T5L Library for TSUTrader

T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.





- The Expert Advisors from TSU Investimentos does not work without this library, the T5L library can have updates during the year

- At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more.