative % co
Order Flow Balance
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Flow Balance is a powerful indicator for Tape Reading (Time & Sales). It helps you analysis Order Flow Market, find where the players are moving in, market imbalance, possible reversal points and much more! The indicator works on MOEX, BM&FBOVESPA, CME, etc. It has 5 different indicator types Cumulative Delta: Also know as Cumulative Volume Delta, it is an advanced volume analysis method where traders can see the daily difference between aggressive buyers and aggressive sellers. Comparison
PostgreSQL Client
Romeu Bertho
Libraries
A complete PostgreSQL client implemented in pure MQL5 over native MetaTrader 5 TCP sockets. The library implements the PostgreSQL client with MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, SSL/TLS, the Simple Query Protocol, and explicit transactions. No DLLs, no external dependencies, no third-party services. Features Direct TCP connection to any PostgreSQL-compatible database MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, auto-detected SSL/TLS via PostgreSQL's SSLRequest flow Full transaction support Typed res
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Kryptoman10
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Kryptoman10 2019.12.15 22:35 
 

Excellent experience so far. Thanks Romeu!

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