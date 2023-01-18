AO Core

3.67

AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm.

Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product, which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer.

An example of using AO Core is described in the article:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510

This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of population algorithms. 

High-speed calculation in HMA guarantees unsurpassed accuracy and high search capabilities, allows you to save the total time for optimization, where the best solution will be found in fewer iterations. The performance of this algorithm exceeds all known population optimization algorithms.

Which projects can use this library and improve the results:

1. Automatic self-optimization in Expert Advisors.

2. Search for the optimal profit/risk ratio for the implementation of flexible money management.

3. Portfolio optimization, including portfolio self-optimization.

4. The use of already found solutions as part of the optimizer.

5. Application in machine learning and in conjunction with neural networks.

Technical specifications:

1. The number of optimized parameters: unlimited.

2. The step of optimized parameters: unlimited, starting from 0.0.

3. High scalability and stability of results.

Important!

Please do not buy the library if you do not fully understand what to do with it and how to use it. 

The library has no tuning parameters at all (reducing the degrees of freedom increases the stability of the results). It is only necessary to set the population size (it can be very useful when organizing parallelization of historical runs on OpenCL devices).

Exported library functions:

//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
#import "MQL5\\Scripts\\Market\\AO Core.ex5"
bool   Init (int colonySize, double &range_min [] , double &range_max [] , double &range_step []);
//------------------------------------------------------------------------------
void   Preparation ();
void   GetVariantCalc (double &variant [], int pos);
void   SetFitness (double value, int pos);
void   Revision ();
//------------------------------------------------------------------------------
void   GetVariant (double &variant [], int pos);
double GetFitness (int pos);
#import
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————


Published articles by the author:

Genetic algorithms are easy!: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/55
Population optimization algorithms: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/8122
Population optimization algorithms: Particle Swarm (PSO): https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11386
Population optimization algorithms: Ant Colony Optimization (ACO): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11602
Population optimization algorithms: Artificial Bee Colony (ABC): https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11736
Population optimization algorithms: Gray Wolf Optimizer (GWO): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11785
Population optimization algorithms: Cuckoo Optimization Algorithm (COA): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11786
Population Optimization Algorithms: Fish School Search (FSS): https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11841
Population Optimization Algorithms: Firefly Algorithm (FA): https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11873
Population Optimization Algorithms: Bat algorithm (BA): https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11915


Reviews 3
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2024.01.15 02:03 
 

Hello, I have to congratulate you for allowing me to purchase this application, excellent service from every point of view. Thank you.!!!

Loritos
184
Loritos 2023.07.15 21:09 
 

Excellent library, well organised and useful.The HMA algorithm is amazing. I recommend this library. Andrey provides support for all my questions.

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3.78 (9)
Libraries
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
ModernUI Library
Levi Dane Benjamin
Libraries
ModernUI Library for MetaTrader 5 ModernUI is a chart-hosted user interface library for MetaTrader 5. It helps MQL5 developers build cleaner EA panels, dashboards, settings windows, forms, tables, dialogs, drawers and compact trade-style interfaces inside the MT5 chart environment. It is built for developers who want a more professional interface layer than scattered chart objects, while still keeping full control over their own EA, indicator or utility logic. Modern UI - User Guide   | EA Examp
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Libraries
Binance Library MetaTrader 5 connects your Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts to Binance.com and Binance.US directly from MetaTrader 5. It is a developer library for building custom Binance integrations inside MT5, not a standalone trading robot or copier. The library helps you add Binance instruments to Market Watch, read symbol specifications, load current and historical market data, check wallet balances, manage orders, and track open positions. It supports Spot, USD-M futures, and COI
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (4)
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Friends, join us! Ask questions and connect with like-minded traders: MetaCOT Public Group MetaCOT Information Channel: news, CFTC reports, and signals: MetaCOT Channel Here’s to successful trading and new profitable signals for us all! Attention! Recently, certain countries have been blocking access to the cftc.gov website. As a result, users in these countries are giving the product low ratings. MetaCOT has always adhered to the highest quality standards and is in no way associated with th
WalkForwardLight MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Libraries
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "MQL5\Files" directory. Then it uses these files to automatically build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it (all of them in one HTML file). Using the WalkForwardBuilder MT5 auxiliary script allows building othe
OrderBook History Library
Stanislav Korotky
3 (2)
Libraries
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The library can be embedded into you
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Libraries
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Painel De Expert Com Teclado
Roberto Spadim
Libraries
Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
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Description. The basis for the formation of the Renko chart is the price range. If the price goes beyond its limits, the chart shows a box above or below the previous one. As a result, we see price movement without additional "noise" and important support and resistance levels. Features. For use in conjunction with the Expert Advisor, an additional buffer is implemented-a box counter. For convenience and to increase the speed of testing, the user can use the "new box" event, which the indicator
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A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
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AO Divergence F
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A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the AO and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the AO peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as part
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MT5 OptiBooster
Andrey Dik
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Dear traders and investors! We present to you the MT5 Optimization Booster – an innovative product that will revolutionize your optimization experience on MetaTrader 5! The MT5 Optimization Booster is based on the innovative Quantum Swap Protocol (QSP) algorithm – a unique proprietary optimization strategy that forms the core of the product and elevates the process of finding optimal solutions to a new level. After the purchase , be sure to contact me . The product is designed to enhance the ca
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Javier Orlando Gomez Martinez
361
Javier Orlando Gomez Martinez 2024.01.22 08:36 
 

Zero support. Zero user interface. Zero documentation. Product not suitable for the end user, only for advanced programmers.

Andrey Dik
73869
Reply from developer Andrey Dik 2024.02.16 12:18
You have previously contacted me in personal correspondence. I'm glad I could assist you with testing the library. In our previous conversation, I mentioned the following: "The AO Core library assumes that the user has programming skills and can integrate the algorithm into their trading strategies and other programs." You expressed a desire for me to do another task for you and connect the library to your advisor. I recommend that you submit this request on a freelancing platform where someone can help you with this work. I'm sorry to hear that you had a negative impression of my support. I always strive to provide the best assistance to my clients. In light of this, I am preparing a video with detailed instructions that I hope will be helpful to you. Additionally, we are developing an additional product that will greatly simplify the usage of the AO Core library. Please keep in mind that just because something is unclear or requires additional guidance doesn't mean that the product is bad. It's possible that some features may need further explanation or getting accustomed to. I'm confident that with our help, you will be able to successfully utilize the AO Core library. If you have any further questions or need additional assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out. I'm always ready to help you. An article with an example of connecting and using the AO Core library:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2024.01.15 02:03 
 

Hello, I have to congratulate you for allowing me to purchase this application, excellent service from every point of view. Thank you.!!!

Loritos
184
Loritos 2023.07.15 21:09 
 

Excellent library, well organised and useful.The HMA algorithm is amazing. I recommend this library. Andrey provides support for all my questions.

Andrey Dik
73869
Reply from developer Andrey Dik 2023.07.15 21:40
Thank you so much for your feedback!
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