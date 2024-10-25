Manual Trade Strategy Tester

Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account.

You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding 

on the strategy tester and going straight to that session.

You can trade it over and over again without having to

just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving

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Tradingfx_BIE 2025.12.28 13:25 
 

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