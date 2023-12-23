Binance EA Connection Library
- Libraries
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 5 June 2025
- Activations: 20
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API
For chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional
If your EA is HFT and operations on seconds chart, You may be interested in converting charts to seconds using Perfect Seconds Chart indicator which is tested and support all Crypto symbols
- Supports One way and Hedge Mode
- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders
- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders
- Modify Limit order
- Cancel Order
- Query Orders
- Change Leverage, margin
- Get Position info
- Create Spot / Futures Symbol
- Load Candlestick history from any custom date for Spot / Futures
and more...
If you wish to trade with Trading Panel, you may be interested in this product
According to my observations, the product is great and easy to use and also Rajesh is very helpful if there is something you cannot do, he replies to messages as quickly as possible. I can say that he is one of the good sellers.