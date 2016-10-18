MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5

4

Friends, join us!
Ask questions and connect with like-minded traders: MetaCOT Public Group
MetaCOT Information Channel: news, CFTC reports, and signals: MetaCOT Channel
Here’s to successful trading and new profitable signals for us all!

Attention! Recently, certain countries have been blocking access to the cftc.gov website. As a result, users in these countries are giving the product low ratings. MetaCOT has always adhered to the highest quality standards and is in no way associated with these blocks. Please do not give the product a low rating for this reason! If you are unable to access the cftc.gov website, please use a VPN.

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and provides data on major market participants.

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox:

  • Provides access to all types of CFTC reports (Commitments of Traders (COT), Dissagregated COT (D-COT), Traders in Financel Futures (TFF), Commitments Index Traders (CIT));
  • Allows developing custom indicators and Expert Advisors on the basis of CFTC reports;
  • Allows to use MetaCOT indicators that are available as source code;
  • Provides an increased number of activations, you can use these indicators for many years.

The library operation requires the CFTC reports to be downloaded and installed on your computer, which can be done with a special report installation utility MetaCOT 2 Install CFTC Reports MT5.

Reviews 7
Andy
24
Andy 2021.10.26 11:30 
 

Top Indicator Toolbox with several options to use. Good description, code and videos. My questions were answered quickly.

Sergei Lebedev
1766
Sergei Lebedev 2019.12.29 21:24 
 

The owner is really always busy with new projects, however this toolbox works excellent, and provides very useful info!

Thanks a lot for this great product!

Alessandro Di Pietro
50
Alessandro Di Pietro 2017.03.17 14:21 
 

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Shi Run He
257
Shi Run He 2022.03.01 05:05 
 

17days a go . why don;t help me????????

Andy
24
Andy 2021.10.26 11:30 
 

Top Indicator Toolbox with several options to use. Good description, code and videos. My questions were answered quickly.

Sergey Shirko
39
Sergey Shirko 2021.10.22 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DJ Freeman
60
DJ Freeman 2021.03.15 19:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergei Lebedev
1766
Sergei Lebedev 2019.12.29 21:24 
 

The owner is really always busy with new projects, however this toolbox works excellent, and provides very useful info!

Thanks a lot for this great product!

Arjang Aghlara
231
Arjang Aghlara 2019.11.23 04:15 
 

doesn't work anymore and owner is not helping!!!

Alessandro Di Pietro
50
Alessandro Di Pietro 2017.03.17 14:21 
 

Indicators TOP

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