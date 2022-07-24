T5L Library for TSUTrader

T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly. 


- The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year

- At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 

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This product has been on development for the past 3 years, It is the most advanced codebase for working with all kinds of Artificial intelligence and machine learning code in MQL5 programming language. It has been used to create many AI powered trading robots and indicators in MetaTrader 5. This is a premium version of the free and open source project on machine learning for MQL5, linked here:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 . The free version has fewer features, less documented, and poorly
Shawrie
Kevin Kipkoech
Libraries
This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
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