Ak47tutu
- Libraries
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Applying these methods, I managed to arrive at a nuanced conclusion that is crucial to understanding the importance of unique strategies in contemporary trading. Although the neural network advisor showed impressive efficiency in the initial stages, it proved to be highly unstable in the long run. Various factors such as market fluctuations, trend changes, external events, etc. cause its operation to be chaotic and eventually lead to instability. With these experiences, I accepted the challenge and began developing my own approach. My focus is to create an advisor that will utilize the best indicators clustered together but with different parameter settings. .