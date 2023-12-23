Binance EA Connection Library

This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API

For chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional

If your EA is HFT and operations on seconds chart, You may be interested in converting charts to seconds using Perfect Seconds Chart indicator which is tested and support all Crypto symbols

- Supports One way and Hedge Mode



- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders

- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders

- Modify Limit order

- Cancel Order

- Query Orders

- Change Leverage, margin

- Get Position info

- Create Spot / Futures Symbol

- Load Candlestick history from any custom date for Spot / Futures



and more...

Script Documentation



If you wish to trade with Trading Panel, you may be interested in this product