CloseAllOrders at once
- Libraries
- Lamont Simone Reynecke
- Version: 1.0
Simple program i created, to help close all your orders instantly when you are busy scalping the market or if you want to avoid news days but still have a lot of orders and pending orders open and can't close them in time.. with this script all you're problems will be solved.
Simple drag and drop and the script automatically does it's thing, quick and easy
also a very good tool to use when scalping
User didn't leave any comment to the rating