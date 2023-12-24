SRZ Intelligent trading AI system

Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here. 

As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the cloud in a proper way together with some other good filters, we will get very powerful signals.

--- Features ---

high accuracy signals, high win rate
low start balance required, $200 or less is enough
high rewards, more than 20% per month in trending market
low risk, lower than 7% drawdown in bad market pattern
auto volume, compound mode
tight trailing stoploss
EA can take over your manual orders if you set the MAGIC to 0
trading time control, acurrate to minutes
spread filter
slippage control
every indicator used is opened and shown on the chart, nothing hidden
all parameter names are easy to understand


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KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA MT5 facilitates various menus. KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA skin care in MT5 is an EA that puts the system automatically in download EA MT5 to test with demo account from my profile page while some Trailing Stop Stop Loss require more than 0 features EA determines lot or money management calculates lot from known and Stop loss TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss order Buy more AVR TS = Trailing stop plus
Automated Timed Order Placement System
Jun Ze Guo
Libraries
Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
MyTradingHistory
Max Timur Soenmez
Libraries
An easy-to-use library that provides developers with straightforward access to key trading statistics for their MQL5 EAs. Available methods from the library: Account Data & Profit: GetAccountBalance() : Returns the current account balance. GetProfit() : Returns the net profit from all trades. GetDeposit() : Returns the total amount of deposits. GetWithdrawal() : Returns the total amount of withdrawals. Trading Analysis: GetProfitTrades() : Returns the number of profitable trades. GetLossTrades()
Molo kumalo
James Ngunyi Githemo
Libraries
Trading Forex with our platform offers several key advantages and features: Real-time Data : Stay updated with live market data to make informed decisions. User-Friendly Interface : Easy-to-navigate design for both beginners and experienced traders. Advanced Charting Tools : Visualize trends with interactive charts and technical indicators. Risk Management : Set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk. Multiple Currency Pairs : Access a wide range of forex pairs to diversify your tr
Kaseki
Ben Mati Mulatya
Libraries
The Hybrid Metaheuristic Algorithm (HMA) is a cutting-edge optimization approach that combines the strengths of genetic algorithms with the best features of population-based algorithms. Its high-speed computation ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficient search capabilities, significantly reducing the total time required for optimization while identifying optimal solutions in fewer iterations. HMA outperforms all known population optimization algorithms in both speed and accuracy. Use Cases AO
Nice Gold Trading NO1
Jie Tang
Libraries
*****The main trading is XAUUSD. If testing, it is recommended to adjust to XAUUSD. Other trading targets cannot guarantee profitability********* If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to protect the work results, specific parameters need to be entered. The default parameters of the system cannot achieve the effect shown in the screenshot pullback! If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to prot
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