SRZ Intelligent trading AI system

Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few... this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.





As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the cloud in a proper way together with some other good filters, we will get very powerful signals.





--- Features ---





high accuracy signals, high win rate

low start balance required, $200 or less is enough

high rewards, more than 20% per month in trending market

low risk, lower than 7% drawdown in bad market pattern

auto volume, compound mode

tight trailing stoploss

EA can take over your manual orders if you set the MAGIC to 0

trading time control, acurrate to minutes

spread filter

slippage control

every indicator used is opened and shown on the chart, nothing hidden

all parameter names are easy to understand



